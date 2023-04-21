The Pioneer Woman Gift Guide: The Best Gifts for Your Kitchen and Home
Looking for the perfect gift for a housewarming party or bridal shower? Birthdays, holidays, graduations -- we've found special presents for it all from The Pioneer Woman, only at Walmart.
If you're looking for a gift that will delight your loved ones, The Pioneer Woman line at Walmart is an excellent place to start. The collection of kitchen and home goods, designed by Ree Drummond, gives the kind of warm and welcoming charm everyone will love. With a wide variety of products to choose from, you're sure to find something perfect for anyone on your list --at a price you can afford. Here are our favorites.
Top deals on The Pioneer Woman gifts at Walmart:
- The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle aluminum 10-piece cookware set, $79 (down from $99)
- The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo ceramic top plant stand, $24 (down from $35)
- The Pioneer Woman Blue Floral scalloped cake stand, $10 (down from $13)
Overall, The Pioneer Woman line at Walmart offers a wide variety of gifts that are both practical and stylish. Whether you're shopping for a home cook, a baker or someone who loves to entertain, these products will make their day. If you like to make homemade gifts, no problem. We even found sewing supplies from The Pioneer Woman to help you get started.
You might have noticed we love The Pioneer Woman at PopCulture. So if you're looking for patio furniture, shoes, pajamas or stoneware, we have Walmart guides for those, too.
The Pioneer Woman Pioneer Signature 14-piece stainless steel knife block set
The most important kitchen essential? Quality kitchen knives. This set comes with an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife. a 6.5-inch signature Nakiri knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 3.5-inch bird's beak knife, six steak knives and a pair of spring-loaded locking kitchen sheers. All of it comes in a lovely acacia wood knife storage block. This is the multicolor knife block set, but it's available in six other colors at the same price.
The Pioneer Woman Pioneer Signature 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $69 (down from $77)
The Pioneer Woman Gingham Cow stainless steel tumbler
Sure, there are $45 tumblers out there that you can buy for your loved ones -- or you can get this one with an adorable cow and a gingham pattern for only $16. It's up to you. It can handle cold liquid or hot liquid and even comes two lids for switching between water and coffee -- one straw lid and one flip-top lid. It's vacuum-insulated with a double-wall design and can hold 27 ounces of fluid.
The Pioneer Woman Gingham Cow 27-ounce stainless steel tumbler, $16
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose Ditsy polyester ric rac trim
If your loved one enjoys sewing, The Pioneer Woman has the perfect supplies to get started. Ree Drummond's signature patterns throughout her entire Walmart collection are almost as beloved and famous as her recipes are, and now you can make their own bedding, clothes and other sewing projects. This polyester ric rac trim can be added to scrapbooks, lampshades, pillows, aprons and totes -- or if you want to make your friend something homemade, you can start with The Pioneer Woman sewing supplies.
The ric rac trim is shown in Sweet Rose Ditsy, but Teal Topaz and Vintage Floral Teal are also available.
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose Ditsy polyester ric rac trim, $12 (down from $13)$12 at Walmart
There are even more sewing options where that came from. Whether you need yarn, crochet trim or a sewing kit, you will transform your project creation and become the monarch of fabrics with these great supplies. The sewing kit even contains a sewing gage, fabric ruler, sewing cushion, scissors, sewing needles, seam ripper, needle threader, pins and a matching carrying case.
- The Pioneer Woman cotton crochet trim in Just Red, Classic Mint or White, $12 (down from $13)
- The Pioneer Woman White Maize 45mm rotary and 8" fashion scissors set, $12
- The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral sewing kit, $18
- The Pioneer Woman 4-pack Heathered Velvet yarn in 11 color options, $27 (down from $34)
The Pioneer Woman 9-pack multicolor size 3 crochet thread ball kit, $37 (down from $45)
Need fabrics to get started with? We've got you covered, whether you're going to make a homemade gift or give your craftier friend something they'll love to do. Get this six-piece multicolor precut bundle. Each piece is 21 inches by 18 inches and is a great starting point for a quilt or something. It's not on sale, but it is still a great price.
The Pioneer Woman 21" x 18" Mazie multicolor fat quarter cotton precut bundle, $12$12 at Walmart
There are plenty more interesting fabric choices where that came from, too. Each of these cotton fabric pieces is 44 inches by one yard, already precut and only $7 each.
