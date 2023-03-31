Walmart's Weekend Deals: Huge Savings on TVs, Cookware, Easter Supplies and More
Walmart is already known for its low prices, but you can save even more money if you pay attention to Walmart's weekend deals. Every day, there are rollbacks and flash picks on sale at even lower prices than usual. And with hot-ticket sales items paired with Walmart's big savings, the 2023 deals are especially tempting -- but if you wait too long, they might be gone.
Top Walmart items on sale now:
-
Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $109 (down from $149)
-
24" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $88 (down from $138)
-
Carote 5-piece nonstick cookware sets with detachable handle, $35 (down from $75)
-
The Home Edit 3-pack bento box food storage containers, $12 (down from $20)
We found deals on robot vacuums, smart TVs, Apple products and other big tech items. But that's not all: We also found great discounts on the popular The Pioneer Woman line, with home and kitchen essentials you won't want to miss.
Most items on the Walmart website ship in two days. Walmart+ subscribers can opt for free same-day local delivery with a $35 order minimum. (You can start a 30-day free trial of Walmart plus by tapping the button below.) In many cases, you can buy online and pick up at your local Walmart store, also the same day.Try Walmart+ for free
If you want the latest deals on electronics, fashion, homeware, auto items, grocery products and more, keep reading to see our list of the best offers at Walmart right now.
And, psst: if you're hoping to upgrade your patio furniture, you can get these patio sets for under $200 at Walmart. It's an incredible deal. If you celebrate Easter, love Disney, or both, definitely check out the Disney sale for Easter, only at Walmart. Oh, and Walmart currently has all of these TVs for sale for under $250.
Beautiful 5.3-quart tilt-head stand mixer
It's very rare to get a stand mixer this good for less than $150. The 300-watt speed settings make it a powerful mixer, and the tilt head makes it easier to clean and add ingredients. It includes a coated metal flat paddle beater, a steel wire balloon whisk, a dough hook and a splash shield for all your baking needs. There are 12 speed settings available.
Beautiful 5.3-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $128 (down from $129)
Squishmallows 5" Snack A-Squad 6-pack mini plush doll set
Some of your favorite foods are included in this set of mini Squishmallows plushies. This is the Snack A-Squad, which includes Fresa the pastry, Dorina the cake, Paulton the chocolate bar, Renne the coffee cup, Rayen the pancake stack and Raisy the ramen noodles.
Squishmallows 5" Snack A-Squad 6-pack mini plush doll set, $40 (down from $50)
But for the same price, you can get even more snack-themed stuffies. How about Tex the Taco, Bernice the Boba Tea, Sinclair the Avocado Toast, Bernado the Burrito, Lulu the Pineapple or Clara the Cupcake? Okay, now I'm hungry.
Squishmallows 5" food series 6-pack plush set, $40 (down from $50)
The Pioneer Woman print matte satin sleep shirt
If you're more of a "sleep in a t-shirt" kind of person, you can still do that -- but in a way cozier outfit -- with this satin sleep shirt. It's a menswear-inspired button-down shirt with long sleeves and a roomy fit throughout. The matte satin will lull you to sleep for sure.
The shirt is available in black onyx, fuchsia petal, harlow and nightwind patterns, from sizes S to 4X.
The Pioneer Woman print matte satin sleep shirt, $14 (reduced from $20)
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho stationary wicker egg chair
An egg chair is the perfect thing to add a bohemian flair to your patio. This rust-resistant, weather-resistant wicker chair will look incredible anywhere. Cozy up outside with a drink and a book and spend an afternoon on your deck. But it would look just as well indoors, too.
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura boho stationary wicker egg chair, $297 (down from $347)
Carote 5-piece nonstick cookware sets with detachable handle
If you need (or want) an attractive cookware set but have a small kitchen without a lot of pantry space, Carote has you covered. The eco-friendly, white granite coating looks similar to the pricier Caraway kitchenware collection but comes at a fraction of the cost. This set comes with a detachable handle to use on any of the five pieces included, but in a way that you can still stack the pots and pans. Right now, it's on sale $35. The 10-piece cookware collection comes with a removable handle, an eight-inch frying pan, an 11-inch frying pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan and a glass lid with a silicone ring.
