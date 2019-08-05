Aaron Carter and Girlfriend Lina Valentina Break up After Cryptic Message About ‘Personal Affairs’

After nearly one year of dating, Aaron Carter and girlfriend Lina Valentina have split. The 31-year-old singer and Valentina, who began dating in 2018, announced their breakup on Saturday. Earlier that day, Carter had shared a cryptic message on Twitter about a “very big announcement” regarding his “personal affairs.”

I just want to let you all know that I have a very big announcement about to be made regarding my personal affairs…. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 3, 2019

Shortly after teasing the announcement, Carter confirmed in a statement to Page Six that he and Valentina had split.

“Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he told the outlet on Saturday. “I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn’t seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy. I’ve been through so much the past few years and am trying to learn from my mistakes.”

“I don’t have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the mature thing to do. I’m going to keep focusing on my music, my tour, and my fans. Hopefully my soulmate is out there somewhere and I’ll meet her soon,” he added.

According to a source, Valentina moved out of the couple’s joint home on Friday.

News of their split comes just months after they sparked engagement and pregnancy rumors. The speculation was prompted after Carter wrote on social media in November of 2018 that he “finally bought my first home and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting…”

In another tweet, he wrote that he was “very excited about our future and our family we are starting.”

Just a month later, however, Carter denied the rumors, explaining that while he is “looking forward to becoming a dad,” he and Valentina were “not expecting a child right now.”

Carter and Valentina had begun dating in 2018, with the “I Want Candy” singer introducing her to fans when they went public with their relationship in September of that year.

“I finally found my love of my life. No one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me, EVER,” he wrote at the time. “[Lina Valentina] you have my heart for the rest of my life.”

In the post, Carter went on to state that “our relationship is new, but we WILL grown old together and have our family,” adding that “I will never fall out of love with you.”

Carter has previously dated Madison Parker, whom he split from in 2017.