Walmart Patio Deals: Purchase New Deck Furniture Starting at $50

Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set (Photo: Walmart) We really can't believe this deal, and it's definitely not going to last forever. High-quality, steel-enforced rattan furniture like this for less than $250? Yes, and each piece Is thickly cushioned for maximum comfort. It's easy to wipe away spills from the glass-top outdoor table, and all of the cushion covers are machine-washable. If you have a pool, this is the ideal poolside furniture set, but it will really liven up any backyard all on its own. Each set comes with one loveseat bench, two single chairs and a glass-top coffee table. Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448) $190 at Walmart

Costway 3-seat patio swing glider with canopy (Photo: Walmart) You don't need a huge patio or porch to have a porch swing -- if you have any backyard or front yard space at all (or even a bit of a balcony) you can swing away outside. This swing from Costway features a sturdy steel frame, ensuring durability and stability, while the canopy provides shade and protection from the sun. The comfortable cushions provide relaxation and support, making this swing glider hammock perfect for enjoying the weather on a warm summer day. Costway 3-seat patio swing glider with canopy, $110 (down from $130) $110 at Walmart

Devoko 3-piece outdoor patio conversation set (Photo: Walmart) This three-piece patio set is one of the most affordable you can get. It's waterproof, fade-resistant, heat-resistant, UV-resistant and weather-resistant with injection-molding plastic and powder-coated steel framing. The table is made with durable tempered glass, too. If you need budget patio furniture, this is one of your best bets and it's under $100. The zippered cushions are easy to remove and wash. Devoko 3-piece outdoor patio conversation set, $98 $98 at Walmart

Mainstays Alexandra Square 3-piece outdoor furniture patio bistro set (Photo: Walmart) The frames in this outdoor furniture are powder-coated for optimal weather resistance. Woven slingback chairs and cushions with polyvinyl coating pair perfectly with the tempered glass-top side table. Plus, this patio set can fit on a small balcony, so it's okay if you don't have a huge deck or backyard. Mainstays Alexandra square 3-piece outdoor furniture patio bistro set, $149 $149 at Walmart

Costway 4-piece patio furniture set (Photo: Walmart) If you don't like the Costway wicker furniture set, this is a great alternative at a lower price. The sturdy, modern outdoor furniture goes great with any garden or patio, and the mesh fabric dries quickly after rain. This set comes with a love seat, two single chairs and a tea table with a glass top. Costway 4-piece patio furniture set, $150 (down from $265) $150 at Walmart