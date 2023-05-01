Walmart Deals of the Week: Save Big on Top Tech From Samsung, Apple, HP and More

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless headphones (Photo: Samsung) Get ready to take your music listening experience to the next level with Samsung Galaxy Buds+! These earbuds are the perfect combination of rich, satisfying bass and crystal-clear high notes, making every track a pleasure to listen to. And with the ability to selectively tune in or out environmental noise, you can easily stay focused on your work or get lost in your favorite playlist. Plus, with 22 hours of battery life and the ability to charge on-the-go, you'll never have to worry about running out of juice. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless headphones, $99 (down from $194) $99 at Walmart prevnext

Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-empty base (Photo: Walmart) Make cleaning a breeze with the powerful suction and the self-emptying base of the Shark EZ robot vacuum. With up to 30 days of dirt and debris capacity, you can forget about vacuuming for a month. The robot's row-by-row cleaning method ensures complete coverage of your home, while the recharge and resume feature allows it to pick up where it left off. Plus, with the SharkClean app and voice control options, scheduling and controlling cleanings has never been easier. And unlike other robot vacuums, this one can handle hard floors, carpets AND pet fur. Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-empty base, $298 (down from $399) $298 at Walmart prevnext

Hillsdale Lundy low profile nightstand with USB (Photo: Walmart) Say goodbye to fumbling around for your phone charger, thanks to this nightstand that has a USB port built right in so you can charge your devices while you sleep. The medium-gloss wood finish (available in white or black) and silver-colored drawer handles go with most types of bedroom decor, while the two drawers provide ample storage for your bedside essentials. With easy-to-assemble instructions, you'll be able to set up this sturdy and durable nightstand in no time. Get ready for a clutter-free and tech-friendly bedroom experience with the Lundy nightstand. Hillsdale Lundy low profile nightstand with USB, $98 (down from $150) $98 at Walmart prevnext

14" HP laptop with Intel Core i3 processor (Photo: Walmart)

This 14-inch HP laptop is the perfect combination of performance and portability. It's powered by an Intel processor and features a micro-edge bezel display. With long-lasting battery life and quick-charging capability, you can stay connected and productive all day long. Plus, the thin and light design means you can take it with you wherever you go without weighing yourself down. Whether you're watching videos, browsing the web or video conferencing with colleagues, this HP laptop has got you covered. 14" HP laptop with Intel Core i3-1115G4 and 4GB RAM, $289 (down from $349) $289 at Walmart prevnext

Topvision sound bar with subwoofer and remote (Photo: Walmart) This isn't some huge soundbar that will take up a ton of space around your TV. You can mount it on the wall or place it above or below your TV on a shelf. It has 50 watts of output power for more immersive audio and two powerful full-range speakers that provide HiFi audio. Its digital signal processor ensures that the sound output is stable and accurate, and it comes with three equalizer modes so that you can choose the sound experience that's right for you: Music, Movie and News modes. And of course, there's wireless Bluetooth 5.0 so you can pair your soundbar with anything -- not just your TV. It supports 3.5mm for RCA and AUX sound if you want wired audio instead. And this is on sale -- for as long as it lasts -- for $38. Topvision TV sound bar home theater audio sound system, $38 (down from $100) $38 at Walmart prevnext

Wewatch V10 1080p portable projector (Photo: Walmart) This compact portable projector can turn any space into a movie theater or presentation room. All you need is a blank wall or projector screen, and you're good to go. And with its range of connectivity options, you can easily hook it up to your laptop, phone or tablet. So, whether you're having a movie night with friends or presenting your latest work project, the Wewatch V10 portable projector with its 1080p display will give you a bright, crystal-clear picture. Wewatch V10 1080p portable projector, $83 (down from $130) $83 at Walmart prevnext

