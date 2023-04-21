The Pioneer Woman Gift Guide: The Best Gifts for Your Kitchen and Home

The Pioneer Woman Gingham Cow stainless steel tumbler (Photo: Walmart) Sure, there are $45 tumblers out there that you can buy for your loved ones -- or you can get this one with an adorable cow and a gingham pattern for only $16. It's up to you. It can handle cold liquid or hot liquid and even comes two lids for switching between water and coffee -- one straw lid and one flip-top lid. It's vacuum-insulated with a double-wall design and can hold 27 ounces of fluid. The Pioneer Woman Gingham Cow 27-ounce stainless steel tumbler, $16 $16 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven (Photo: Walmart) This is probably the prettiest Dutch oven anyone could ever own. With a gorgeous floral shape and a beautiful pink color, people will love this enamel cast-iron three-quart kitchen essential. Also available in yellow and purple for the same price, it's safe for use on gas, electric and induction stovetops, on the grill and in the oven. The Bakelite knob is heat-resistant and stays cool to the touch while cooking, and there are interior condensation ridges on the lid to allow for self-basting. The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven, $30 (down from $40) $30 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose table lamp (Photo: Walmart) Your friend, relative or sweetheart lights up your life, and this adorable lamp with Ree's Sweet Rose design and a blue gingham lamp shade will light up a room. It's 17 inches in height and will make any room feel cozy and homey, just like a loved one's presence does. Did we mention it's less than $25? It's hard to get an attractive lamp at prices that good these days. The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose table lamp, $24 (down from $35) $24 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman 18-piece mixing bowl set (Photo: Walmart) These bowls are made from melamine, one of the best food-safe plastics on the planet, and are resistant to scratching, staining, and chipping. The designs are available in sweet rose (pictured above) and wishful winter for more of a holiday vibe. The set is BPA-free, and the bottom of each bowl is made with non-slip material to ensure it stays rooted firmly to the counter or table. The collection comes with an extra-large 5.5-quart bowl, a large 3.9-quart bowl, a medium 2.6-quart bowl, a small 1.8-quart bowl, an extra-small 36-ounce bowl and four 16-ounce prep bowls, all with lids. Whether the Pioneer Woman bowls are used for food prep, serving or entertaining, people will love the designs and the durability of these products. The Pioneer Woman 18-piece melamine mixing bowl set with lids, $28 (reduced from $39) $28 at Walmart prevnext