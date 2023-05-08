The Perfect Gifts for Teacher Appreciation Week -- And They're All Under $50

Amazon.com Teacher Appreciation e-gift card (Photo: Amazon) Do you know how much teachers often pay out of their own pockets for school supplies and classroom necessities? And sometimes, their salaries don't quite make up the difference. An e-gift card from Amazon is one of the best ways to support a teacher in your life. With prices ranging from $1 to $2,000, this is really a one-size-fits-all-budgets situation here. The teacher can get themselves anything they need -- and hopefully something they want, too. You can add a thoughtful message and set the delivery date for any day you want. The Amazon gift card can be delivered via email address or text. Amazon.com Teacher Appreciation e-gift card, starting at $1 $1 and up at Amazon prevnext

Find Your Happy Place scented jar candle in Palm Trees and Pina Coladas (Photo: Walmart) Teachers need to find their happy place, and a tropical candle can help them do that. This candle, in particular, offers the luxurious fragrance of coconut water, pink lychee, golden hibiscus and juicy pineapple in a soy-based wax blend. Any teacher can feel like they're on summer vacation when they light one of these seven-ounce candles, which offer up to 40 hours of burn time. Find Your Happy Place scented jar candle in Palm Trees and Pina Coladas, $10 $10 at Walmart

Barnett's Fine Biscotti chocolate gift basket (Photo: Amazon) Maybe your child's teacher loves sweets. If they do, this biscotti box will blow them away. It comes with an assortment of 15 biscotti in almond crunch, coconut, cookies and cream, peppermint and cappuccino drizzle flavors. (Perfect for coffee, hot tea or hot chocolate.) They're certified kosher, too -- but double-check on the food allergy precautions before dropping them off at schools, because they do contain nuts. Barnett's Fine Biscotti chocolate gift basket, $30 $30 at Amazon

Body Restore 15-pack Calm aromatherapy shower bombs (Photo: Amazon) Gift a teacher these dreamy lavender shower steamers as a way to give them a tranquil spa experience at home, in the shower. Teachers especially deserve a little self-care, and these shower bombs are paraben-free, not tested on animals and are made with long-lasting natural essential oils. These also went viral on TikTok... but some teachers loathe TikTok and its constant presence in their classrooms, so maybe the almost 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon are a bigger sell. Body Restore 15-pack Calm aromatherapy shower bombs, $26 (down from $40) $26 at Amazon

Ebern Designs botanical graphic art on canvas (Photo: Wayfair) Does a teacher's house or classroom need more uplifting artwork? This is a modern take on a bold floral design with a translucent purple rose and translucent green leaves. It would be a beautiful, eye-catching painting in any room, either as an accent piece or as the main centerpiece of a wall. This is the 8-inch by 8-inch size, but the same graphic print is available in 11 other bigger sizes as well. Ebern Designs botanical graphic art on canvas, $33 (originally $90) $33 at Wayfair

Avkobow 1.8-liter mini hot pot with two pots (Photo: Amazon) We think this adorable mini hot pot is perfect for a school breakroom. Teachers can make fancy ramen, hot pot, soup, noodles or even oatmeal. Each pot comes with a stainless-steel or a nonstick basket option, so users can steam, fry, sauté, blanche, slow cook or stir-fry. There are also two heat settings -- 300 watts and 600 watts -- so that it can safely be used anywhere. The pot is double-layered to keep it from burning upon touch as well. And it's only $28. Avkobow 1.8-liter mini hot pot with two pots, $28 after coupon (down from $40) $28 at Amazon