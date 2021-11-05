It’ll be a 9 to 5 reunion for Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin! Parton is set to guest star on the final season of Netflix’s hit series Grace and Frankie when Season 7 airs in 2022. The country music icon will guest star in the final batch of episodes, Netflix announced Friday, but further details — including a character name and plot details — are being kept under wraps.

Grace and Frankie completed production on its 16-episode final season this week, which will help the show make history as Netflix’s longest-running original series ever with 94 episodes. The first four episodes of Season 7 were released in August as part of a surprise to tide fans over until the rest of the season premieres sometime in 2022.

Fans have been begging Netflix for Parton to join the other two-thirds of 9 to 5 on Grace and Frankie for a reunion for the ages. Parton, Fonda and Tomlin starred in the 1980 movie as Doralee, Judy and Violet, three working women who decide to get revenge on their sexist boss (Dabby Coleman). The movie made over $100 million at the box office, spawning a sitcom of the same name in 1982 on ABC, where it ran for three years before continuing for two more seasons in first-run syndication. At different points, the cast included Rita Morena, Sally Struthers and Jeffrey Tambor.

In addition to Fonda and Tomlin, Grace and Frankie stars Sam Waterson, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry and Peter Gallagher — all of whom will reprise their roles for the seventh and final season. Fonda and Tomlin star as the leads — Grace and Frankie, respectively — whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands reveal they’re gay and leave them for each other. The four form an unlikely bond to face their uncertain futures together.

Netflix announced back in September 2019 ahead of the Season 6 premiere that the sitcom would end with Season 7. Due to the pandemic, Season 7 production was shut down in March 2020, at which point the first four episodes of Season 7 had already been completed. Grace and Frankie Season 7 — featuring the incomprable and beloved Dolly Parton — will return sometime in 2022.