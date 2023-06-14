The Pioneer Woman Stoneware Collection at Walmart Is Breathtaking (and Affordable)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ree Drummond's customer-loved Walmart line has a stoneware collection that will looking stunning in your china cabinet -- and it costs less than you'd think.

We adore Ree Drummond's Pioneer Woman kitchenware at Walmart. The home chef is especially known for her cozy essentials, including well-designed kitchen appliances, beautiful clothing and elaborate gardening supplies. But her latest stoneware collection is truly a gorgeous addition to her many Walmart offerings.

Shop these great stoneware deals from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart:

Whether you're looking to add a couple of pieces to your china collection or just want durable dinnerware that looks antique without antique prices, The Pioneer Woman at Walmart can give you everything you want and more. From vintage-looking designs to rustic patterns and selections full of country charm, there's something for every home cook and dinner party host. And unlike a lot of china, these pieces are dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe.

This isn't the first time something from The Pioneer Woman has gone on sale at Walmart for an unbelievable price, and it won't be the last. We'll keep you updated on the latest and greatest deals from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart -- but in the meantime, make sure you check out this deal and some of our other favorite finds.

Stoneware from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart

We love the whimsy and wonder of Ree Drummond and her entire collection of products through The Pioneer Woman brand at Walmart. Shop our favorites below.

The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose 7-piece stoneware wine set

(Photo: Walmart)

Drink your wine in style with The Pioneer Woman's Sweet Rose seven-piece wine set. This charming collection includes four temperature-preserving stoneware cups, a matching wine chiller and two delightful bottle stoppers. The two stoppers include one with butterfly and one with Drummond's basset hound, Charlie. With the signature floral designs and country-inspired decals you've come to expect from The Pioneer Woman, you'll love drinking wine from this durable stoneware. And hey, it can all go in the dishwasher too.

The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose 7-piece stoneware wine set, $30

The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 12-piece stoneware set

(Photo: Walmart)

Charming and elegant, this four-person dinnerware set has dinner plates, salad plates and bowls featuring your favorite garden blooms. This is the perfect set of dishes for summer, if you ask me.

The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 12-piece stoneware set, $54



Make sure you get a serving bowl and serving platter to go with your dinner set.

The Pioneer Woman Heritage Floral 4-piece stoneware dinnerware set



(Photo: Walmart)

People will be really impressed when you bring out these dishes -- it'll be like you just visited an antiques store. These big red roses will contrast perfectly with the dark blue floral pattern.

The Pioneer Woman Heritage Floral 4-count dinner plates, $22

Don't forget to grab more of these stoneware specialty items in the same pattern so you can have matching dishes for extra charm.

The Pioneer Woman Keepsake Floral 12-piece stoneware set

(Photo: Walmart)

With four bowls, four salad plates and four dinner plates in each set, you can always double or even triple the order if you need a set of eight or a set of 12 instead. And with this Walmart price, you can afford to.

The Pioneer Woman Keepsake Floral 12-piece stoneware dinnerware set, $54



While you're at it, get this serving platter and serving bowl for the meat or main dish at your fancy dinner to match the rest of your Keepsake Floral stoneware.

The Pioneer Woman Pretty Posies 12-piece stoneware dinnerware set

(Photo: Walmart)

This exquisite stoneware pattern is delicate and feminine. Plus, it adds the kind of cottagecore vibe you've been searching for all your life. With four bowls, four salad plates and four bowls, dinner is served -- though with the Pretty Posies stoneware collection, we might suggest a beautiful brunch instead.

The Pioneer Woman Pretty Posies 12-piece stoneware dinnerware set, $50

While you're at it, light up your dining room (and your life) with a matching table lamp. This thing is so gorgeous that your friends won't believe it's brand-new from Walmart instead of being a rare find from an antique store.

The Pioneer Woman Washy Ditsy embossed table lamp with Pretty Posies linen shade, $40

The Pioneer Woman Gorgeous Garden 4-count stoneware mugs

(Photo: Walmart)

Wake up every morning with your favorite coffee or tea as you start the day with these stoneware coffee mugs, which are safe to microwave and put in the dishwasher.

The Pioneer Woman Gorgeous Garden 4-count 23-ounce stoneware mugs, $22

The Pioneer Woman stacking 3-piece stoneware canister set

(Photo: Walmart)

Each of these stoneware containers is around five inches, and they all have acacia wood lids that stack perfectly on top of each other. These are great for coffee grounds, loose herbs, dried tea and more. They all come in vintage floral and polka-dot patterns that will brighten any kitchen.

The Pioneer Woman stacking 3-piece stoneware canister set, $25

There's so much more stoneware where all that came from. Keep shopping The Pioneer Woman at Walmart and get inspired for your kitchen and home today.

Even more from The Pioneer Woman you won't want to miss



(Photo: Walmart)

Want to keep shopping our favorite finds from The Pioneer Woman? You can keep upgrading your kitchen with these other wonderful products. Check out these other deals from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart.

