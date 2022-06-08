Justin Bieber Cancels Multiple Shows Due to Illness and Fans Are Responding

Fans looking forward to singing along to hits from the albums Changes and Justice have been left "heartbroken" after Justin Bieber was forced to cancel multiple upcoming concerts due to illness. The "Love Yourself" singer announced Tuesday that his Justice World Tour stops in Toronto, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena on June 7 and 8 as well as a show in Washington, DC on June 10 have been postponed.

In an announcement to his Instagram Story, the global pop icon sadly informed his fans of the postponements, writing, "can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse." Bieber, who did not reveal what is ailing him, went on to write, "my heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders)." He added, "to all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better!" At this time, new dates for the canceled shows have not been announced. In a statement released just after Bieber's announcement, Scotiabank Arena released a statement confirming that Toronto tickets will be honoured for rescheduled dates.

News of the postponements was met with mixed reactions from fans. While some were quick to send Bieber their well wishes, hoping for a speedy recovery for the singer, many also expressed their sadness. By the time the announcement was made, some fans had already traveled to Toronto in anticipation of the show, making the news even more difficult to bear. Keep scrolling to see how fans are responding.