Walmart Has Spa Gifts for Mother's Day for Less

Zadro ultra large luxury bucket-style towel warmer (Photo: Walmart) This might not look like a spa item, but it's probably the most decadent thing on this list. It's a towel warmer, which will give that real spa day experience. This ultra-large one from Zadro can hold two 40-inch-by-70-inch bath towels, robes or throw blankets. The auto shut-off timer options (in 15-minute, 30-minute, 45-minute and 60-minute increments) make the towel warmer safe, while the bamboo accents and modern white design will look great in any room of your house. Zadro ultra-large luxury bucket-style towel warmer, $125 (down from $180) $125 at Walmart prevnext

Find Your Happy Place scented jar candle in Strawberries in Champagne (Photo: Walmart) A candle is one of the most relaxing things one can add to an indulgent self-care day. This candle, in particular, offers the fragrance of sparkling champagne, sugared strawberries, pink grapefruit and peach nectar in a soy-based wax blend. Your mom can find her happy place when she lights one of these seven-ounce candles, which offer up to 40 hours of burn time. Find Your Happy Place scented jar candle in Strawberries in Champagne, $10 $10 at Walmart prevnext

Beautimate rose quartz jade roller and gua sha set (Photo: Walmart) Gua sha is an ancient practice from China, in which one uses a tool to scrape the skin in order to bring blood flow and vitality to the skin. People who use gua sha tools claim that it helps reduce inflammation, puffiness and even sinus pressure -- and that it could help fight off wrinkles and sagging skin, while the rose quartz jade roller can gently massage and depuff the face. Beautimate rose quartz jade roller and gua sha set, $16 (down from $19) $16 at Walmart prevnext

Asutra silk sleep mask set (Photo: Walmart) This sleep mask set from Asutra was one of Oprah's favorite things from 2022 because of how relaxing, soothing and de-stressing it is. You'll get an lavender-scented, weighted eye pillow made of pure silk that's filled with lavender and flax seeds, as well as a cooling gel eye mask. It's also PETA-certified and cruelty-free, and none of the ingredients contain any formaldehyde, parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, sodium lauryl, laureth sulfates, mineral oil, synthetic colors or fragrances. Asutra silk sleep mask set, $22 $22 at Walmart prevnext

Body and Earth Starry Jasmine 11-piece spa gift set (Photo: Walmart) If you're really not sure what kind of spa product would make a good Mother's Day gift, this bath basket set has it all. With a richly scented fragrance and natural ingredients like jasmine essential oil, sunflower seed oil and vitamin E, this has everything someone needs to unwind after a long day and feel rejuvenated. Included is a shower gel, bubble bath, hand cream, body lotion, bath salts, essential oil, bath scrub, a bath bomb, a shower bar, a flower pouf and a blue-and-white bath basket. Body and Earth Starry Jasmine 11-piece spa gift set, $34 $34 at Walmart prevnext