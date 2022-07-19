Justin Bieber Making Big Career Move Following Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber was forced to cancel multiple stops on his tour earlier this year after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. A little over a month after sharing that news, Bieber has a positive update for his fans. Entertainment Tonight reported that Bieber is set to resume his tour incredibly soon.

Bieber will reportedly resume his Justice world tour on July 31. When he does resume the tour, he will kick off the international leg with a stop at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. He will also travel across the world with stops in Europe, Africa, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Bieber's tour will then come back to Europe in January 2023. As of right now, it's unclear when or if he will resume his tour in the United States.

Bieber announced that he had to cancel several upcoming tour stops in early June. At the time, he wrote, "can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse." Bieber continued, "my heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders)" and added, "to all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better!" Days after this announcement, the singer opened up about what has been ailing him.

Bieber posted a video of himself in which one side of his face appeared to be paralyzed. He explained in the clip that the facial paralysis was a result of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which attacks nerve endings. The 28-year-old said, "As you can see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear, my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

"For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them," Bieber continued. "This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but, obviously, my body is telling me I gotta slow down. I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so I can do what I was born to do." Judging by the fact that Bieber is resuming his Justice world tour, he's doing better since making this announcement.