Costway 3-seat patio swing glider with canopy (Photo: Walmart) You don't need a huge patio or porch to have a porch swing -- if you have any backyard or front yard space at all (or even a bit of a balcony) you can swing away outside. This swing from Costway features a sturdy steel frame, ensuring durability and stability, while the canopy provides shade and protection from the sun. The comfortable cushions provide relaxation and support, making this swing glider hammock perfect for enjoying the weather on a warm summer day. Costway 3-seat patio swing glider with canopy, $110 (down from $130) $110 at Walmart prevnext

Beautimate rose quartz jade roller and gua sha set (Photo: Walmart) Gua sha is an ancient practice from China, in which one uses a tool to scrape the skin in order to bring blood flow and vitality to the skin. People who use gua sha tools claim that it helps reduce inflammation, puffiness and even sinus pressure -- and that it could help fight off wrinkles and sagging skin, while the rose quartz jade roller can gently massage and depuff the face. Beautimate rose quartz jade roller and gua sha set, $16 (down from $19) $16 at Walmart prevnext

Tasty by Cuisinart ice cream maker (Photo: Walmart) Summer is on the way, and some of us are craving homemade ice cream. With its sleek and stylish design, the Tasty by Cuisinart ice cream maker in red adds a pop of color to any kitchen. Its compact size makes it easy to store, and its simple controls make it easy to use. The Tasty by Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker can make up to 1.5 quarts of ice cream in just 20 minutes. This machine also comes with a recipe book, giving users a variety of flavor options to try. This is a frozen-core style of ice cream maker, too, meaning you won't have to go out and buy rock salt or risk a huge mess. Tasty by Cuisinart ice cream maker, $38 (down from $54) $38 at Walmart prevnext

Sterling silver-plated sliding photo locket with heart (Photo: Walmart) Did you know that Walmart offers personalized gifts at unbeatable prices? Like this photo locket, which is on sale now. This photo charm necklace is waterproof and UV-resistant to avoid sun-fading. It's 16 to 18-inches long, and the necklace holds a photo that comes out to about a half-inch. The charm comes with a lobster-claw fastener to keep it safe, too. It'd be a great option for Mother's Day, birthdays, anniversaries or any other sentimental occasion. Sterling silver-plated sliding photo locket with heart, $16 (down from $20) $16 at Walmart prevnext

Aicok 5.5-quart stand mixer with double hook (Photo: Walmart) It's not every day you get a stand mixer for under $100, but that's exactly what Walmart is offering right now. This 5.5-quart model comes with double dough hooks to emulate two kneading hands, making your breads and dough come out better than ever. There are also whisk and paddle beater attachments. The Aicok stand mixer comes in six speeds so you can mix, beat, cream. whip, whisk, knead, and more. Aicok 5.5-quart stand mixer with double hook, $90 (down from $185) $90 at Walmart prevnext

Vavsea 4-in-1 immersion hand blender (Photo: Walmart) This is so much more than an immersion blender, honestly. It's an electric whisk, mini food processor, a milk frother and a handheld blender all rolled into one. The chopper, blender, milk frother and whisk attachments are easy to swap out, and there are 12 adjustable speed settings for whatever your cooking and baking needs may be. Hit the "turbo" button to immediately get to the maximum possible speed. Everything that comes in contact with food is BPA-free, and the immersion blender comes with 1000 watts of power, too. Vavsea 4-in-1 immersion hand blender, $30 (down from $100) $30 at Amazon prevnext

Carote 5-piece nonstick cookware sets with detachable handle (Photo: Walmart) If you need (or want) an attractive cookware set but have a small kitchen without a lot of pantry space, Carote has you covered. The eco-friendly, white granite coating looks similar to the pricier Caraway kitchenware collection but comes at a fraction of the cost. This set comes with a detachable handle to use on any of the five pieces included, but in a way that you can still stack the pots and pans. Right now, it's on sale $35. The 10-piece cookware collection comes with a removable handle, an eight-inch frying pan, an 11-inch frying pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan and a glass lid with a silicone ring. Plus, there are no toxic chemicals in the nonstick coating. Carote 5-piece nonstick cookware sets with detachable handle, $35 (down from $75) $35 at Walmart prevnext

Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set (Photo: Walmart) We really can't believe this deal, and it's definitely not going to last forever. High-quality, steel-enforced rattan furniture like this for less than $250? Yes, and each piece Is thickly cushioned for maximum comfort. It's easy to wipe away spills from the glass-top outdoor table, and all of the cushion covers are machine-washable. If you have a pool, this is the ideal poolside furniture set, but it will really liven up any backyard all on its own. Each set comes with one loveseat bench, two single chairs and a glass-top coffee table. Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448) $190 at Walmart prevnext

Zulu Ace 24-ounce stainless steel soft chug bottle (Photo: Walmart) If you need an on-the-go reusable water bottle but don't want to go broke on the latest $50 model of an expensive name brand, the Zulu Ace soft chug bottle is an attractive option. There's a leak-proof locking lid and a food-grade silicone spout which inhibits bacterial growth. All parts are BPA-free, and Zulu promises its stainless steel vacuum-insulated bottle will give you 24 hours of cold drinks. Zulu Ace 24-ounce stainless steel soft chug bottle, $20 (down from $23) $20 at Walmart prevnext

65" LG Class 4K OLED smart TV with Dolby Vision (Photo: Walmart) The self-lit OLED pixels of an LG Class smart TV offer over a billion colors and ideal contrast for watching your favorite films and TV shows. The Dolby features offer premium screen enhancement, and true cinema buffs can watch content in a customized Filmmaker Mode and see the latest movies the way the director intended. It also comes with features specifically for sports fans and gamers, so your LG TV experience can be customized to your entertainment preferences and needs. 65" LG Class 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision, $1,589 (down from $3,786) $1,589 at Walmart prevnext

Embrace Your Curves Sloane keyhole-front one-piece swimsuit (Photo: Walmart) Swimsuit season is almost upon us, and you'll want to wear a sexy bathing suit to the beach or pool. Made of shapewear control fabric Curvetex, this one-piece accents your curves, shows off your assets and smooths out your tummy. The slimming swimsuit will give you a beautiful silhouette and comes with adjustable straps and sewn-in cups. Available from sizes S to 3X. Embrace Your Curves Sloane keyhole-front one-piece swimsuit, $28 (down from $35) $28 at Walmart prevnext

FitRx Mini Pro massage gun (Photo: Walmart) This mini massager is perfect for both at-home self-massage and for massage on the go if you want quick workout recovery or pressure relief at work. It's a handheld deep tissue massager that can help relax your arms, shoulders, legs, neck, spine and more. It comes with a rechargeable C battery and can work up to six hours on a single charge. It comes with a hard carrying case to keep the massage gun safe while you're out and about. Choose from four different attachment heads. FitRx Mini Pro massage gun, $39 (down from $79) $39 at Walmart prevnext

Alrocket HEPA air purifier with light (Photo: Walmart) Air purifiers can help reduce seasonal allergy symptoms, and this one is made for an extra-large room, up to 215-square feet. It's ozone-free, doesn't produce harmful substances and has effective air filtration with an adjustable windspeed and a pleasant aroma added. With a H13 level HEPA filter, you can get better air quality indoors. The light improves the air purification process. Alrocket HEPA air purifier with light, $44 (down from $60) $44 at Walmart prevnext

Crocs unisex bistro slip resistant clog (Photo: Walmart) These Crocs are amazing, admit it. If you have to be on your feet on slick floors all day, Crocs at Work make shoes that are extra-resistant to slipping. If you don't like the plain black, these grippy clog sandals come in a variety of fun prints -- including bananas and ahem, special plant leaves – at the link below. Crocs at Work unisex bistro slip resistant clog, $45 (originally $50) $45 at Walmart prevnext