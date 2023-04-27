Walmart Has Spa Gifts for Mother's Day for Less
These spa gifts from Walmart are perfect for Mother's Day, and they cost a lot less than a day at the spa.
What do moms and other maternal figures want for Mother's Day? To relax, of course. They just want a little peace and quiet. They don't want to have to do anything for anyone. They want to indulge in self-care and not be needed for at least 24 hours. A day at a professional spa could cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, but Walmart has spa gifts for Mother's Day for a lot less.
Walmart deals on spa gifts for Mother's Day:
- Zadro ultra-large luxury bucket-style towel warmer, $125 (down from $180)
- The Pioneer Woman ruffle sleeves and hem robe, $20
- Beautimate rose quartz jade roller and gua sha set, $16 (down from $19)
With rollbacks and low prices on bath and body products, your mom's perfect spa day is waiting at your fingertips. Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up event is going on now, so in many cases, you'll get even more savings than usual. Whether she likes haircare, skincare, beauty products, bath bombs, candles, lotions or loungewear, Walmart has everything you need for a perfect Mother's Day gift. And you'll definitely want to buy something for yourself, too. We all deserve a little luxury now and then.
Zadro ultra large luxury bucket-style towel warmer
This might not look like a spa item, but it's probably the most decadent thing on this list. It's a towel warmer, which will give that real spa day experience. This ultra-large one from Zadro can hold two 40-inch-by-70-inch bath towels, robes or throw blankets. The auto shut-off timer options (in 15-minute, 30-minute, 45-minute and 60-minute increments) make the towel warmer safe, while the bamboo accents and modern white design will look great in any room of your house.
Zadro ultra-large luxury bucket-style towel warmer, $125 (down from $180)$125 at Walmart prevnext
Find Your Happy Place scented jar candle in Strawberries in Champagne
A candle is one of the most relaxing things one can add to an indulgent self-care day. This candle, in particular, offers the fragrance of sparkling champagne, sugared strawberries, pink grapefruit and peach nectar in a soy-based wax blend. Your mom can find her happy place when she lights one of these seven-ounce candles, which offer up to 40 hours of burn time.
Find Your Happy Place scented jar candle in Strawberries in Champagne, $10$10 at Walmart prevnext
Beautimate rose quartz jade roller and gua sha set
Gua sha is an ancient practice from China, in which one uses a tool to scrape the skin in order to bring blood flow and vitality to the skin. People who use gua sha tools claim that it helps reduce inflammation, puffiness and even sinus pressure -- and that it could help fight off wrinkles and sagging skin, while the rose quartz jade roller can gently massage and depuff the face.
Beautimate rose quartz jade roller and gua sha set, $16 (down from $19)$16 at Walmart prevnext
Freida & Joe aromatherapy bath bombs gift set
These aromatherapy bath bombs from Freida & Joe can give the ultimate bath-time sensory experience that could promote detoxifying, relaxing and immune-boosting benefits. Free of artificial dyes, the scents included are Sandalwood, Lavender, Vanilla Surprise, Green Tea, Yoga Sunrise and Mint.
Freida & Joe aromatherapy bath bombs gift set, $19 (down from $24)$19 at Walmart prevnext
Asutra silk sleep mask set
This sleep mask set from Asutra was one of Oprah's favorite things from 2022 because of how relaxing, soothing and de-stressing it is. You'll get an lavender-scented, weighted eye pillow made of pure silk that's filled with lavender and flax seeds, as well as a cooling gel eye mask. It's also PETA-certified and cruelty-free, and none of the ingredients contain any formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, sodium lauryl, laureth sulfates, mineral oil, synthetic colors or fragrances.
Asutra silk sleep mask set, $22$22 at Walmart prevnext
Body and Earth Starry Jasmine 11-piece spa gift set
If you're really not sure what kind of spa product would make a good Mother's Day gift, this bath basket set has it all. With a richly scented fragrance and natural ingredients like jasmine essential oil, sunflower seed oil and vitamin E, this has everything someone needs to unwind after a long day and feel rejuvenated. Included is a shower gel, bubble bath, hand cream, body lotion, bath salts, essential oil, bath scrub, a bath bomb, a shower bar, a flower pouf and a blue-and-white bath basket.
Body and Earth Starry Jasmine 11-piece spa gift set, $34$34 at Walmart prevnext
Spa Sciences Nova rechargeable sonic facial cleansing brush
A sonic facial cleansing brush can exfoliate and cleanse all at once for a truly deep clean. With patented antimicrobial protection on its bristles, it's seven times more thorough than washing your face with your hands. There are three speeds available, and skincare products will absorb better into skin after using it. Mom will keep looking radiant and flawless after using it regularly.
Spa Sciences Nova rechargeable sonic facial cleansing brush, $28 (down from $49)$28 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman ruffle sleeves and hem robe
Every at-home spa day needs a silky robe to lounge around in, and this colorful one from The Pioneer Woman is something your mom will love. Made of a lightweight challis fabric, the robe has a tie closure and a ruffled hem and sleeves. It's available in cream (pictured here) and a deep lake pattern, from sizes S to 3X.
The Pioneer Woman ruffle sleeves and hem robe, $20$20 at Walmart prevnext
Bliss Youth Got This Prevent-4 pure retinol advanced skin smoothing serum
Nothing is as effective at preventing wrinkle formation as retinol, and this Bliss Youth Got This serum has an advanced skin smoothing formula that you and mom will both love. It also has amino acids, peptides, squalene and antioxidants in its clean-ingredient formula. For a healthier and more radiant complexion, add this serum into any skincare routine.
Bliss Youth Got This Prevent-4 pure retinol advanced skin smoothing serum, $19 (lowered from $27)$19 at Walmart prevnext
Mielle moisturizing shine-enhancing deep conditioner
Rice water and aloe will add moisture to any hair type in this deep conditioner. Not only does it reduce split ends, but it will also replenish and hydrate. The treatment can be left in one's hair for 15 to 20 minutes and then rinsed out for luscious, silky locks.
Mielle moisturizing shine-enhancing deep conditioner with rice water and aloe vera, $9 (reduced from $10)$9 at Walmart prev