Hailey Bieber Offers Health Update on Husband Justin Bieber Following Facial Paralysis

Justin Bieber recently shared with fans that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed. Now, his wife, Hailey Bieber, is offering an update on his health, per Entertainment Tonight. On Wednesday, Hailey appeared on Good Morning America, during which she shared that her husband is "doing really well."

According to Hailey, Justin's health is in a better place at the moment. She explained that he's "doing really well," adding, "He's getting better every single day." The model went on to say, "He's feeling a lot better and, obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen but he's going to be totally OK." Even though this has been a difficult situation, Hailey said that she's thankful that her husband is on the mend.

"I'm just grateful that he's fine," she said. "The support has been really amazing just from fans, friends, family. Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It's actually been really amazing." Justin revealed on Friday that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, this diagnosis occurs "when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears." While it can be treated, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can lead to permanent hearing loss and facial paralysis.

The news of his diagnosis came shortly after he was forced to cancel multiple upcoming concerts due to an illness. The "Sorry" singer further explained the situation in a video that he posted on Instagram, in which his facial paralysis was evident. He started off by saying that the virus that causes Ramsay Hunt syndrome attacks nerve endings, which led to paralysis on the right side of his face.

"So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them," Justin explained in the video. "This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously, this is my body telling me to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain't it. I gotta get my rest on."