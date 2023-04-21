Best Deals Ahead of Wayfair's Way Day Sale

Union Rustic Fabian woven throw blanket (Photo: Wayfair) Since the moment I saw this throw blanket, I haven't stopped thinking about it. This faux fur throw looks incredibly luxurious and cozy, with tucks and pleats that add an exquisite touch you won't be able to resist. If you want your couch to look glamorous, this is the throw blanket for you. There's a reason the other colors have already sold out. Union Rustic Fabian woven throw blanket, $43

Dotted Line natural bamboo 8-pair shoe rack (Photo: Wayfair) Wouldn't this be the perfect entryway piece of furniture? It's a shoe rack, but it also has a place for umbrellas and more. You can put plants, papers, backpacks and handbags on it, as well as shoes. There are four shelves, and it's made of natural bamboo material, making it an eco-friendly and sustainable option. Just wait until you see the price. Dotted Line natural bamboo 8-pair shoe rack, $34 (reduced from $85)

Ebern Designs PC and racing game chair (Photo: Wayfair) If you're a gamer, you should have a gaming-specific chair just for you. Ebern Designs (which appears multiple times on this list) gives you an ergonomic swivel chair that reclines and offers great lumbar support at the same time. The high-quality leather and mesh design makes the chair durable and comfortable to keep it breathable. And it only takes 10 minutes to assemble it! PC gamers and people who love racing games need a chair like this. Ebern Designs PC and racing game chair, $72 (lowered from $79)

Bobsweep PetHair robotic vacuum cleaner with mop attachment (Photo: Wayfair) Did you know that Wayfair sells more than just furniture? You can get appliances too. The Bob PetHair bills itself as "Man's Best Friend's Best Friend," and it might just be right. It features a powerful vacuum motor and advanced filtration system that can easily pick up pet hair, dirt and debris. The device also comes with a mop attachment that can be used to clean hard floors, and its large dustbin can hold up to one liter of dirt and debris. It even has edge sensors that prevent it from falling down stairs and a scheduling function that allows users to set it to clean automatically at specific times. This might be a pet owner's hassle-free and efficient cleaning solution. Bobsweep PetHair robotic vacuum cleaner with mop attachment, $262 (down from $669)

Laurel Foundry Northwick counter height drop leaf dining set (Photo: Wayfair) This farmhouse-style dining set for two is counter-height and comes with two-tone design for a contrasted look. The two leaves fold in for a smaller space, and there's room under the table to store linens, butter, salt, pepper or utensils. It would be a great addition for a small eating nook in a kitchen. Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Northwick counter height drop leaf dining set, $370 (originally $999)

Home 12" medium gel memory foam mattress (Photo: Wayfair) For real, this mattress is 70% off right now. It's 12-inches tall, and here's how those layers line up: you get 3 inches of gel-infused memory foam to contour to your body, alleviate pressure points and provide customized support. Then you get 2 inches of ventilated foam to promote airflow and helps to regulate your body temperature Finally, the base of the mattress is made of 7 inches of high-density foam to provide stability and support, ensuring that the mattress maintains its shape over time. It has medium firmness and standard thickness. It comes in full, queen and king sizes. Home 12" medium gel memory foam mattress, queen, $350 (lowered from $1,155)

Etta Avenue Floriana upholstered armchair (Photo: Wayfair) The Floriana armchair from Etta Avenue looks way more expensive than it is. This stylish and comfortable seating option adds a touch of sophistication to any room. With plush upholstery, generous padding and elegant design, this armchair will pop in your living room or bedroom. The legs of the chair are made of solid wood, providing sturdy support and durability. Additionally, the chair comes fully assembled, making it easy to set up and start using right away. Etta Avenue Floriana upholstered armchair, $230 (reduced from $399)

Ebern Designs Sariol 27'' wide rolling kitchen cart with granite top (Photo: Wayfair) You don't know it yet, but you need a rolling kitchen cart, and it might just change the way you make and serve food or drinks in your kitchen and dining room. Food preparation and serving will become a breeze. It has a granite top and a wooden base. It has removable rolling wheels -- so you can move it from room to room if you want to, but keep it stable if you need to. At 36 inches by 27 inches by 18 inches in size, it's compact enough to fit in smaller kitchens or dining spaces, yet spacious enough to accommodate all your kitchen essentials. The cart also features a built-in towel rack, a spice rack, and a handy utensil drawer, providing additional storage space for your kitchen tools and accessories. Ebern Designs Sariol 27'' wide rolling kitchen cart with granite top, $237 (down from $339)

Gracie Oaks Fallah outdoor bench (Photo: Wayfair) This wooden outdoor bench with two planters is the sort of patio piece you see in the most well-appointed backyards or on family sitcoms set in California. It's made from solid meranti hardwood in natural or brown colors, and there are planters on either side to fill with your favorite plants, shrubs, bushes or small trees. It's an all-in-one patio furniture piece that will make you want to sit outside and stare at nature all summer long. Gracie Oaks Fallah outdoor bench, $112 (originally $150)