Plus, there are no toxic chemicals in the nonstick coating.
Carote 5-piece nonstick cookware sets with detachable handle, $35 (down from $75)
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
This is a much more affordable alternative to other name-brand ear buds and they have the same high-quality audio features. Right now, they're on sale. The Samsung Galaxy buds come with active noise cancellation, seamless connectively with your watch and phone, a lightweight and comfortable fit for your ears and, of course, excellent and well-balanced audio. These are in graphite, but they're also available in lavender, olive and white.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $109 (down from $149)
The Home Edit 3-pack bento box food storage containers
Dine on-the-go in style with these clear plastic food containers. The provided gaskets prevent spillover between the three sections so you can pack your lunch (or your child's lunch) in an adorable bento box without worry. You get three bento boxes that are 8" x 6" x 3" in size, and they're currently on sale. They're safe for the freezer, dishwasher and microwave. Perfect for a kid's lunchbox.
The Home Edit 3-pack bento box food storage containers, $12 (down from $20)
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods (second generation) are on sale at Walmart now (with the charger case) and they're compatible with all your favorite music streaming platforms and all of your Apple devices. You can control the headphones just by saying "Hey Siri," so listening to music really can be a totally hands-free experience.
Apple AirPods with charging case, $99 (down from $119)$99 at Walmart
Looking for even more budget-friendly earbuds? Get the Beats Flex All-Day wireless earphones in black for half the price of the Apple AirPods.
Beats Flex All-Day wireless earphones, $49 (down from $70)
24" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV
Walmart has its own brand of LED smart TVs with Roku: Onn. And it's the cheapest TV on this list. You can use the remote or the sound of your own voice (with the Roku app) to control this television, and it's smart-home ready, waiting for access to Apple Home, Amazon Alexa or Google Home. The Onn Roku TV comes with three HDMI connections, one composite, one USB, one optical, one coaxial/cable and one headphone jack, so you can stay connected to your favorite forms of entertainment.
If you need a new budget-friendly smart TV for under $100, go with Onn.
24" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $88 (down from $138)$88 at Walmart
If you want a bigger Onn TV, there are even more options:
- 50" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $198 (down from $238)
- 32" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $98 (down from $144)
The Pioneer Woman Heritage Floral 12-piece stoneware dinnerware set
This four-person dinnerware set has the striking Heritage Floral pattern for a pop of gorgeous color, and it's all made with durable stoneware. It comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates and four bowls. People will be really impressed when you bring out these dishes -- it'll be like you just visited an antiques store.
The Pioneer Woman Heritage Floral 12-piece stoneware dinnerware set, $43 (down from $54)
Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu
With The Mandalorian in its third season, your child (or teen or spouse or roommate) might have reawakened their obsession with Grogu, a.k.a. baby Yoda. Get them a Wild Ridin' Grogu, which is nearly 50% off right now. This interactive toy really hovers in its baby carriage, thanks to a stand. There are two play modes, over 25 sound and movement combos and even more fun features. Any Star Wars fan worth their snuff needs to have this on their toy shelf.
Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, $45 (down from $67)
Mainstays 28-inch tall column propane gas outdoor fire pit
Fire pits are a great way to spruce up your outdoor patio space, but this tall column one -- powered by propane -- looks especially attractive. Available in black or concrete gray, this 28-inch column-style fire pit has a quick-start electric ignition and arrives at your home with no assembly required. Perfect for any terrace, the red lava rocks and cover can help keep your durable fire pit in tip-top shape when not in use. Adjustable feet on this Mainstays fire pit from Walmart are great for any terrain.
Mainstays 28-inch tall column propane gas outdoor fire pit, $110 (down from $147)
Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set
We really can't believe this deal, and it's definitely not going to last forever. High-quality, steel-enforced rattan furniture like this for less than $250? Yes, and each piece Is thickly cushioned for maximum comfort. It's easy to wipe away spills from the glass-top outdoor table, and all of the cushion covers are machine-washable. If you have a pool, this is the ideal poolside furniture set, but it will really liven up any backyard all on its own. Each set comes with one loveseat bench, two single chairs and a glass-top coffee table.
Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)
Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base
You know you've always wanted a robot vacuum. Luckily, this one from Shark is on sale at Walmart right now. It can get your entire home clean with incredible suction and will return to its base to empty out the dust and dirt. The base can hold up to 30 days' worth of dirt from around your home. It cleans row by row, room by room, and can be controlled via Google, Alexa or an app on your phone. And with spinning side brushes, it even gets edges and corners.
Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $298 (down from $399)$298 at Walmart
Want a cheaper model? Get the Shark Ion robot vacuum instead. It's currently only $139 at Walmart.
Shark Ion robot vacuum, $139 (reduced from $250)
65" LG Class 4K OLED smart TV with Dolby Vision
The self-lit OLED pixels of an LG Class smart TV offer over a billion colors and ideal contrast for watching your favorite films and TV shows. The Dolby features offer premium screen enhancement, and true cinema buffs can watch content in a customized Filmmaker Mode and see the latest movies the way the director intended. It also comes with features specifically for sports fans and gamers, so your LG TV experience can be customized to your entertainment preferences and needs.
65" LG Class 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision, $1,632 (down from $3,786)
Mainstays reversible microfiber comforter
This reversible comforter is navy on one side and sky blue on the other. Filled with a down alternative, it's an all-season comforter that will make your bed cozy in every kind of weather. The Mainstays comforter from Walmart is also wrinkle resistant and machine-washable, which isn't always the case for comforters. Feel the microfiber comforter in bed.
It's also available in black/gray, dark gray/light gray and pink/teal colors. This one is a queen-sized comforter (which would also work on full-sized beds) but a twin-sized one costs $20.
Mainstays reversible microfiber comforter, $25 (down from $30)
Crocs at Work unisex bistro slip resistant clog
These Crocs are amazing, admit it. If you have to be on your feet on slick floors all day, Crocs at Work make shoes that are extra-resistant to slipping. These grippy clog sandals come in a variety of fun prints -- including bananas and ahem, special plant leaves – at the link below.
Crocs at Work unisex bistro slip resistant clog, $30 (originally $50)
Expert Grill 3-burner propane gas grill
If you want to taste the meat, not the heat, then get this Expert Grill 3-burner propane gas grill (with durable porcelain-coated grill grates) while it's under $100 at Walmart. A trusty mid-size grill like this has 300-square inches of space, which can grill up to 15 burgers at once. There's a 150-inch warming rack, too. It's nearly grilling season, so you don't want to be left behind while everyone around you is serving up tasty hotdogs, hamburgers, veggies and more. The stainless steel burners ensure even heat, while the two foldable food prep stations on either side are a handy place to keep trays, grilling utensils or other food prep essentials.
And if you're concerned about grill safety, no worries: the removable grease tray underneath collects fat drippings and helps prevent flareups.
Expert Grill 3-burner propane gas grill, $96 (down from $107)
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 64GB storage
In need of a new tablet? This Apple iPad is on sale for less than $300. The 10.2-inch display comes with true tone technology for the optimal display and has up to 10 hours of battery life. It comes with a lightning charger and a whopping 256GB of storage in this Apple iPad option which is on sale.
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 64GB storage, $269 (down from $329)$269 at Walmart
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $399 (down from $479)$399 at Walmart prevnext
Apple smart keyboard for iPad
If you have an iPad, you might miss having a keyboard from time to time. Luckily, Apple has a solution: their smart keyboard. It fits many iPad, iPad Pro and iPad Air models. This full-size keyboard doesn't need to pair or charge, and when you're done using it, the Apple smart keyboard will fold into a lightweight cover for your iPad, helping to keep it safe
Apple smart keyboard for iPad, $120 (reduced from $159)
Chemical Guys 7-piece ultimate car wash and shine kit
It's almost time for Saturday morning car cleanings, and you can do it a lot easier (and better) with this seven-piece car wash and shine kit from Chemical Guys. Here's what you get: Mr. Pink car wash shampoo, a heavy duty detailing bucket with a dirt trap and snap-on lid, a chenille microfiber wash mitt, Diablo wheel cleaner and Silk Shine dressing for interior and exterior clean.
