Halsey Turns Into 'Tim Burton's Corpse Bride' for Halloween

✖

Halsey has been living her best life during the coronavirus pandemic. That means her social media is busy and her fans are delighted. Over the past six months, she's posted fun in the sun photos in a slew of bikinis, she's taken the stage at the CMT Awards and most recently, she shaved her head. It set the stage for a memorable Halloween costume that didn't disappoint fans of the singer.

Taking a page from the world of Tim Burton, Halsey painted up and presented herself as Emily the Corpse Bride from the film of the same name. At the same time, she isn't animated as much as the character from the movie, Halsey's take is still excellent. "It takes my breath away! Well it would if I had any," she added in the caption of the photoset, rounding it out with a shot from the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Oct 29, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

Corpse Bride was a major success in 2005 for Tim Burton and his co-director Mike Johnson. Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas were delighted to see another gothic stop-motion film from their favorite director. Critics were delighted too. They helped to propel the film to an Oscar nomination, losing out to Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. Still, the film left a mark for viewers and is one of the memorable entries in Burton's career.

Halsey's fans were delighted to see her costume, with some noting that Emily, the titular Corpse Bride from the film, is one of the artist's favorite fictional characters. They also delivered a ton of praise to her on the post.

"Why are you so perfect!" one fan wrote with a weeping face emoji, while another added in below. "Emily is one of my favorite characters, you literally nailed this look."

"Are you kidding finally!!!! as a Tim Burton fan I've been waiting for this for years!!!!" a third fan added under the post. Many others couldn't even make full sentences or decided to share some form of "oh my god" to the mix. All were easily delighted by the costume decision.

Halsey's costume follows her decision to shorten her hair once again, dropping her long pandemic hair for a buzzed shaved look. The singer has done similar in 2015 and 2017, explaining on Twitter that she didn't want to go short again until seeing how her hair looked when grown out.

"I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn't shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said, 'Mm this is nice but I miss bald,'" Halsey wrote on Twitter. She's always keeping people guessing with her style.