Justin Bieber Cancels Multiple Shows Due to Illness and Fans Are Responding
Fans looking forward to singing along to hits from the albums Changes and Justice have been left "heartbroken" after Justin Bieber was forced to cancel multiple upcoming concerts due to illness. The "Love Yourself" singer announced Tuesday that his Justice World Tour stops in Toronto, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena on June 7 and 8 as well as a show in Washington, DC on June 10 have been postponed.
In an announcement to his Instagram Story, the global pop icon sadly informed his fans of the postponements, writing, "can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse." Bieber, who did not reveal what is ailing him, went on to write, "my heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders)." He added, "to all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better!" At this time, new dates for the canceled shows have not been announced. In a statement released just after Bieber's announcement, Scotiabank Arena released a statement confirming that Toronto tickets will be honoured for rescheduled dates.
News of the postponements was met with mixed reactions from fans. While some were quick to send Bieber their well wishes, hoping for a speedy recovery for the singer, many also expressed their sadness. By the time the announcement was made, some fans had already traveled to Toronto in anticipation of the show, making the news even more difficult to bear. Keep scrolling to see how fans are responding.
'I feel so sad'
There are 4 super sweet women on our train going to the Justin Bieber concert who are SO excited (they have matching shirts) and some other person on the train just told them he cancelled the show bc he’s sick 😞 they have a hotel booked and everything I feel so sad for them 😭— Cree ☀️ (@TheYungIntern) June 7, 2022
"Flew to Toronto with the kids to take them to Justin Bieber tonight, anddddd it's cancelled," tweeted one person. "I don't even have the heart to tell them- they're all in their JB gear ready to go."prevnext
'No words'
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/mLTrpjlFxD— ✨ lola ✨ 🖤🔙 (@Zendayas_Bitch) June 7, 2022
"no words. I really wanna see you!" wrote another fan. "I have been waiting for Madison square since more that 1 year. Now in Toronto because you said 'see you there' im from Chile. please get well soon and don't cancel the concert (MSG)."prevnext
Bieber's health is 'priority'
His health should be the priority. Get well soon Justin. Take a good rest. Love you. 🥺🤎— 🐨 seeing justin in nov (@mindaisy__) June 7, 2022
"Feel better [Justin Bieber]," wrote somebody else. "Me & my friends are in Toronto we wish all of the crew of the Justice Tour well & full recoveries. We will be back the next show please give us first dibs take care."prevnext
Many fans left 'heartbroken'
i’m so sad https://t.co/7qUTY3g4ga— hayley misses halsey (@lostinrealvty) June 7, 2022
"His music got me through a lot of hard times and because of him, I am the best version of myself," concertgoer Tania Gardella told the Toronto Star. "Today I thought I was going to see him in person. I honestly thought my dream would come true, but instead I'm heartbroken."prevnext
'Not going to get mad'
Sending prayers and love to justin get well soon your health is the most important thing we love you💜💜💜💜— Kiesha Moore (@KieshaM35776168) June 7, 2022
"We're not going to get mad because he's really sick. He's human. I'm sure he doesn't want to let his fans down," Jennifer Near, who along with Melissa Malloy had begun the drive to Toronto from their homes in Simcoe, Ontario when the show was postponed, told the Toronto Star.prevnext
Fans hope Bieber 'gets well soon'
Buys tickets in 2017: Tour cancelled
Buys tickets in 2020: Pandemic hits
Buys tickets in 2022: Toronto show cancelled
When do I get to see @justinbieber ??— Nicole (@nicole_voce) June 7, 2022
"I really hope he gets well soon," added one person. "If he cancels his LA show on July 2nd it will be the 5th time his show gets moved or cancelled on me. The universe doesn't want me to see the biebs."prevnext
Some fans have had multiple Bieber concerts canceled
I’ve literally had more @justinbieber concerts canceled than I have been to— Steph ✌🏼 (@StephhChao) June 7, 2022
"Same. I had tickets to Purpose Tour in Rogers Centre but that got cancelled and then I bought tickets in Feb 2020 for Changes Tour but then it got cancelled because the pandemic started," wrote another person.prev