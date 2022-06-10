Justin Bieber Reveals Face Paralysis in Video Sharing Recent Health Diagnosis: 'Pretty Serious'

✖

Justin Bieber shared a scary message with fans on Instagram Friday, revealing his struggle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The video shared by the pop star is emotional, but it also reveals that the syndrome leaves a part of his face paralyzed.

Bieber speaks directly to the camera in the social clip, noting how the virus that causes the syndrome is attacking the nerve endings."As you can see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear, my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis," Bieber explains in the clip. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

The pop star went on to apologize to fans for having to cancel his next few shows, hoping the video gives proof of why. "For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but, obviously, my body is telling me I gotta slow down," Bieber adds. "I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so I can do what I was born to do."

This health revelation comes on the heels of his wife, Hailey Bieber, dealing with her own health scare. Her blood clot led to a stroke that led her to the hospital earlier this year, a situation that also laid a lot of stress on the pop star. While that issue has been fixed, it seems to be one thing after another for the couple. It isn't clear if that kind of stress could play a part in making Bieber's condition more severe. Thankfully, he's keeping positive over the whole situation.

"But in the meantime, this ain't it. I gotta go get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be. I love you guys. Thanks for being patient with me. I'm gonna get better. I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal," Bieber continued. "It will go back to normal, it's just time. We don't know how much time it's going to be but it's going to be OK. I have hope and I trust God and I know it's all for a reason. I'm not sure what that is right now but in the meantime, I'm going to rest. I love you guys."

Bieber has been forced to cancel a few concerts in recent months, starting in February after testing positive for COVID-19. He has also canceled shows in Washington D.C. and Toronto earlier in June, a performance in New York next week, and Los Angeles in July.