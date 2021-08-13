Netflix Series Springs Surprise on Fans With Brand New Episodes of Final Season

✖

One of Netflix's most popular comedy series, Grace and Frankie, sprung a big surprise on fans by dropping some brand new episodes of its final season. On Friday, the streamer released a clip of series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin announcing that four Season 7 episodes are now streaming. According to ET Online, the remaining 12 episodes of the season will debut in 2022.

In the announcement, Fonda and Tomlin engaged in their typical, hilarious banter that has led their show to be one of the biggest Netflix has ever produced. "As you know, we've been filming the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie — that's the second thing! We've got to tell them the first thing," Fonda said, with Tomlin excitedly trying to interject. "If you don't stop talking, I can't tell them anything," Fonda continued.

Grace and Frankie fans, we have something special for you — four new episodes from Season 7 are now streaming! And more episodes are on the way! pic.twitter.com/XYPZuvyI9A — Netflix (@netflix) August 13, 2021

Finally, Tomlin couldn't take it anymore and had to blurt out the news. "You've lost your chance. The first four episodes of season 7 are out now!" Tomlin said with joy. Fonda added, "But don't worry, there's plenty more to come. We just wanted to give you something special until we finish the rest of the season."

Nearly two years ago, in September 2019, Fonda and Tomlin addressed the end of Grace and Frankie, telling ET that they were simultaneously excited and sad about the seventh and final, season. "We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season. We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well!" the pair said in a joint statement.

"We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things — just hope we don't outlast the planet." Notably, in addition to Fonda and Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher will all be returning for the final season of Grace and Frankie. It's also been reported that Dolly Parton will make an appearance. At this time, there is no word on exactly when in 2022 the last episodes will debut.