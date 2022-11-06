Aaron Carter's Ex Sends Message to Singer After His Death

Aaron Carter's ex-girlfriend, tattoo artist Lina Valentina, is sharing her happy memories with the singer in light of his death on Saturday. Valentina, 32, shared several intimate videos on her Instagram Story over the weekend, along with a heartbreaking tribute. Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, California home Saturday. He was 34.

Valentina dated Carter between September 2018 and August 2019. She included several videos from their time together and noted how she and Carter's family tried their best to help him get back to sobriety. "Aaron, I've mourned the loss of you [a] few days before we broke up [in 2019]," Vanelinta wrote, via Us Weekly. "We've both cried our eyes out because your addiction won and we both knew it. For the last few years now, I knew that any day now I'd be writing this."

"You have no idea how hard your family and I fought to try and help you and get you back to sobriety; how much pain it has caused us to see your health deteriorate over the last years, but I want people to remember WHO you were when you were sober," Valentina continued. "I was fortunate enough to get you there and witness how incredible you were when you were healthy."

When they broke up, Carter told Valentina they would still find one another, even after death. "Even broken up, you'd always tell me you'd find me one day and if you die you'd find me," she wrote. "You can rest now, Aaron, I'm wishing you so much peace. You're absolutely in a better place than you have been in the last couple [of] years. Until we meet again."

Valentina also thanked Carter's fans for reaching out and hoped to respond to as many messages as she could. "I am overwhelmed with the amount of love and literally thousands of messages I've received," she wrote. "Thank you all so much & I [am] so happy that I was able to show you the side of real Aaron as we prepare to say our goodbyes." She told fans their "kindness will not go unnoticed" and she continued sharing videos of Carter.

After Carter and Valentina split, the singer moved on with Melanie Martin. He proposed to Martin in June 2020 and they welcomed their son Prince in November 20201. They split in February, but Carter and Martin, 30, reconciled by June.

Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home. His house sitter called 911 at around 11 a.m. Saturday morning to report that a male drowned in the tub, reports TMZ. Police have not released an official cause of death though. Carter was the younger brother of The Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter.

"My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away," Martin said in a statement to TMZ. "I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."