Aaron Carter Reveals New Relationship

Aaron Carter is in love, and he doesn’t care who knows it. The former child star took to Instagram to gush over his new girlfriend, Lina Valentina, calling her the love of his life.

“I finally found my love of my life,” Carter began in a lengthy caption beneath a photo of the Russian-born artist and a puppy. He wrote that “no one has understood me and shown the love [that] this woman has for me EVER” and told Valentina that she has his heart “for the rest of my life.”

“[O]ur relationship is new but we WILL grown old together and have our family and I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of,” the 30-year-old singer wrote.

“You are my light, you are my dream and I will never give up on us no matter what and you are my queen. I love you with every inch of my heart and soul. Relationships aren’t easy. But I want you to know I will never fall out of love with you. I’m coming home to you tomorrow,” he concluded.

On her own Instagram page, Valentina shared an Instagram Story kissing Carter with the caption “my other half is finally home” and “I love you.”

In a black-and-white photo Valentina shared earlier this month, the two pose with their arms wrapped around each other. “My love,” she captioned the post.

Just over a year has passed since Carter split from longtime girlfriend Madison Parker. After the breakup, Carter blamed it on the fact that he came out as bisexual, but Parker called his claim “appalling” and “hurtful.”

Last year, Carter spent two months in a rehabilitation facility after spending much time in the headlines for personal and legal turmoil, including the death of his father and a DUI and marijuana possession arrest.

Carter appeared on The Real in February and spoke out about his “downward spiral.”

“I learned a lot of things from last year,” he shared. “It was a very exhilarating year, full of good things, good times and then trials and tribulations.”

He said he had learned “to put myself first and to really truly love myself and be comfortable of what I see in the mirror.”

Also in February, he released his new album, LøVë, his first major record in 15 years. He said in January that his time in rehab, where he gained 45 pounds, influenced his new music. “I’m feeling very healthy and am so passionate about my music right now and continue to write new songs drawn from these life experiences,” he told Page Six at the time.

“I did detox and through that detox, I gained, like, two pounds every day,” Carter told Entertainment Tonight following his stay in a treatment center. “Twenty-eight percent of body weight I gained… I took a break, and figured out what was going on in my mind, and the things that were really festering up and bothering me. I’m still figuring those things out.”