- The Pioneer Woman 44" x 1-yard Country Charm Ditsy precut cotton fabric, $7
- The Pioneer Woman 44" x 1-yard Mazie All Over precut cotton fabric, $7
- The Pioneer Woman 44" x 1-yard Ticking Stripe precut cotton fabric, $7
- The Pioneer Woman 44" x 1-yard Mazie Toss precut cotton fabric, $7
The Pioneer Woman FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker
How about that blue floral pattern? For people who love Keurig but also want something beyond the boring black or stainless steel kitchen appliances, The Pioneer Woman is to the rescue. Nothing sterile-looking or clunky here. Plus, with FlexBrew, people can use ground coffee or coffee pods -- whichever is preferred. The coffee maker can make 10 ounces with a single-cup pod or 14 ounces with ground coffee.
The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker, $40 (down from $50)
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo ceramic top plant stand
All these teals, oranges and creams look beautiful in this gift collection from The Pioneer Woman, and this plant stand is no exception. A favorite plant would look gorgeous right on top of it, and it's weather- and rust-resistant. The ceramic top with vintage flair is decorative and beautiful all on its own, however. It can also double as an accent piece in a patio furniture set or inside as an indoor plant stand.
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo ceramic top plant stand, $25 (down from $35)
The Pioneer Woman Fluttering Fancies king-sized velvet quilt sham set
We simply can't believe how inexpensive this two-piece, king-sized quilt sham set is. The Kantha-patterned stitching with pieced borders is elegant, and it's also made from 100% polyester velvet, which means it's soft, warm and inviting, not to mention it's all 100% machine-washable. Pair it with a quilt or any of the other divine bedding options from The Pioneer Woman for a great gift -- especially as a housewarming present or gift to newlyweds.
The queen-sized sham set option is even more affordable -- only $20.
The Pioneer Woman Fluttering Fancies king-sized velvet quilt sham set, $25
The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven
This is probably the prettiest Dutch oven anyone could ever own. With a gorgeous floral shape and a beautiful pink color, people will love this enamel cast-iron three-quart kitchen essential. Also available in yellow and purple for the same price, it's safe for use on gas, electric and induction stovetops, on the grill and in the oven. The Bakelite knob is heat-resistant and stays cool to the touch while cooking, and there are interior condensation ridges on the lid to allow for self-basting.
The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven, $30 (down from $40)
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose table lamp
Your friend, relative or sweetheart lights up your life, and this adorable lamp with Ree's Sweet Rose design and a blue gingham lamp shade will light up a room. It's 17 inches in height and will make any room feel cozy and homey, just like a loved one's presence does. Did we mention it's less than $25? It's hard to get an attractive lamp at prices that good these days.
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose table lamp, $24 (down from $35)
The Pioneer Woman 6" x 4" coral and teal quatrefoil picture frame
Now, we can't help you print or choose the right picture to get your loved one for the event that they're celebrating, but we can show you this vibrant printed photo frame for sale at Walmart for less than $15. Make it personal this year. A 5" x 7" picture frame is available too for only $12.
The Pioneer Woman 6" x 4" coral and teal quatrefoil picture frame, $13 (down from $15)$13 at Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 5" x 7" blue floral picture frame, $12 (down from $15)
The Pioneer Woman Patchwork Medley picnic basket set
Now that it's getting warmer, a picnic in the park sounds like a lovely option. Good thing this picnic set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale at Walmart right now. Included is a fabric-lined rustic picnic basket and two dinner plates, two salad plates, two dinner bowls, two tumblers, two napkins, two knives, two forks and two spoons. The plates and fabric have a country-inspired design. And maybe if you gift this to someone, they'll take you on a picnic with them. All you need to go with it is a home-cooked meal.
The Pioneer Woman Patchwork Medley 15-piece service for two picnic basket set, $40 (down from $50)
The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 12-piece stoneware set
This four-person dinnerware set has the striking Fancy Flourish pattern for a pop of gorgeous color, and it's all made with durable stoneware. It comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates and four bowls.
