Aaron Carter’s Ex Claims Family Is Trying to Help Him

Aaron Carter’s family is desperately trying to “save him from himself” amid the deepening drama surrounding him. According to the singer’s ex-girlfriend, Lina Valentina, Carter is under the impression that everybody is “trying to ‘take him down’” and is only being enabled by his fans, though his family and herself have his best interest at heart.

“I’m not the only one that’s worried. I am absolutely worried, and so is his family. Everything that’s happening right now is all because we’re trying to help him,” Valentina, who dated Carter for nearly a year before dramatic breakup in August, told TMZ just days after a restraining order was filed against him. “He’s not seeing it that way right now. He thinks everybody’s trying to ‘take him down,’ but it’s all coming out of love and care. We’re all trying to do the right thing and we’re just trying to help him.”

“I’m not in contact with Aaron for many reasons, but everything that’s been going on is because everybody truly cares and worries about him and loves him,” she continued. “His ‘yes fans’ are enabling him and making things much worse. His family and people that actually know him and love him are doing nothing but trying to do anything we can do in our power to save him from himself.”

The drama surrounding Carter has been swirling for more than a month, though it came to a crux this week after his brother, Nick Carter, filed a restraining order against him after the “I Want Candy” singer allegedly threatened his wife, Lauren Kitt, and their unborn child.

The allegations stemmed from an early August FaceTime call with their sister, Angel, that Valentina was present during. According to reports, during the call Carter allegedly confessed that he has “thoughts of killing babies” and that he thinks “about killing Lauren Kitt.” Carter also reportedly told Valentina that she was “next on my list.”

In response to the allegations and the restraining order, Carter has seemingly cut off all contact with his family, writing on Twitter that he and his brother are “done for life” and that he hasn’t “seen him in four years. And I don’t intend.” He has also alleged that he was sexually abused by his late sister and abused by Nick as a child.

While Nick has not addressed the accusation, he wrote when publicly addressing the restraining order that he and his family “love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”