These Gorgeous The Pioneer Woman Lamps Just Went on Sale at Walmart
Need new lighting options? You can make any room a brighter place with these gorgeous options from The Pioneer Woman home goods line at Walmart.
The lamps from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart are a slice of farmhouse heaven. Each lamp is designed with Ree Drummond's signature style: bold, colorful and full of personality. But these lamps aren't just pretty to look at -- they're also functional. The lampshades are made of high-quality materials, which means they'll cast a warm and inviting glow that's perfect for snuggling up with a good book or binge-watching your favorite show. Best of all: right now, they're on sale.
Walmart deals on The Pioneer Woman lamps:
- The Pioneer Woman white turned table lamp with blue eyelet linen shade, $32 (down from $40)
- The Pioneer Woman Country Splatter table lamp, $28 (down from $40)
- The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose table lamp, $24 (down from $35)
There are many different styles to choose from, so you can find the perfect lamp to match your décor. Whether you're going for a rustic farmhouse look or a bohemian chic vibe, The Pioneer Woman lamps have got you covered. So, if you want to add a little bit of down-home charm to your living space, check out the Walmart deals on lamps from The Pioneer Woman below.
If you love The Pioneer Woman home goods at Walmart, don't forget to check out her Mother's Day gifts, spring fashion guide, pajamas, patio furniture or other wonderful home and kitchen items.
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance table lamp
This Sweet Romance table lamp is one of our favorites. It has a ceramic base with the classic lamp shape and a gray finish, and the whole lamp measures 16-inches high and 9-inches wide at the base. The drum lampshade has a gray gingham pattern with a floral splash for extra color.
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance table lamp, $24 (down $35)$24 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral table lamp
The green ceramic lamp base with an eye-catching design contrasts perfectly with the beautiful, vintage-looking floral lampshade. It's 16-inches tall and 9-inches wide at the base, making it the perfect centerpiece of any coffee table or side table. If you don't like the green ceramic base, it's also available with a red ceramic base at the same price.
The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral table lamp, $28 (down from $40)$28 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman white turned table lamp with blue eyelet linen shade
This turned table lamp with a distressed white wooden base basically looks like it could be handmade -- but it's not. You can add a lot of gorgeous design in your house with one of these. Plus, isn't that robin's egg blue color to die for? You can buy this lamp with or without an LED lightbulb included. All prices are without the lightbulb.
The Pioneer Woman white turned table lamp with blue eyelet linen shade, $32 (down from $40)$32 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Country Splatter table lamp
Get this rustic, 16.75-inch high lamp for the country charm you desire. The ceramic milk can base is splashed with paint, while the stitching on the lampshade is reminiscent of elevated burlap. For Pinterest lovers, this lamp might just be the one.
The Pioneer Woman Country Splatter table lamp, $28 (down from $40)$28 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose table lamp
Your friend, relative or sweetheart lights up your life, and this adorable lamp with Ree's Sweet Rose design and a blue gingham lamp shade will light up a room. It's 17 inches in height and will make any room feel cozy and homey, just like a loved one's presence does. Did we mention it's less than $25? It's hard to get an attractive lamp at prices that good these days.
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose table lamp, $24 (down from $35)$24 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman red turned table lamp with white eyelet linen shade
The durable resin lamp base here gives a great silhouette and comes with a distressed red washed-wood finish. The shade is a crisp linen fabric drum shade is made with a red stitched floral paisley embroidery. The gorgeous décor will fit in perfectly with any cozy, cottage theme.
The Pioneer Woman red turned table lamp with white eyelet linen shade, $32 (down from $40)$32 at Walmart prev