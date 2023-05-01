Early Amazon Prime Day Deals: Get an $8 Set of Silk Pillows, a $29 Apple AirTag or a $79 Canon Printer

Amazon Basics weighted blanket with minky duvet cover (Photo: Amazon) Did you know that Amazon sells affordable weighted blankets through its Basics home brand? It does, and the price is so much lower than similar weighted blanket models. This 12-pound one distributes weight evenly, while the included minky polyester duvet helps maintain an ideal temperature, so you won't get overheated at night. This is a great option as a starter weighted blanket for your home or bedroom. Amazon Basics weighted blanket with minky duvet cover, $32 (down from $57) $32 at Amazon prevnext

Canon Pixma wireless single function printer (Photo: Amazon) With a 350-sheet plain paper capacity, this Canon Pixma model is a great choice for a home printer. It also features AirPrint, which makes it easy to print directly from your iPhone, iPad or Mac. With the Canon Print app, you can even scan and print using your smartphone. The printer also comes with a one-year warranty and a set of standard ink tanks, as well as a sample pack of photo paper. An automatic two-sided printing feature can help you save paper. Canon Pixma TS702a wireless single function printer, $79 (down from $130)

Bigasuo HD Bluetooth 1080p mini projector (Photo: Amazon) This 2-in-1 projector also comes with a built-in DVD player. It comes with a high-definition display as well as speakers to offer the best in both audio and picture quality. The projector can connect to most devices like laptops, USB flash drives and gaming consoles. It also comes with a free carry bag and tripod for storage and easy transportation, and the manufacturer offers a 30-day refund or replacement and three years of technical support. Bigasuo HD Bluetooth 1080p mini projector, $95 after coupon (down from $250)

EXQ Home silky satin pillowcases (Photo: Amazon) Get a pair of two silky satin pillowcases for only $8. Satin can make a big difference when it comes to taming frizzy hair and avoiding pillow lines -- plus, they feel smooth and cool. These pillowcases have an envelope enclosure and will feel incredible when you lay down on them. At a price like this, you can afford to try them out. The pillowcases are available in 31 color options and in standard, queen, king and body pillow sizes. EXQ Home silky satin pillowcases, set of 2, $8 (down from $10)

CGK Unlimited 4-piece king-size sheet set (Photo: Amazon) This set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all made of the highest quality double-brushed microfiber yarns. The sheets are incredibly soft, cool and breathable, making them perfect for any room in your home. The sheets have deep pockets and fit mattresses up to 16 inches tall. Get the quality of expensive sheets at a budget-friendly price. CGK Unlimited 4-piece king-size sheet set, $30 (down from $50)

Opard motivational water bottle with time markers (Photo: Amazon) Do you struggle to keep up with your water intake? This sleek, motivational water bottle from Opard boasts time markers that help you drink water every hour at 64 ounces a day total if you follow the directions. The "Fill Me Up" side starts at 8 a.m. and goes until noon. Then it reminds you to refill the water bottle and keep drinking all the way until 6 p.m. The plastic water bottles are made of Tritan, renewable and durable plastic that is non-toxic and eco-friendly. Each bottle is 32 ounces. Opard 32-ounce motivational water bottle with time markers, $10 after coupon (lowered from $19)

Bronax unisex cloud slippers (Photo: Amazon) These shoes are going crazy viral for a reason: they're the cloud slippers you'll want to wear around the house, on the beach, at the park and practically everywhere. The 1.7-inch thick sole will provide ultimate comfort and support for your feet, and you'll feel like you're literally walking on a cloud while wearing them. They have excellent stability and shock absorption, too. See what all the fuss is about. And if you don't like the colors, don't worry -- there are 17 possible colors, available from a women's size 4/men's size 3 to a women's size 16/men's size 14. Bronax unisex cloud slippers, $24 (down from $36)

Coleman Skydome camping tent (Photo: Amazon) Camping season is upon us! You know that Coleman is one of the top camping brands, but you may not know that its Skydome camping tent is now on sale at Amazon for less than $100 -- the same price as a two-person tent. This four-person tent made with mesh has a wider door with superior weather protection formulated to keep rain and water out while offering protections from winds up to 35 mph. The tent is roomy, being eight by seven feet in size with a 4 foot 8 inch center height, so it's easier to move things around. You can fit a queen-sized bed in one tent, plus gear! Plus, it's super easy to pitch this tent -- the pre-attached poles mean you can have it set up in less than five minutes. Coleman Skydome 7' x 5' four-person camping tent, $84 (down from $115)

Carhartt men's loose fit short-sleeve t-shirt (Photo: Amazon) If you want a heavyweight t-shirt that gives you room to move, is made of 100% cotton and looks flattering on all bodies, the Carhartt loose-fit rib-knit crewneck is your best option. It can minimize the appearance of a belly, has a left-chest pocket with a a sewn-on Carhart label and has a tagless neck label. With over 100,000 reviews, this shirt has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said, "Carhartt t-shirts are a great buy. They last forever. The color remains good for years of washing, and they fit me perfectly. They're heavy enough to feel good wearing out (not flimsy like an undershirt), have the pocket I have become [used] to, and are just a great purchase. There is nothing that I don't like about these shirts." Plus, it's available from sizes XS to 5XL -- including many options for tall sizes. Carhartt men's loose fit heavyweight short-sleeve t-shirt, $15 (down from $20)

