Meghan Trainor's 'F— Teachers' Comment Sparks Outrage from Educators
Singer Meghan Trainor stunned listeners when she said "f— teachers" during the most recent episode of her Workin' On It podcast. Trainor, 29, made the comment while explaining her decision to homeschool her 2-year-old son Riley in a discussion with controversial influencer Trisha Paytas. She later apologized for her "careless" words, but it was not enough for many.
"Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said 'f teachers' on the podcast and it's not how I feel," Trainor said in her April 23 apology TikTok video. "I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific, and what all of us have to go through, but especially teachers is not normal and not okay."
thank you for making your video and for bringing attention to this. I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️ Let's work to make schools a better place together
"I knew her history with teachers, and I knew my husband's history with his teachers, and I was bullied by some teachers," Trainor continued. "So, in that moment, I got angry and said 'f teachers.' F those specific human beings back in the day, but I did not mean that to all teachers."
Despite what she said on the podcast, Trainor said she loves teachers and will "fight for" them. "I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don't want to make excuses, and I'm just so sorry," she said, before adding that she will be "more careful" with her words.
'Meghan Trainor's comments about teachers makes me sad'
“F-ck teachers” yeah we suck! We spend our own $ to decorate our classrooms, build classroom libraries, &have the supplies that we ARENT PROVIDED just to give kids a good environment to learn in. “F-ck teachers” but we spend hours (unpaid overtime)designing lesson plans just so…— chels 🫶🏼 eras tour era 🪩 (@rumorzfrominez) April 23, 2023
Trainor also thanked a TikTok user who created a viral stitch with Trainoer's original comments, notes E! News. "I am sorry for being careless with my words," Trainor, who is now expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, wrote. "I LOVE teachers and I am here for you. Let's work to make schools a better place together."
'You can't walk it back with a lame a— apology'
Hey @Meghan_Trainor you said what you said and you can’t walk it back with a lame ass apology! Teachers are doing the best we can with the little we have! I just deleted your songs from my classroom playlist! And I’ll be sure to share this video with my 400 colleagues! https://t.co/c4DX8aDom5— Melissa Jackson (@Mimsrocjack) April 24, 2023
Teachers were not happy with Trainor's apology. "We can all agree that the education system is broken and needs reform; however, us teachers, deserve respect as the absolute bare minimum," one wrote on TikTok. Another noted how teachers "are the most underrated human beings and profession." A kindergarten teacher wrote that it was "harsh to hear your words," adding, "We literally lay our lives on the line for our kiddos." Another asked Trainor what exactly she is doing for teachers. Trainor didn't respond to that comment.
'Appalling'
Trisha Paytas and Meghan Trainor don't realize how appalling this conversation is as two rich white famous blonde ladies with the privilige to have options other than public education for their children. https://t.co/YKlHPQnIkG— BTP 😭😇 (@BrokeTrishaP) April 23, 2023
"Hearing [Meghan Trainor] talk dismissively about public schools is so disappointing," one person wrote on Twitter. "So many students have to go to public school because they don't have the money or accessibility for private school or homeschooling. Teachers are superheroes doing the best for their kids."
'This is super upsetting to hear as a teacher'
I’m a teacher. #MeghanTrainor is so wrong to blame teachers. If she was even relevant I’d be offended.— Joe Randeen (@JRandeen) April 24, 2023
"I get why you said it. But knowing how underpaid and unappreciated we are it kinda sucked. There are some WONDERFUL teachers who actually care," One person wrote on TikTok. "This is super upsetting to hear as a teacher. We work thankless jobs, put our own money into our classrooms, and work countless unpaid hours," another wrote.
'Hope the apology is genuine'
@Meghan_Trainor disappointed in your teacher slam. They put up with such BS. It gets harder by the day. Not saying this because you’re a role model. You’re not. You’re just someone who has a voice & career in public. Saying this cuz as a human, you could do better. #teachers— Elizabeth Wiese (@LizaJeanneOW) April 24, 2023
"I'm a teacher (and parent). 'F teachers' HURT. I believe in 2nd chances though – Just hope the apology is genuine and not because of bad publicity," another wrote on TikTok.
'Your podcast comments struck me at my core'
I use to like Meghan Trainor but after hearing her comments about teachers pic.twitter.com/5Jq8f6kcHk— KelseyTaylor (@whatkELSEisnew) April 24, 2023
"As a 30-year veteran teacher your podcast comments struck me at my core. I'm literally in tears trying to respond without engaging in hate is hard," another teacher wrote on TikTok. "This week, after our 2nd bomb threat, I spoke to my students about how I lose sleep worrying about how I can protect them… but, F teachers," another wrote.