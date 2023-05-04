The Pioneer Woman Has New Tumblers, Mugs and Jugs Available in Gorgeous Patterns
Drink up with these new, floral-patterned water jugs, tumblers and reusable water bottles from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart. These trendy cups will be stylish additions to your life.
Well, howdy there, partner. Are you looking to hydrate with the impeccable style of The Pioneer Woman? Well, then you're in luck, 'cause The Pioneer Woman line at Walmart has some snazzy new water bottles and tumblers in floral patterns and bright, bold colors that feel vintage and modern at the same time. Everyone else's reusable water bottles will look boring by comparison. And luckily for you, everything is under $20.
Our favorite tumblers and more from The Pioneer Woman:
These definitely aren't your run-of-the-mill hydration vessels. So, if you want to quench your thirst with a little pizzazz, saddle up and keep scrolling to see Walmart's options for The Pioneer Woman water bottles, jugs and tumblers. It just might have you saying "Yee-haw!"
If you're looking for other water bottle or tumbler options, check out Stanley's latest color reveal or see the reusable water bottle options on Amazon. Every time you choose a reusable water container, you help save the planet from needless plastic waste. And when you choose something from Walmart's beloved brand from The Pioneer Woman, you're making the stylish choice of chic Americana.
The Pioneer Woman Gingham Cow stainless steel tumbler
Sure, there are $45 tumblers out there that you can buy -- or you can get this adorable cow with a gingham pattern for only $16. It's up to you. It can handle cold liquid or hot liquid and even comes two lids for switching between water and coffee -- one straw lid and one flip-top lid. It's vacuum-insulated with a double-wall design and can hold 27 ounces of fluid.
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 0.74-gallon Tritan jug
Quench your thirst in style with The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 0.74-gallon Tritan jug. Its stunning teal accents and signature floral design will make you want to drink more. With a reclosable lid and a swivel handle with grips, carrying and refilling this jug is a breeze. The attached straw makes it easy to sip on your favorite drink anytime, anywhere. Made of durable Tritan material, this jug is built to last. Experience the trendy hydration lifestyle and bring Ree's casual country style into your life.
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet 14-ounce stainless steel ultimate mug
Add a touch of country charm to your day with The Pioneer Woman ultimate mug, available at Walmart. This stainless-steel mug features a delightful bouquet of flowers and a spill-proof lid, making it perfect for both home and travel. With a double-walled stainless-steel construction and copper lining, it keeps your drinks at the ideal temperature, whether that's hot or cold. Mix and match with other items from The Pioneer Woman Collection, exclusively at Walmart.
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance teal half-gallon stainless steel jug
This water jug is not only functional but also fashionable. It's easy to carry, refill and transport. A half-gallon portable water jug is perfect for staying on top of your daily water intake. Keep up with your hydration needs more easily and enjoy a refreshing drink with The Pioneer Woman stainless steel water bottle. Don't forget to hand wash all parts with warm, soapy water and a non-abrasive sponge or cloth.
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose 14-ounce stainless steel ultimate mug
With a 100% leakproof sliding lid, you can drink your coffee (or tea or water) on-the-go each morning without worrying that you'll spill it all over yourself while you're stuck in traffic. Plus, this mug is 100% BPA-free and has a ceramic-coated interior for easy washing. If you love that vintage floral pattern that Ree Drummond is known for, this is your best choice.
The Pioneer Woman Delaney 0.5-gallon stainless steel jug
Big pops of flowers are all over this jug in The Pioneer Woman's Delaney pattern, which is featured prominently in many of her home essentials. This is one of my favorites, and I especially love this soft red lid and its grippy handle. Drink one of these and you'll be over halfway to the average person's daily water-drinking goals.
The Pioneer Woman Sunny Days mason jar glass with lid and straw
Add some country flair to your drinkware collection with The Pioneer Woman Sunny Days mason jar glass, which is portable and fun. This colorful and bold embossed glassware has a 32-ounce capacity and a reusable, BPA-free straw so that you can enjoy your favorite drinks without having to constantly refill. The floral-patterned lids make this jar glass a charming accessory you'll want to carry around with you all day. You'll feel like you're on Ree's ranch.
The Pioneer Woman Delaney 0.74-gallon Tritan jug
This huge jug can hold around 95-fluid ounces, which is great for staying hydrated all day and into the next day, too. The reusable bendy straw is one of a kind, and the Delaney pattern is featured once again on this durable Tritan plastic container -- this time, with dark blue trimmings and accessories. The lid will give you no-spill protection.
The Pioneer Woman Happy birthday double-walled 24-ounce tumbler with straw
There's no better way to celebrate your birthday than with this 24-ounce plastic tumbler with its pink accents and beautiful floral rose patterns. Drink to your health or sneak in a well-deserved adult beverage. Hey, it's your birthday after all. Celebrate with a birthday cake recipe from The Pioneer Woman herself and wash it down with a drink from this gorgeous plastic tumbler.