Chemical Guys 7-piece ultimate car wash and shine kit, $40 (down from $85)
Disney100 pins
Walmart is offering exclusive deals and great savings on classic Disney movies in honor of Disney's 100th anniversary. They're calling it the Disney100 series, and select titles include DVD, Blu-ray and digital code for each of their movies. They're $20 each and also include an exclusive Disney pin. Collect them all!
Disney100 exclusives, $20 each$20 at Walmart
Get even more savings on Disney Easter toys and other Disney items at Walmart.
Levi's Men's 550 relaxed fit jeans
Yes, you can get Levi jeans on sale at Walmart. This relaxed fit is made from 100% denim cotton, has five-pocket styling, and remain comfortable all day long. It's available in sizes 32 x 30 through 42 x 32, in ten different colors of denim.
Levi's Men's 550 relaxed fit jeans, $40 and up (down from $70)
50" Vizio Class V-Series 4K UHD LED smart TV
You can get a next-generation viewing experience with a smart TV that doesn't cost thousands of dollars. In fact, this 50-inch model from the Vizio Class V-Series is on sale for less than $300 right now. And it comes with Dolby Vision Bright Mode for a crystal-clear display, the Vizio IQ processor for a sharp picture with active pixel tuning for increased detail, and the V-Gaming engine to reduce or eliminate lag with an incredibly fast refresh rate. And get great streaming with their SmartCast platform, which has all your favorite streaming apps.
50" Vizio Class V-Series 4K UHD LED smart TV, $268 (down from $358)
Beautiful 6-quart programmable slow cooker
We love Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line at Walmart, so we're extra excited to tell you about this deal on her programmable slow cooker. The touchscreen (which only lights up while in use) makes it so you can program your food to cook exactly as long as you need before shifting to the "warm" setting. And this sleek design really can't be beat.
Beautiful 6-quart programmable slow cooker, $50 (down from $69)
The Pioneer Woman Flea Market 25-piece pantry essential set
This incredible deal on The Pioneer Woman pantry essential collection will make you feel like you found some vintage treasures, even though all the items are brand new from Walmart. Everything is in a variety of adorable, vintage-looking, country-inspired patterns that coordinate with each other.
What's included in this whopping 25-piece collection? A three-piece silicone tool utensil set, a utensil crock, a napkin box, a covered butter dish, a four-cup liquid measuring cup, a four-piece measuring bowl set, a salt and pepper shaker set, a sugar bowl, a spoon rest, a four-piece measuring spoon set and a three-piece ramekin set. Wow.
The Pioneer Woman Flea Market 25-piece pantry essential set, $60 (down from $75)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 classic BT model
Your fitness tracker smart watch deserves to be as stylish as you are. The Watch 4 classic BT model from Samsung Galaxy delivers on all fronts, and then some. You'll get advanced coaching and oxygen-level monitoring, along with ECG monitoring and sleep monitoring. The Watch4 also gives you the freedom to stay connected to calls, music and more with Bluetooth capabilities. And right now, its over 50% off.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 classic BT model, $169 (down from $350)
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo 3-piece garden tool set
Are you a brand-new gardener, or are you just looking to update your gardening tools? Either way, you can maintain all your prized plants with this bestselling set of garden tools from The Pioneer Woman. It includes a trowel, a cultivator and a pruner. This way, you can prune plants, pull up weeds, transplant flowers, dig holes, break up soil and trim leaves and branches. Even if you don't have a green thumb, this kit can help you develop one. The garden tool set also makes a great gift for birthdays, Easter or Mother's Day.
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo 3-piece garden tool set, $27 (down from $30)
Lego Super Mario Adventures with Peach starter course buildable game
This buildable game from Lego, inspired by Nintendo's Super Mario world, was the Toy of the Year for 2022. And it's on sale now at Walmart for less than $50. It features a Princess Peach figurine that gives instant, expressive responses via an LCD screen and speaker. Use the attachments to play with Princess Peach and build courses, start challenges and earn digital coins. Tear them down and start over again. See why kids and parents love this award-winning Lego game.
Lego Super Mario Adventures with Peach starter course buildable game, $48 (down from $60)
Evenflo Omni Plus modular travel system with LiteMax rear-facing infant car seat
A stroller is one of those big-ticket items that new parents desperately need, but it's usually one of the priciest items on the list. No worries -- this infant travel system holds up to 50 pounds and can be converted in six different ways, so it can be used from the newborn days to well into toddlerhood. And when we say everything is included, we mean it -- even the rear-facing car seat is part of this extensive Evenflo Omni Plus travel system. It really does have it all.
Many items like this can go for up to $500 or more, but it's on sale at Walmart right now for less than $200. Check out more from the Walmart Baby Days sale here.
Evenflo Omni Plus modular travel system with LiteMax rear-facing infant car seat, $179 (down from $229)
Apple TV HD with 32GB
Apple TV HD combines with your other favorite Apple products to bring you the best of shows, movies, sports and even live TV. You can control everything with the included Siri remote and pair it with AirPods, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, Apple Music and of course, Apple TV+. Right now, it's $20 off the asking price at Walmart.
Apple TV HD with 32GB, $79 (down from $99)
Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker
The black Fitbit Inspire 2 is currently almost 50% off at Walmart, and it comes with a one-year free trial for the Fitbit app on your phone. Stay on top of your exercise resolutions with the Fitbit Inspire 2 and a year of Fitbit Premium.
Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker, $59 (reduced from $100)
65" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K smart TV
This Samsung OLED 4K smart TV features millions of colors in ultra-fine precision and a 4K processor with AI technology to upscale the resolution of your favorite TV shows and movies. It's been reduced to just about half its original price.
65" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K smart TV, $1,778 (down from $3,500)
55" LG Class 4K UHD smart TV
This smart TV from LG offers ultra high-definition picture at a lower price point. It supports all your favorite streaming platforms and comes with a 4K processor to create sharp colors and contrasts. Gamers will enjoy LG's game optimizer and dashboard settings, and sports fan can enable alerts to remind them to watch their favorite games. And it's all less than $400.
55" LG Class 4K UHD smart TV, $358 (down from $448)
Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum
The Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum with superior deep-cleaning suction that only Dyson can offer is on sale now. You can easily switch between deep carpet cleaning and hardwood floor settings with the push of a button, and because it's cordless, it easily switches to a handheld vacuum to make it easier to clean hard-to-reach spaces.
Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum, $399 (reduced from $450)
The Pioneer Woman folk geo deluxe bird feeder
Spring is here and you can get a glimpse of those early birds in your backyard or front lawn with an easy-to-clean deluxe bird feeder from Ree Drummond's Walmart brand, Pioneer Woman. The folk geo design is durable, easy to fill with bird seed, has multiple ports for birds to eat from, and most importantly, it will look attractive wherever you put it.
The Pioneer Woman folk geo deluxe bird feeder, $25 (down from $28)
Aicok 5.5-quart stand mixer with double hook
It's not everyday you get a stand mixer for under $100, but that's exactly what Walmart is offering right now. This 5.5-quart model comes with double dough hooks to emulate two kneading hands, making your breads and dough come out better than ever. There are also whisk and paddle beater attachments. The Aicok stand mixer comes in six speeds so you can mix, beat, cream. whip, whisk, knead, and more.
Aicok 5.5-quart stand mixer with double hook, $90 (down from $185)
Sealy Cool & Clean 10" gel memory foam mattress
You can get great furniture at Walmart. Right now, you can get a new gel memory foam queen mattress for less than $600. The gel-infused memory foam layer is available in 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch heights, and the mattress comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen and king sizes.
Sealy Cool & Clean 10" gel memory foam mattress (queen), $598 (down from $700)
Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer bundle with film
Have you ever wished that you could print out the photos right from your smartphone? With the Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer, you can. Simply download the Instax Link Wide app and connect the printer to your phone, edit your photos, add text, apply a filter or more, and then print a 3" by 5" photo from the printer. It also comes with a 10-pack of Fujifilm film to start with. The features on this smartphone printer and app are truly endless, and it's the easiest way to get hard photo copies of all the memories captured with your phone.
Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer bundle with film, $117 (down from $149)