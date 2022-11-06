Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Speaks out on His Sudden Passing

Aaron Carter passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, leaving his family in a state of mourning. Fans were quick to look for his older brother Nick Carter's eulogy, but some were caught off guard by the tribute from his twin sister, Angel Conrad. She shared a touching post about Aaron on Instagram late on Saturday night.

Angel posted six photos on Instagram – snapshots of old Carter family photo albums from when she and Aaron were infants and toddlers. She wrote: "To my twin... I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."

Aaron and Angel were born on Dec. 7, 1987, though some fans may not have realized that Aaron was a twin. While he followed his brother into pop music stardom, Angel found a career as a model which has flourished over the years. Between Nick and the twins is another sister, Leslie, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 25.

The carter family has suffered a lot of grief, and Nick's post about Aaron made it clear that he was worried about his brother long before now. Aaron had a well-documented history of drug addiction and mental illness, and Nick grappled with his feelings about that on Instagram. He wrote that he was resisting the urge to "blame" Aaron – or anyone else – for his death, instead noting: addiction and mental illness is the real villain here."

"I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know," nick continued. "I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth... God, please take care of my baby brother."

Aaron was found dead in his home in Palmdale, California. According to a report by E! News, local police received a 9-1-1 call from Aaron's house-sitter at 11 a.m. local time. When they arrived on the scene they found Aaron in the bathtub and declared him dead on the scene. No details on his cause of death have been made public yet. Fans, friends and colleagues continue to mourn Carter on social media while sharing their condolences with Nick and Angel.