Best Last-minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Still Order

It's not too late to order an online gift for Valentine's Day. Many online retailers offer expedited shipping, and in some cases you can still order and get the item by Feb. 14. They also have many different delivery services so that you can get an order in while ensuring it will arrive on or by V-Day. So, whether your sweetheart wants flowers, chocolates, tech, home goods, cookies, jewelry, little gifts or more, we've got you covered.

Our top picks from this article:

We have gifts for every kind of person. Whether you're shopping for her, him or them, we have an option for you. You can order now, order this weekend or order any time before Feb. 14 to ensure you get your gifts in time for Valentine's Day.

The stress of Valentine's Day can melt away when you have a handy gift guide and know how much time you have to order. It's hard to choose the right gift for V-Day, but with the most romantic holiday right around the corner, we've got your back. If you love your valentine, show them with the perfect Valentine's Day gift.

Order these Valentine's Day gifts now

If you want to get these Valentine's Day gifts in time for the holiday, you need to order them as quickly as possible, with expedited shipping if needed, from retailers like Nordstrom, Uncommon Goods and Big Blanket.

Kate Spade New York glitter heart earrings, $58

These Kate Spade earrings are sure to impress, and they're heart-shaped in honor of Valentine's Day. The glittery multicolor hearts go well with any outfit, and the goldplated hoops are safe for sensitive ears.

Kate Spade New York glitter heart huggie hoop earrings, $58

Aura Carver luxe digital photo frame

Put all your most wonderful memories on display with this digital picture frame. It's gorgeous, comes with unlimited storage, has intuitive syncing, an ambient-light sensor and high-resolution pixel quality. It skips low-quality photos and duplicates, too. Order by Feb. 10 with expedited shipping to get it in time. And since it's from Nordstrom, they offer store pickup in case you miss the deadline.

Aura Carver luxe digital photo frame, $81 (reduced from $179)

Other great gifts to order as soon as possible:

Order by this weekend

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get two-day shipping on all of these items for free. Even if you're not a Prime member, Amazon offers paid expedited shipping, or if you order now, you can get it before Feb. 13 regardless. Walmart also offers relatively fast shipping or pickup availability depending on location.

Versace Eros eau de toilette cologne

Get him a cologne from Versace, and it's even at a discount. This fragrance is decadent, with woodsy notes of mint, green apple, Italian lemon, ambroxan and a touch of geranium. He'll feel daring and adventurous wearing this succulent scent.

Versace Eros eau de toilette cologne, $67 (down from $92)



Apple AirPods Pro

The second-generation AirPods Pro are on sale on Amazon right now, and you can get them before Valentine's Day. They have active noise cancellation, superior audio performance, customizable fit options, a higher battery life and access to Siri. This is a really good Valentine's Day gift.

Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (down from $249)



Other great gifts to order by this weekend:

Order any time before Valentine's Day

Are you a procrastinator? It's okay. You can get a delivery service and send a gift to your partner on Feb. 14. No worries, no rush, no problem. If they love flowers, chocolate-covered strawberries, plants or fruit baskets, we've got you covered.

The Romeo bouquet from Urbanstems

Keep it classic, Romeo (Or Juliet). This delivery comes with roses and other red flowers, like carnations and ruscus, as well as a MerSea coconut sugar fragrance diffuser. Your valentine won't be wondering wherefore art thou when you arrange delivery the day of (or the day before) Valentine's Day.

The Romeo bouquet from Urbanstems, $116



Love and Romance dipped strawberries

Not everyone is into flowers. Some people are into chocolate-covered strawberries, and you can arrange to have them sent right to their door or workplace on Valentine's Day. Shari's Berries have grown in popularity as gift options, so if you want a gourmet treat your significant other will love, pick this option.

Love and Romance dipped strawberries, starting at $30



Other great gifts to order any time before Valentine's Day:

