Halsey Flashes Back to Her Poison Ivy Halloween Costume

Halsey is throwing it back to her iconic Poison Ivy costume while celebrating Halloween from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The "Without Me" singer showed off her "tour shredded" body in the Batman villain costume Monday, joking at the fact she was posting the fire photo while lying in bed.

"and from my bed: a 2018 TBT of me trying on my poison ivy costume for the first time," she captioned the photo of her costume, which featured a long red wig and leafy bikini. "I miss being ~*tour shredded*~ but also I am comfy and squishy now so can’t complain."

While Halloween looked a little different for the musician this year than in party-filled years past, she made sure to celebrate with a Tim Burton-inspired makeup look, taking on the role of the Corpse Bride character Emily. Complete with ghostly veil and blue wig, Halsey was a perfect recreation of the undead bride. "It takes my breath away!" she captioned the photos with a quote from the movie. "Well it would if I had any..."

Answering questions about the look on Twitter, Halsey revealed that she did the whole look herself, but "did break out afterwards lmao." Asked when she got so into makeup artistry, she credited the SyFy show Face Off, which followed a competition among some of the most talented special effects artists in the world. "Honestly I was obsessed with the show Face Off in high school and learned how to do a lot of SFX with YouTube tutorials!" she wrote on Twitter. "Combined with having to learn on the fly for music videos and stuff. Like all the SFX for the injuries in the HFK era videos are done by me!"

With Halloween over, Halsey has shifted her attention to the U.S. presidential election, sharing her thoughts on Twitter Tuesday night as election results began to come in. "Trump is basically just skewing logic anyway he can at this point. In regards to close but not called states, if he’s up; [sic] he says it counts. if he’s down; he says it doesn’t count. he says people voting for Biden are 'disenfranchising' his supporters. Now he’s just making noises," she tweeted. "Ah yes this is fraud but it’s okay to 'go to the Supreme Court' and demand the rejection of remaining uncounted votes," Halsey wrote.