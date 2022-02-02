Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Team up for ‘9 to 5’ Duet

In a match made in musical heaven, Dolly Parton is teaming up with Kelly Clarkson for a new rendition of her iconic hit, “9 to 5.” Still Working 9 to 5, a new documentary about the 1980 comedy hit and the impact that it had, is debuting at SXSW in 2022, and this new duet will be featured In the film. The teaser trailer for the upcoming doc dropped on Wednesday, and it seems to be a deep dive into what went Into making the movie.

9 to 5 starred Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda, and the comedy had a ripple effect through the culture as women became more prominent In American workplaces. In the trailer, Fonda admits that Hollywood was “nervous” about the film, because “it was three female leads,” while Tomlin revealed that she almost turned down the role because she didn’t like some of the humor in the original script. West Side Story actress Rita Moreno also starred in the ABC TV series adaption of the film, and she states in the trailer “the core message of 9 to 5 was: you deserve better.”

Mom star Allison Janney starred in the Broadway version of the story and also appears in the trailer, explaining that the core message of 9 to 5 is that women will no longer “put up with s—” and “demand respect.” Co-directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane, Still Working 9 to 5 will premiere at SXSW on March 13.

Fans of the movie will also get a Netflix treat, as the Parton will be guest-starring in the final season of Grace & Frankie, which stars Fonda and Tomlin. The country music icon will guest star in the final batch of episodes, Netflix announced in November, but further details — including a character name and plot details — are being kept under wraps.

Grace and Frankie completed production on its 16-episode final season this week, which will help the show make history as Netflix’s longest-running original series ever with 94 episodes. The first four episodes of Season 7 were released in August as part of a surprise to tide fans over until the rest of the season premieres sometime in 2022.