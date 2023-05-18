The Best and Highest-Rated The Pioneer Woman Finds at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set (Photo: Walmart) Yes, this teal outdoor dining set is real. The bright colors will make your yard the center of attention and the high-quality material means the patio furniture will last for years to come. The table features a traditional lattice pattern, while the two chairs have comfortable, ergonomic back rests. Have a small meal or a cup of tea out here with a loved one. Unlike other garden patio furniture sets, this one is lightweight, so it's easy to transport around your yard, porch, patio, balcony, terrace or wherever you see fit. The bistro set's powder-coated finish is both rust-resistant and fade-resistant, protecting it from all kinds of weather. Rating on Walmart.com: 4.5 stars The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set, $198 (down from $249) $198 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman Josie crossbody handbag with embroidered strap (Photo: Walmart) Crafted in high-quality vegan leather, this stylish bag is both functional and fashionable. With its adjustable floral strap and ample storage space, it's the ideal choice for any girl on the go. This color is Beetroot Pink while the Josie pattern is visible on the strap. Rating on Walmart.com: 4.8 The Pioneer Woman Josie crossbody handbag with embroidered strap, $28 $28 at Walmart prevnext