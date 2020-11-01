Halsey's Corpse Bride Halloween Costume Has Fans Shrieking

By Michael Hein

Halsey put together an amazing Halloween costume this weekend, dressing up as Emily from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride for her Instagram followers. The singer went all out with blue makeup, contouring and costume, even with nowhere to go to show her creation off. Fans of the singer were overcome by the display.

Halsey posted four pictures of her Corpse Bride costume on social media this week, testing out different expressions with the makeup arrangement. She included a shot of the original stop-motion character as well for reference. Before long, the comment sections filled with praise and adulation for the singer, who played the part perfectly.

It takes my breath away! Well it would if I had any...

For those that don't remember, Corpse Bride is a 2005 film co-directed by Burton and Mike Johnson. It stars Helena Bonham Carter as Emily — a woman murdered and buried in a wedding dress — and Johnny Depp as Victor Van Dort — an anxious young suitor who accidentally marries her. Halsey was clearly a fan of the movie, quoting a line from it in the caption of her Instagram posts.

Fans liked it as well, judging by the response she got on Instagram. Many remarked that it had been too long since they watched the animated movie and that they would be searching it out now that Halsey had brought it to mind. Here is a look at the response she got on social media.

DIY

The first question man fans had was whether Halsey had done the makeup herself, and the answer was yes. She let them know that she had done the Corpse Bride cosplay on her own and that it had a few ill effects on her skin care regimen.

Puns

Many fans responded with puns, saying that Halsey was "killing it" with this costume, or making other ghoulish references to her corpse status. As usual, the spirit of Halloween was strong on social media.

'Be Her'

Fans were so amazed by Halsey's costume and her performance that they wished they could "be her," some said. 

Blessed

Fans felt that Halsey had "blessed" them with a look at her Halloween costume, especially considering that she didn't have anywhere to go. Getting all dressed up for a social media post was a nod to them, they felt.

At Home

Although Halsey got all dressed up, she made it clear that she did not go out due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans thanked her for being safe and setting a good example.

Fellow Emilys

Others who dressed up in the same costume as Halsey were excited to compare notes with her, Sometimes questioning who wore it best. Overall, the comments were supportive, not picking favorites but just congratulating all on a job well done.

Full Body

Finally, many fans believed that more pictures of Halsey's costume were on the way, and they were eager to see the rest. Fans figured that Halsey would have taken head-to-toe shots while she was in makeup, not wanting to do it all over more than once. So far, Halsey has not delivered.