Rockland Journey 4-piece luggage set (Photo: Amazon) Picture it: the warm sun on your skin, a cool drink in your hand, the wind in your hair -- and best of all, you're nowhere close to home. While we can't buy you an airplane ticket to some beach destination or book you an oceanside condo, we can help you take the first step of your vacation by telling you about this incredible Amazon deal on a four-piece luggage set. Four pieces of luggage, 57% off right now -- all less than $100. Rockland Journey 4-piece expandable softside upright luggage set, $93 (down from $219)

Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones (Photo: Amazon) If you've been holding out on buying a pair of high-performance, name-brand noise-canceling headphones, your patience has been rewarded with these headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre. They're compatible with Android and iOS, have naturally adaptive noise canceling features, have up to 22 hours of battery life and a ten-minute charge with their Fast Fuel charging system can give you three full hours of listening time. Get a premium audio experience with these high-quality over-ear headphones -- on sale now. Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones, $253 (reduced from $350)

Loyker ear wax otoscope removal tool with camera (Photo: Amazon) Some of you might find this kind of gross. That's okay. It's not for you. Others of you will be delighted that such a product exists: an otoscope that comes with a camera that you can see on your phone, with tools to help remove ear wax. It's easy to use and satisfying to watch. I have one of these, and I use it all the time. This Wi-Fi-powered ear pick comes with a 1080p camera, a type C charging cable, six ear pick accessories and an easy-use manual. Loyker ear wax otoscope removal tool with camera, $28 after coupon (down from $37)

Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts (Photo: Amazon) The Under Armour brand is beloved for a reason -- the tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft and feels natural. If you need shorts that wick away moisture during exercise, there's no better brand than Under Armour -- especially when these shorts are over 50% off, with an encased elastic waistband and an internal drawcord. There's a great range of size options, too, from XS to 5XL, which includes separate tall sizes. Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts, $14 (down from $30)

Carote 10-piece nonstick granite pots and pans kitchen cookware set (Photo: Amazon) If you need (or want) an attractive cookware set, Carote has you covered. The eco-friendly nonstick granite coating looks similar to the pricier Caraway kitchenware collection at a fraction of the cost. Right now they're on sale for less than $100. The 10-piece cookware collection comes with an 11-inch frying pan, a 9.5-inch frying pan, a 2.4-quart saucepan with a lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid and a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid. Carote 10-piece nonstick granite pots and pans kitchen cookware set, $100 (originally $150)

Zinus 12-inch ultra cooling gel memory foam mattress (Photo: Amazon) Get a 12-inch, full-size gel memory foam mattress for around $350, and enjoy waking up feeling refreshed. Twin, full and queen sizes are available, and if 12 inches is too tall for you, there are also mattress height options at eight inches and 10 inches. If you don't like the mattress, you can return it for a full refund within the first 100 days. One reviewer wrote, "I did not know where to begin when buying one of these mattresses in a box! HOWEVER, thank you to GOD I landed on this one. It is definitely cooling, which I wanted, but usually with any switch in my sleeping arrangement I get back pain... well, the first night sleeping on this, I had ZERO back pain." Zinus 12-inch ultra cooling gel memory foam mattress, full, $324 (down from $579)

Mophie universal wireless charge pad (Photo: Amazon) If you've been jonesing for a wireless charger but don't want to spend a fortune, do we have a sale for you. This universal wireless charge pad from Mophie can charge Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel and other Qi compatible mobile devices with ease. The pad is nonslip for optimal wireless charging, and with 15 watts of power, it charges faster than many other kinds of chargers. Get this stylish universal wireless charger today. Mophie universal wireless charge pad, $27 (down from $50)

Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks (Photo: Amazon) With hardened, rough callouses or dry and flaky skin, it can be hard to get beach-ready feet. What if I told you there's a product that will give your feet a super-soft feeling -- without having to go get a pricy pedicure? Well, all you need is a Grace & Stella foot peel mask. And right now, you can get four of them on sale. Not only do the Grace & Stella foot masks contain the special blend of acids, but it's also vegan and free of parabens and sulfates. There are 17 natural fruit and vegetable extracts that help exfoliate the rough callouses and tough skin on your feet. If you don't love the product, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund. But with a deal like this, what do you have to lose? Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks, $20 (down from $20)

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot (Photo: Amazon) This is it: the kitchen tool you've been waiting for. No matter how small your space may be, you'll have room for this 12-in-1 Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot. It's a seven-quart pot that comes with an integrated stainless steel roasting rack, a 10.25-inch glass lid and an integrated detachable spoon. Plus, it comes with recipes and user guides. This one pot can replace a stock pot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting pan, baking dish, strainer, braising pan, deep fryer, spoon-ladle, serving dish, steamer and lid. The pot can go from any stovetop to any oven up to 500 degrees, and the NeverStick technology (which won't chip, flake or stick) is backed by a 10-year warranty when used as directed. It's free of cadmium and lead. Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot, 7-quart pot, $108 (down from $130)

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow (Photo: Amazon) Tempur-Pedic beds can be pricey, but these on-sale pillows from Amazon offer the same incredible support. Relieve pressure in your neck and shoulders, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or back sleeper. This soft pillow is also super-durable and will last for years to come with its premium memory-foam design. The pillows are standard- or queen-sized. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow, $61 (down from $89)

Samsonite lumbar support pillow (Photo: Amazon) Unlike other back support pillows, this mesh one from Samsonite promises to never flatten, providing you with the kind of lumbar comfort you may need. Neither too firm nor too soft, the lumbar support pillow can improve sitting posture. Plus, it's a cinch to clean, and you can transport it with you to the office, your car or your home with ease. Samsonite lumbar support pillow, $20 (down from $30)