Harry Styles and Lizzo Duet During Surprise Coachella Team-Up

Harry Styles and Lizzo teamed up on stage this weekend for the duet that fans have been dying for. Styles surprised fans at Coachella by bringing Lizzo out on stage during his set. The two sang Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" followed by One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful."

The Coachella Music and Arts Festival is in full swing out in Indio, California and things only seem to be getting wilder. Styles' set was already poised to be one of the biggest events of the whole festival, and the addition of Lizzo may have taken it to historic heights. The two even wore matching outfits for the performance – complimentary pink ensembles with leather pants, tassels and a generally Western theme. Both wore feathered jackets and belted out their songs as hard as they could, to the crowd's delight.

Photos and videos of Styles and Lizzo performing together went viral on social media, but of course, many of them were taken down quickly thanks to copyright strikes against all Coachella content. Still, the posts made it clear that fans saw this as a highlight of the festival worth sharing. Meanwhile, it gave commenters a place to weigh in on the team-up.

"Could ONLY have been improved with a flute solo from Lizzo. but still absolute perfection," one fan wrote. Another added: "Their friendship melts my heart. Saw them out for a coffee in LA a few years back." One of the top comments came from Gaynor herself, who seemed to be vying for her own chance to perform alongside Styles. Tagging the singer with a kissing emoji, she wrote: "You survived Coachella but aren't you forgetting somebody?"

After the show, Lizzo posted an intentionally hectic selfie with Styles on Instagram. She wrote: "Proud of you [Harry Styles.] Thank u for having me." She later added a video from the performance and wrote: "Thanks Coachella... Last night was amazing – [Harry Styles] is a treasure, god's gift to rock n roll, the light that comes from him is real and infinite... He makes being on stage in front of hundreds [and] thousands easy, cus it's [with] a friend. His team is incredible – and baby them Gucci coats...?!?? Thank you H, like u said 'until next time.'"

Styles has a big summer ahead of him, with a new album called Harry's House due out on May 20 and an international tour kicking off in June. The singer will start in the U.K. and travel throughout Europe before returning to South America and Central America in the fall. Fans are hoping for more viral moments like this throughout his travels.