Justin Bieber Cancels Tour Amid Health Issues

Justin Bieber has canceled all the remaining shows of his Justice World Tour months after he was forced to postpone the North American leg of his tour due to a shocking medical diagnosis. The "Peaches" singer, 28, announced Tuesday that he would be canceling the dozens of performances he had scheduled through March 2023 all around the world as he took a step back to focus on his health.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed," he wrote in a statement shared to his Instagram Story. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour." After resting and consulting with doctors, family members and his team, Bieber continued that he felt confident to pick up the tour for six dates in Europe back in July, but performing was extremely taxing.

After a recent performance in Brazil, Bieber realized he could not finish out the rest of his tour dates as planned. "It took a real toll on me," he wrote. "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better." The "Baby" artist continued, "I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

Back in June, Bieber revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused partial face paralysis. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he said in a video showing his paralyzed facial muscles on Instagram at the time. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face." He continued that he was "just physically, obviously not capable" of performing at the time. "I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do," Bieber told fans.