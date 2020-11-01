Halsey's Corpse Bride Halloween Costume Has Fans Shrieking

Halsey put together an amazing Halloween costume this weekend, dressing up as Emily from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride for her Instagram followers. The singer went all out with blue makeup, contouring and costume, even with nowhere to go to show her creation off. Fans of the singer were overcome by the display.

Halsey posted four pictures of her Corpse Bride costume on social media this week, testing out different expressions with the makeup arrangement. She included a shot of the original stop-motion character as well for reference. Before long, the comment sections filled with praise and adulation for the singer, who played the part perfectly.

View this post on Instagram It takes my breath away! Well it would if I had any... A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Oct 29, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

For those that don't remember, Corpse Bride is a 2005 film co-directed by Burton and Mike Johnson. It stars Helena Bonham Carter as Emily — a woman murdered and buried in a wedding dress — and Johnny Depp as Victor Van Dort — an anxious young suitor who accidentally marries her. Halsey was clearly a fan of the movie, quoting a line from it in the caption of her Instagram posts.

Fans liked it as well, judging by the response she got on Instagram. Many remarked that it had been too long since they watched the animated movie and that they would be searching it out now that Halsey had brought it to mind. Here is a look at the response she got on social media.