The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 12-piece stoneware set, $49 (originally $54)
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle aluminum 10-piece cookware set
If your loved one needs some new, high-quality, powder-finish cookware with a Teflon Platinum interior, you can get them a full set now for less than $80. Included in this Ree Drummond-inspired cookware set is a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a 4.6-quart sauté pan with lid, a 9.5-inch frying pan and a 12-inch by 8-inch ceramic baker. If you don't like the turquoise, it's also available in red.
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle aluminum 10-piece cookware set, $79 (down from $99)$79 at Walmart
Those aren't the only decorative kitchen essentials on sale from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart, so if you want to add on more to your gift, you can. They're all under $20.
The Pioneer Woman 20-piece Breezy Blossom food storage container set, $16 (down from $22)
- The Pioneer Woman 5-piece measuring bowls and cups prep set, $19 (down from $25)
- The Pioneer Woman Blue Floral scalloped cake stand, $10 (down from $13)
The Pioneer Woman 18-piece mixing bowl set
These bowls are made from melamine, one of the best food-safe plastics on the planet, and are resistant to scratching, staining, and chipping. The designs are available in sweet rose (pictured above) and wishful winter for more of a holiday vibe. The set is BPA-free, and the bottom of each bowl is made with non-slip material to ensure it stays rooted firmly to the counter or table.
The collection comes with an extra-large 5.5-quart bowl, a large 3.9-quart bowl, a medium 2.6-quart bowl, a small 1.8-quart bowl, an extra-small 36-ounce bowl and four 16-ounce prep bowls, all with lids. Whether the Pioneer Woman bowls are used for food prep, serving or entertaining, people will love the designs and the durability of these products.
The Pioneer Woman 18-piece melamine mixing bowl set with lids, $28 (reduced from $39)
The Pioneer Woman Flea Market 25-piece pantry essential set
This incredible deal on The Pioneer Woman pantry essential collection will make whoever you gift it too feel like you found them some antique treasures, even though all the items are brand new from Walmart. Everything is in a variety of adorable, vintage-looking, country-inspired patterns that coordinate with each other.
What's included in this whopping 25-piece collection? A three-piece silicone tool utensil set, a utensil crock, a napkin box, a covered butter dish, a four-cup liquid measuring cup, a four-piece measuring bowl set, a salt and pepper shaker set, a sugar bowl, a spoon rest, a four-piece measuring spoon set and a three-piece ramekin set. Wow.
The Pioneer Woman Flea Market 25-piece pantry essential set, $60 (down from $75)
The Pioneer Woman stacking 3-piece stoneware canister set
Each of these stoneware containers is around 5-inches tall, and they all have acacia wood lids that stack perfectly on top of each other. These are great for coffee grounds, loose herbs, dried tea and more. They all come in vintage floral and polka-dot patterns that will brighten any kitchen.
The Pioneer Woman stacking 3-piece stoneware canister set, $25
The Pioneer Woman slow cooker pair
These two small slow cookers would be a great gift for someone who loves homey cooking, just like recipes from The Pioneer Woman. Perfect for entertaining, taking to work or potlucks, you can make multiple dishes at once in this pair of 1.5-quart slow cookers. The patterns come in Fiona Floral and Vintage Floral, but both will make their surroundings feel cozy and old-fashioned.
The Pioneer Woman floral 1.5-quart slow cookers, set of two, $24 (down from $30)
The Pioneer Woman four-piece cotton bath towel set
Aren't these chic? The high-quality towel set from Ree Drummond's Pioneer Woman brand proves that she knows about a lot more than just cooking on Food Network. These are in the medallion stripe and light school gray patterns, and the set comes with two full-size towels and two hand towels. Plus, they won't create much lint and they're fade-resistant and suitable for daily use.
The Pioneer Woman bath towel set in Medallion Stripe/Light School Gray, $20 (down from $28)$20 at Walmart
If you want to see the colorful patterns that her other on-sale towel sets have, look no further -- we've got them all right here.
- The Pioneer Woman bath towel set in Dotted Floral/Teal Thunder, $20 (down from $28)
- The Pioneer Woman bath towel set in Sculpted Stripe Velour/Soft Silver, $20 (down from $28)
- The Pioneer Woman bath towel set in Medallion Stripe/Coral Bell Orange, $20 (down from $28)