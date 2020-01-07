Aaron Carter Introduces New Girlfriend Melanie Martin in New Photo, and Fans Weigh In

Months after his breakup from Lina Valentina, Aaron Carter has found new love. On Sunday, the “Hard to Love” singer announced that he is dating model Melanie Martin, taking to Instagram to share a video of himself and his new girlfriend on a road trip followed by a photo of them kissing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE JOKER (@aaroncarter) on Jan 4, 2020 at 1:45pm PST

“She wasn’t ready [Melanie Martin] [lion emoji] I’m her lion watch the f– out grrrrrr,” he captioned the video, in which Carter and Martin can be seen driving through the desert.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just hours after revealing that there is a new apple to his eye, Carter again took to the social media platform, this time with a photo of them kissing.

“She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I’m not complaining,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE JOKER (@aaroncarter) on Jan 5, 2020 at 12:14am PST

Although Carter certainly appears happy with the new woman in his life, fans haven’t been so eager to send their congratulations, many suggesting that Carter is “paying” Martin or that Martin is simply using him for attention.

“She’s playin you bro. You’re giving her free clout,” warned one fan. “you can clearly tell she doesn’t like you foreal.. gotta smarten up brother.”

“Are we meant to believe this isn’t a paid transaction my guy?” asked another.

“Yep looks just like the last girl you dated who just used you…. shame on you learn from your mistakes seriously,” added a third.

“You have to be smarter and choose people who aren’t going to use you for their fame,” commented another.

Responding to one commenter who suggested “she’s paid for and temporary,” Carter wrote, “you actually don” know Jack s— how the f– could you. Who are you?”

Not everyone was so negative, however, and some wrote that they were “happy” for Carter and coming to his defense amid the series of hateful comments.

Carter’s new romance comes after his split from Valentina. The couple had began dating in 2018, though they ultimately broke things off in August of 2019.

“Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Carter told Page Six at the time. “I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn’t seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy. I’ve been through so much the past few years and am trying to learn from my mistakes.”

“I don’t have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the mature thing to do. I’m going to keep focusing on my music, my tour, and my fans. Hopefully my soulmate is out there somewhere and I’ll meet her soon,” he added.

Carter has previously dated Madison Parker, whom he split from in 2017.