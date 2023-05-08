The Perfect Gifts for Teacher Appreciation Week -- And They're All Under $50
If you're looking for an appreciation gift for the teachers in your life, you can get them something ideal. Best of all? These gifts are all $50 or less.
Teachers deserve it all. They're hardworking, underpaid, underappreciated and often dealing with a lot of stress on top of their daily jobs to educate and inspire children. And while you might not be able to gift something to the incredible Ms. Howard on Abbott Elementary (as played by the iconic Sheryl Lee Ralph), you can gift something to your child's teacher. Even if you don't have any kids, you can surprise any of your teacher friends with a present in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week. Trust me, they need it.
When you buy something during Teacher Appreciation Week, you're not just giving a gift -- you're making a statement. You're acknowledging the importance of education and the vital role that teachers play in our lives. You're showing that you care about the future of our children and that you value the hard work that teachers do every day. And you don't have to go broke doing it. With these top gifts from retailers like Walmart and Amazon all $50 or less, you can stay under budget.
So, whether it's a thoughtful card, a personalized gift or a small token of appreciation, remember that every item you give is a way to say "thank you" to the dedicated teachers who make a difference in our lives. You can also often donate new or gently used toys, clothes, children's books, school supplies and more to schools -- call a local school to find out more information.
Amazon.com Teacher Appreciation e-gift card
Do you know how much teachers often pay out of their own pockets for school supplies and classroom necessities? And sometimes, their salaries don't quite make up the difference. An e-gift card from Amazon is one of the best ways to support a teacher in your life. With prices ranging from $1 to $2,000, this is really a one-size-fits-all-budgets situation here. The teacher can get themselves anything they need -- and hopefully something they want, too. You can add a thoughtful message and set the delivery date for any day you want. The Amazon gift card can be delivered via email address or text.
Find Your Happy Place scented jar candle in Palm Trees and Pina Coladas
Teachers need to find their happy place, and a tropical candle can help them do that. This candle, in particular, offers the luxurious fragrance of coconut water, pink lychee, golden hibiscus and juicy pineapple in a soy-based wax blend. Any teacher can feel like they're on summer vacation when they light one of these seven-ounce candles, which offer up to 40 hours of burn time.
Find Your Happy Place scented jar candle in Palm Trees and Pina Coladas, $10
Levlo "Thanks for Making Me One Smart Cookie" pot holder
This is a classic teacher appreciation gift, and it's a way to show true gratitude for what our teachers have given us. Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, this oven mitt is currently slightly discounted for Teacher Appreciation Week. The pot holder has a convenient tab for hanging, and it's around 6.9-inches wide by 8.6-inches tall.
Levlo "Thanks for Making Me One Smart Cookie" pot holder, $13 after coupon
Stanley Soft Matte Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler
The outside of this Soft Matte Quencher tumbler from Stanley feels velvety-smooth but looks ultra-modern and refined, which will make any teacher happy and hydrated. The included rotating Flowstate lid with superior leak resistance means you can drink with or without a straw. Everything is dishwasher-safe and made from recycled stainless steel and other sustainable materials. This tumbler might just be the most popular teacher appreciation week gift that your teacher friend gets.
Stanley Soft Matte Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 40-ounce tumbler, $50
Stanley Soft Matte Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 30-ounce tumbler, $40
Barnett's Fine Biscotti chocolate gift basket
Maybe your child's teacher loves sweets. If they do, this biscotti box will blow them away. It comes with an assortment of 15 biscotti in almond crunch, coconut, cookies and cream, peppermint and cappuccino drizzle flavors. (Perfect for coffee, hot tea or hot chocolate.) They're certified kosher, too -- but double-check on the food allergy precautions before dropping them off at schools, because they do contain nuts.
Barnett's Fine Biscotti chocolate gift basket, $30
Body Restore 15-pack Calm aromatherapy shower bombs
Gift a teacher these dreamy lavender shower steamers as a way to give them a tranquil spa experience at home, in the shower. Teachers especially deserve a little self-care, and these shower bombs are paraben-free, not tested on animals and are made with long-lasting natural essential oils. These also went viral on TikTok... but some teachers loathe TikTok and its constant presence in their classrooms, so maybe the almost 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon are a bigger sell.
Body Restore 15-pack Calm aromatherapy shower bombs, $26 (down from $40)
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet 14-ounce stainless steel ultimate mug
Add a touch of country charm to a teacher's day with The Pioneer Woman ultimate mug, available at Walmart. This stainless-steel mug features a delightful bouquet of flowers and a spill-proof lid, making it perfect for the classroom, the car and home. With a double-walled stainless-steel construction and copper lining, it keeps drinks at the ideal temperature, whether that's hot or cold. Mix and match with other items from The Pioneer Woman Collection, exclusively at Walmart.
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet 14-ounce stainless steel ultimate mug, $15
Ebern Designs botanical graphic art on canvas
Does a teacher's house or classroom need more uplifting artwork? This is a modern take on a bold floral design with a translucent purple rose and translucent green leaves. It would be a beautiful, eye-catching painting in any room, either as an accent piece or as the main centerpiece of a wall. This is the 8-inch by 8-inch size, but the same graphic print is available in 11 other bigger sizes as well.
Ebern Designs botanical graphic art on canvas, $33 (originally $90)
Avkobow 1.8-liter mini hot pot with two pots
We think this adorable mini hot pot is perfect for a school breakroom. Teachers can make fancy ramen, hot pot, soup, noodles or even oatmeal. Each pot comes with a stainless-steel or a nonstick basket option, so users can steam, fry, sauté, blanche, slow cook or stir-fry. There are also two heat settings -- 300 watts and 600 watts -- so that it can safely be used anywhere. The pot is double-layered to keep it from burning upon touch as well. And it's only $28.
Avkobow 1.8-liter mini hot pot with two pots, $28 after coupon (down from $40)
SeaRoomy 61-inch tortilla blanket
Some people love gag gifts, so if your kid's teacher has a sense of humor, they might love this tortilla blanket. It may just be a novelty item, but it's made with premium flannel fabric that's soft and fuzzy. Plus, the tortilla design is extraordinarily realistic.
SeaRoomy 61-inch tortilla blanket, $20 (reduced from $26)
