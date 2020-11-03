Halsey Shows off Shaved Head as She Casts Her Vote

✖

Halsey is known for her many hair colors and styles, but for Election Day, she rocked a buzz cut. In a photo she posted to Instagram that showed her mail-in ballot, she not only explained her sense of anxiousness, but showed off her hair style. The "Closer" singer also painted her nails a teal and white color that spelled out "Nov 3" that was also featured in all three of her pictures.

"I am anxious. I'm sure you are too. This is a bandaid. But a necessary action," she captioned her photos. "Empower yourself. Empower others. Empower the memory of those who didn't have the ability to vote. For your ancestors and for your future. Sending Love." She ended with the hashtag "Biden Harris 2020."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Nov 2, 2020 at 1:54pm PST

The singer received mixed thoughts in her comment section as several Donald Trump supporters flooded in to state their support for the President. However, she also had several fans reveal their support for the Democratic candidates as well.

Over the last few weeks, Halsey has been making headlines with country singer Kelsea Ballerini after their CMT Music Awards performance. The two sang their collaboration "The Other Girl" and was set at an empty dive bar in Los Angeles, California while both girls rocked black leather outfits. While they gained much support from fans, there were still plenty that were unhappy with their dance moves and outfits because it wasn't "country."

Ballerini, who has had to defend herself multiple times in the past, once again took to social media to "remind" people there are different styles of country. "After reading way too many comments, I'd like to remind people that there are different kinds of country music and none are more 'real' than others when it comes from an honest place," she wrote. She continued to write "that women can wear whatever we want and shouldn't be called names and criticized for it, and that if you don't have something nice to say, politely shut up."

Halsey is known for having an edgier sound and style when it comes to her music and outfits, but recently she went with a country style following her breakup with rapper G-Eazy. The two called it quits in 2018 and she called him out in a few of her songs thereafter, one being "You Should Be Sad" which gave off a more southern vibe compared to the rest of her songs and albums. Since then, it seems that she's trying to mesh the country and pop genres and Ballerini is on board!