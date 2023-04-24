Meghan Trainor's 'F— Teachers' Comment Sparks Outrage from Educators

Singer Meghan Trainor stunned listeners when she said "f— teachers" during the most recent episode of her Workin' On It podcast. Trainor, 29, made the comment while explaining her decision to homeschool her 2-year-old son Riley in a discussion with controversial influencer Trisha Paytas. She later apologized for her "careless" words, but it was not enough for many.

"Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said 'f teachers' on the podcast and it's not how I feel," Trainor said in her April 23 apology TikTok video. "I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific, and what all of us have to go through, but especially teachers is not normal and not okay."

@meghantrainor @galsgotmoxie thank you for making your video and for bringing attention to this. I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️ Let’s work to make schools a better place together ♬ original sound – Meghan Trainor

"I knew her history with teachers, and I knew my husband's history with his teachers, and I was bullied by some teachers," Trainor continued. "So, in that moment, I got angry and said 'f teachers.' F those specific human beings back in the day, but I did not mean that to all teachers."

Despite what she said on the podcast, Trainor said she loves teachers and will "fight for" them. "I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don't want to make excuses, and I'm just so sorry," she said, before adding that she will be "more careful" with her words.