The Best and Highest-Rated The Pioneer Woman Finds at Walmart
Shop our favorite picks from The Pioneer Woman's line of clothing and home goods at Walmart.
We are obsessed with The Pioneer Woman here at PopCulture. I mean, we can't help it. The floral patterns, the country charm, the vintage styles, the huge range of products and of course... the low Walmart prices as the ultimate cherry on top of a Ree Drummond sundae. Many products from The Pioneer Woman often sell out. But which ones are worth it? We've found the top-rated buys from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart. These all have 4.5-star ratings or higher. We'll give you the reviews, too.
Best finds from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart:
What kind of great household items can you find from The Pioneer Woman's namesake brand at Walmart? Almost anything. Home décor, patio furniture, lighting options, clothing, accessories, cookware, bakeware, kitchen essentials, small appliances, artwork, garden supplies and even sewing supplies.
If you want to refresh your closet, kitchen, patio or home, these highly rated finds from The Pioneer Woman are the best way to do it. And you know what goes great with your new purchases? A Walmart+ subscription -- which is cheaper than Amazon Prime and gives you access to the latest Ree Drummond products at the best price.
The Pioneer Woman short shark bite hem duster
Dress up a plain top and a good pair of jeans with this colorful duster. With its unique shark bite hemline and quality materials, this floral duster adds flair to any outfit.
Rating on Walmart.com: 4.9 stars
The Pioneer Woman short shark bite hem duster, $25
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set
Yes, this teal outdoor dining set is real. The bright colors will make your yard the center of attention and the high-quality material means the patio furniture will last for years to come. The table features a traditional lattice pattern, while the two chairs have comfortable, ergonomic back rests. Have a small meal or a cup of tea out here with a loved one. Unlike other garden patio furniture sets, this one is lightweight, so it's easy to transport around your yard, porch, patio, balcony, terrace or wherever you see fit. The bistro set's powder-coated finish is both rust-resistant and fade-resistant, protecting it from all kinds of weather.
Rating on Walmart.com: 4.5 stars
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set, $198 (down from $249)$198 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman four-piece cotton bath towel set
Aren't these chic? The high-quality towel set from Ree Drummond's Pioneer Woman brand proves that she knows about a lot more than just cooking on Food Network. These are in the Medallion Stripe and Light School Gray patterns. The set comes with two full-size towels and two hand towels. This towel set is also fade-resistant, making it a great choice for everyday use.
Rating on Walmart.com: 4.8 stars
The Pioneer Woman bath towel set, $20 (down from $28)$20 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle aluminum 10-piece cookware set
Get a full set of non-stick cookware for less than $80.
This top-rated, powder-finish Pioneer Woman cookware set features a Teflon Platinum interior. The set includes a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a 4.6-quart sauté pan with lid, a 9.5-inch frying pan and a 12-inch by 8-inch ceramic baker. If you don't like the turquoise, it's also available in red and gray.
Rating on Walmart.com: 4.5 stars
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle aluminum 10-piece cookware set, $79 (down from $99)$79 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Josie crossbody handbag with embroidered strap
Crafted in high-quality vegan leather, this stylish bag is both functional and fashionable. With its adjustable floral strap and ample storage space, it's the ideal choice for any girl on the go. This color is Beetroot Pink while the Josie pattern is visible on the strap.
Rating on Walmart.com: 4.8
The Pioneer Woman Josie crossbody handbag with embroidered strap, $28$28 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo 3-piece garden tool set
Are you new to gardening or simply seeking to update your gardening tools? Either way, you can maintain all your prized plants with this bestselling set of garden tools from The Pioneer Woman. It includes a trowel, a cultivator and a pruner. This way, you can prune plants, pull up weeds, transplant flowers, dig holes, break up soil and trim leaves and branches. Even if you don't have a green thumb, this kit can help you develop one.
Rating on Walmart.com: 4.9 stars
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo 3-piece garden tool set, $27 (down from $30)$27 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral extra-wide slot 2-slice toaster
The collab you never knew you needed! This toaster from The Pioneer Woman was made in partnership with Hamilton Beach. The breakfast gadget has two extra-wide slots and easy-to-use settings. Not every toaster can handle a hearty bagel or waffle, but this one can. And with its Fiona Floral pattern, it will be the star of your kitchen.
Rating on Walmart.com: 4.5 stars
The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral extra-wide slot 2-slice toaster, $40$40 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman 5-piece measuring cup and bowls prep set
Add a touch of whimsy to your culinary adventures.
The Pioneer Woman five-piece prep set brings fun and color to your kitchen. This set includes a 4-cup liquid measuring cup and a nesting measuring bowl sets in 1/4-cup, 1/3-cup, 1/2-cup and 1-cup sizes.. Made of sturdy stoneware, these cute cups feature unique designs. Use them for baking, cooking and easy cleaning in the dishwasher.
Rating on Walmart.com: 4.7 stars
The Pioneer Woman 5-piece measuring bowls and cups prep set, $19 (down from $25)$19 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 12-piece dinnerware set
This four-person dinnerware set has a striking vintage floral pattern for a pop of gorgeous color. Plus, it's all made with durable stoneware. The set comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates and four bowls. Choose from blue or red.
Rating on Walmart.com: 4.8 stars
The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 12-piece dinnerware set, $54$54 at Walmart
Something that might go perfectly with your dinnerware set? These gorgeous, embossed 14.7-ounce goblets that look like something out of the 1920s. They come in blue, teal and pink colors -- we think the teal matches the best.
Rating on Walmart.com: 4.8 stars
The Pioneer Woman Amelia 4-piece goblet set, $20
The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 3-piece quilt set
The Pioneer Woman's bedding is some of the brand's most popular items, and it's time to see why. This lightweight set brings a pop of color to your bedroom. It features vibrant florals and embroideries on a white face, with matching florals on a blue reverse. The sham's elegant lace trim adds a touch of sophistication. It's also machine washable.
Rating on Walmart.com: 4.8 stars
The Pioneer Woman Fancy Flourish 3-piece quilt set, $59$59 at Walmart
And if you're in the mood for room redecorating, these Sweet Rose light-filtering 40-inch x 84-inch curtains with rod pockets will match perfectly with the quilt set above. The window curtains are also available in Sweet Romance and Masie patterns.
Rating on Walmart.com: 4.8 stars
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose 2-count window curtain panels, $35$35 at Walmart prev