Walmart Patio Deals: Purchase New Deck Furniture Starting at $50
Just in time for spring, find incredible Walmart deals on patio furniture. Everything in this article is $200 or less, so don't miss out.
The weather is beautiful, but does your deck, backdoor or balcony have the patio furniture to meet the season? If not, you need to check out Walmart's patio furniture sale. The patio furniture sets in this sale are under $200, with savings of hundreds of dollars. If you need a new patio refresh on a budget, the best place to get patio furniture is Walmart.
Top deals:
Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)
- The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set, $198
- Lacoo 2-pack zero gravity outdoor lounge chairs, $70 (reduced from $170)
Whether you want a table, a bench, a lounger, chairs or an umbrella, these budget-friendly patio furniture sets will help you create the perfect outdoor area. You'll love being outside as the weather gets warmer, relaxing with a meal on the patio or just enjoying the sights while nature wakes up after winter.
If you're looking for even more patio and gardening deals, check out the newest collection from The Pioneer Woman to get a charming, country-inspired backyard or garden that you're sure to love. And remember, you can save even more money by becoming a member of Walmart+.
Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set
We really can't believe this deal, and it's definitely not going to last forever. High-quality, steel-enforced rattan furniture like this for less than $250? Yes, and each piece Is thickly cushioned for maximum comfort. It's easy to wipe away spills from the glass-top outdoor table, and all of the cushion covers are machine-washable. If you have a pool, this is the ideal poolside furniture set, but it will really liven up any backyard all on its own. Each set comes with one loveseat bench, two single chairs and a glass-top coffee table.
Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)$190 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set
Yes, this teal outdoor dining set is real. The bright colors will make your yard the center of attention, and the high-quality material means the patio furniture will last for years to come. The table features a traditional lattice pattern, while the two chairs have comfortable, ergonomic back rests. Have a small meal or a cup of tea out here with a loved one. And unlike other garden patio furniture sets, this one is lightweight, so it's easy to transport around your yard, porch, patio, balcony, terrace or wherever you see fit. And the powder-coated finish is both rust-resistant and fade-resistant, and it can handle almost any weather.
You can check out more patio and garden furniture from The Pioneer Woman here.
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set, $198$198 at Walmart
You know what would go perfectly with this teal patio set? This shady, hexagon-shaped outdoor umbrella. With a push-up lifting mechanism to close and open the 7.5-foot umbrella, it's easy to use and capable of creating shade for 42- to 54-inch tables. The Delaney floral design pairs perfectly with almost any patio table and will add brightness to your backyard. It can be used with a 30-pound base for a table or a 70-pound base to be free-standing, though neither is included. You can get a 30-pound base here for $25 or a heftier base here on sale for $50.
The Pioneer Woman Delaney multicolor floral 7.5-foot tilting patio umbrella, $50$50 at Walmart
Costway 3-seat patio swing glider with canopy
You don't need a huge patio or porch to have a porch swing -- if you have any backyard or front yard space at all (or even a bit of a balcony) you can swing away outside. This swing from Costway features a sturdy steel frame, ensuring durability and stability, while the canopy provides shade and protection from the sun. The comfortable cushions provide relaxation and support, making this swing glider hammock perfect for enjoying the weather on a warm summer day.
Costway 3-seat patio swing glider with canopy, $110 (down from $130)$110 at Walmart prevnext
Devoko 3-piece outdoor patio conversation set
This three-piece patio set is one of the most affordable you can get. It's waterproof, fade-resistant, heat-resistant, UV-resistant and weather-resistant with injection-molding plastic and powder-coated steel framing. The table is made with durable tempered glass, too. If you need budget patio furniture, this is one of your best bets and it's under $100. The zippered cushions are easy to remove and wash.
Devoko 3-piece outdoor patio conversation set, $98$98 at Walmart prevnext
Costway 4-piece cushioned rattan wicker patio furniture set
Colors are available in red, turquoise, white and navy.
Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set, $200 (reduced from $310)$200 at Walmart prevnext
Lacoo 2-pack zero gravity outdoor lounge chairs
These outdoor zero-gravity chairs are perfect for lounging on your deck, on your patio, on your balcony or poolside. They're adjustable, lightweight and foldable for easy storage and peak comfort. The strong frame can hold up to 300 pounds per chair. And the blue set pictured here is on sale at a massive discount -- $100 off.
Lacoo 2-pack zero gravity outdoor lounge chairs, $70 (reduced from $170)$70 at Walmart prevnext
Emma + Oliver 6-piece navy patio garden set
Yes, you can get an all-in-one patio set that comes with an umbrella (no need to buy it separately) for less than $200. The table is easy to assemble, and the chairs come fully assembled as is. The patio furniture is durable and built for all seasons but can be folded and put away as needed. The umbrella even has a tilt function so that you can shield yourself from the sun in any direction.
Colors come in navy, brown or red.
Emma + Oliver 6-piece navy patio garden set with umbrella table and 4 folding chairs, $175 (down from $240)$175 at Walmart prevnext
Mainstays Alexandra Square 3-piece outdoor furniture patio bistro set
The frames in this outdoor furniture are powder-coated for optimal weather resistance. Woven slingback chairs and cushions with polyvinyl coating pair perfectly with the tempered glass-top side table. Plus, this patio set can fit on a small balcony, so it's okay if you don't have a huge deck or backyard.
Mainstays Alexandra square 3-piece outdoor furniture patio bistro set, $149$149 at Walmart prevnext
Costway 4-piece patio furniture set
If you don't like the Costway wicker furniture set, this is a great alternative at a lower price. The sturdy, modern outdoor furniture goes great with any garden or patio, and the mesh fabric dries quickly after rain. This set comes with a love seat, two single chairs and a tea table with a glass top.
Costway 4-piece patio furniture set, $150 (down from $265)$150 at Walmart prevnext
Smilemart 3-piece rose pattern metal outdoor bistro set with umbrella hole
The leaf and floral patterns woven into this elegant patio bistro table set add romantic charm to your outdoor space. The high-quality aluminum material is both lightweight and durable, and the bronze color is resistant to fading. The set has adjustable foot pads for different kinds of patio surfaces to prevent damage to floors, and there is a convenient umbrella hole if you choose to purchase one separately.
Smilemart 3-piece rose pattern metal outdoor bistro set with umbrella hole, $120 (reduced from $138)$120 at Walmart
Mainstays 9-foot stone tilting market patio umbrella with crank, $50$50 at Walmart prevnext
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece outdoor patio dining set
This is a basic outdoor patio set, perfect for a meal after you're done barbecuing your favorite meats and veggies on the grill. It comes with a glass table, a market umbrella and four folding chairs. All of the patio furniture pieces have a powder-coated finish to make them weather resistant and are made with a sturdy metal construction. If you don't like the red, the set is also available in blue, gray, black and tan.
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece outdoor patio dining set, $124$124 at Walmart prev