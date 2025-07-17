‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Returns to Stage Amid Health Issues

Luke Bryan is returning to the stage after cancelling a number of shows. The American Idol staple was forced to forgo live shows due to his health complications, American Songwriter notes.

“I wanted to thank everybody for all the well wishes for the last few shows that I had to postpone and obviously cancel,” he said in a Facebook video. Eric Church filled in his absence, and Bryan thanked him “for stepping in and helping out.”

“It really, really gets frustrating getting sick like that, and losing my voice, and having to take a couple of weekends off,” Bryan said. “But thank you guys for supporting me. I love y’all. I’ll see y’all in the shows to come.”

He announced later he’d be performing in Toronto, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. His health struggles began and were noticeable during concerts in June in Arkansas.

“This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life. I cannot have my voice in this venue for some reason,” he said at the time. “It happens every time, I don’t know why. But… you guys keep showing up year after year to see me put on a show.”

He refunded the audience despite continuing through the performance. After that, he rescheduled his dates in Lafayette, Louisiana and Dallas, Texas. He ultimately canceled his appearances at Country Stampede in Kansas, NebraskaLand Days in Nebraska, and Country Jam in Colorado due to “continued illness.”

Church publicly stated he was happy to help Bryan out and fill in for him at certain festival gigs. “Festivals are part of the fabric of what made us who we are. Happy to fill in for Luke while he’s on the mend. Not a lot of time to plan or get the whole crew and band together, so I’m bringing Jo and we’re gonna do something unique and spontaneous.”