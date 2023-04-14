'Abbott Elementary' Receives Major Awards Show Nomination

Abbott Elementary is acing awards season, and it's not done yet, as the ABC sophomore comedy just scored a major nomination. Variety reports that the series is nominated for Entertainment for the Peabody Awards, honoring the most powerful and invigorating stories in television, radio, and online media. This is also a special year too, as the nominees all focus on issues including transgender rights, mass shootings, indigenous representation, the mental health crisis, and more.

The ABC comedy has been sweeping awards left and right, winning Critics' Choice, Golden Globe, NAACP Image, Emmy, and SAG Awards, just to name a few. Winners for the Peabody Awards will be announced on May 9, so in less than a month, we'll be able to see if Abbott will once again come out a victor. Even if it doesn't win, the Peabody is apparently the radio equivalent of a Pulitzer, so to even be nominated is a pretty huge deal.

Just in its second season, Abbott Elementary has proven to be quite the success story. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the ABC mockumentary follows a group of teachers at a poorly funded, predominantly Black elementary school in Philadelphia. Its format is similar to The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, so it's not hard to see why it's so popular.

As of now, the comedy has a 99% on the Tomatometer, with Season 2 receiving a 100%. It's clear that Abbott Elementary is a critical darling, and people can't get enough of it, and I don't blame them. Awards season is still in full swing, so it wouldn't be surprising if the series receives more nominations. For now, though, here's hoping it will add a Peabody Award to its growing list of accolades.

Along with Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, and Lisa Ann Walter and is executive produced by Brunson, Justin Halpern, and Patrick Schumacker. The Season 2 finale is set to air on April 19 and will feature the teachers and students taking a field trip to Franklin Institute. It will also feature yet another awkward (but adorkable) storyline between Janine and Gregory, who everyone is rooting for. While the season will be ending soon, there will be a third season of the popular comedy. It's likely to air sometime this fall, but the wait for new episodes will surely be worth it.