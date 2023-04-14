Wayfair's Outdoor Sale Can Transform Your Garden and Patio at Prices You Can Actually Afford
Wayfair is one of the best (and most affordable) place to get your hands on quality furniture without ever having to step inside a store. But Wayfair has more than just beds and couches. It also has an exquisite collection of garden and patio options to give your backyard the ultimate refresh -- even if you're on a budget. Everything is under $500, with many items under $100. Give your outdoor space some whimsy and some class with these incredible patio and garden items -- which are on sale now.
Big savings on Wayfair patio furniture:
- Winston Porter Otterburn porch swing with canopy, $137 (down from $150)
-
Beachcrest Home Bellino striped denim indoor/outdoor area rug, $90 (down from $180)
-
C&G Outdoors solar mushroom LED garden lights, $74 (reduced from $80)
Some of the furniture in the Wayfair patio and garden collection is up to 70% off -- so, it probably won't last long. If you want your backyard to look like a magical place of rest, relaxation and fun in the warmer weather, come to Wayfair. You can also check out our patio furniture collections at Amazon and at Walmart (especially The Pioneer Woman patio collection) to save even more money.
You can choose protection plans or expert assembly with most orders, so you don't even have to worry about assembling the furniture yourself if you don't want to. (We're looking at you, Ikea.) Keep reading to see Wayfair's top deals on outdoor sales right now.
C&G Outdoors solar mushroom LED garden lights
Add a sense of beauty and whimsy to your garden or backyard with these mini solar-powered LED outdoor lights. You get 30 multicolor lights as part of a package deal, so you can light up a whole pathway or create your own magical mushroom forest out of these beautiful weather-resistant, waterproof solar lights.
C&G Outdoors solar mushroom LED garden lights, $74 (reduced from $80)$74 at Wayfair prevnext
Winston Porter Otterburn porch swing with canopy
If you don't have the porch, the patio or the tree for any kind of fancy outdoor furniture, then no worries: this porch wing with a canopy comes with everything you need, and all it requires is a little bit of grass. You can swing, enjoy a refreshing drink, relax and watch spring turn into summer under this beautiful canopied porch swing.
Winston Porter Otterburn porch swing with canopy, $137 (down from $150)$137 at Wayfair prevnext
George Oliver Babeth metal outdoor side table
I haven't stopped thinking about this metal outdoor side table since I first saw it. This looks like something you'd see in a garden at an art museum or something. The barrel-shaped teal table with a cutout pattern is made from iron and is resistant to rust. The chic piece of outdoor furniture stands at 12.25-inches wide by 12.25-inches deep and 17.75-inches high.
George Oliver Babeth metal outdoor side table, $63 (reduced from $69)$63 at Wayfair prevnext
Beachcrest Home Bellino striped denim indoor/outdoor area rug
You can always bring an outdoor rug inside, but you can't bring an indoor rug outside. Luckily, this indoor/outdoor area rug can go anywhere. This one is 5 feet 3 inches by 7 feet 7 inches," and it has a beachy feel perfect for patios and a coastal vibe. It has a low-pile height, making it perfect for high-traffic areas, and it pairs a denim blue with a sandy beige. It's stain-resistant, fade-resistant and water-resistant. There are other sizes available too.
Beachcrest Home Bellino striped denim 5'3" x 7'7" indoor/outdoor area rug, $90 (down from $180)
Laurel Foundry Hartranft Blithe Blossom metal and glass garden stake
This garden stake from Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse is so breathtakingly beautiful it's almost ridiculous. Made of glass and metal (so it won't fall apart as easily as wooden garden stakes), it's hand-painted with charming details that add a pop of color to any garden or lawn.
Laurel Foundry Hartranft Blithe Blossom metal and glass garden stake, $27 (down from $35)$27 at Wayfair prevnext
Red Barrel Studio Herolind 18'' W metal log rack
It's not too early to start thinking about storing firewood -- especially if you like to go camping, build fires in the backyard to roast s'mores during the summer or keep firewood parked by the house to make your house warmer during the cooler seasons. Either way, you probably need a log rack -- and this 18 inches by 16 inches by 27.5 inches one's on sale.
Red Barrel Studio Herolind 18'' W metal log rack, $50 (originally $99)$50 at Wayfair prevnext
Gracie Oaks Fallah outdoor bench
This wooden outdoor bench with two planters is the sort of patio piece you see in the most well-appointed backyards or on family sitcoms set in California. It's made from solid meranti hardwood in natural or brown colors, and there are planters on either side to fill with your favorite plants, shrubs, bushes or small trees. It's an all-in-one patio furniture piece that will make you want to sit outside and stare at nature all summer long.
Gracie Oaks Fallah outdoor bench, $112 (originally $150)$112 at Wayfair prevnext
Ophelia & Co. Gwyneth 4-piece 100% terracotta pot planter set
These beautiful terracotta pots are inspired by French chinoiserie and are suitable for indoor plants or outdoor plants. Measuring 4.7 inches by 5.5 inches by 5.5 inches, the pots are suitable for smaller plants, like herbs and individual flowers. Complete your cottagecore backyard with these terracotta planters.
Ophelia & Co. Gwyneth 4-piece 100% terracotta pot planter set, $63 (lowered from $111)$63 at Wayfair prevnext
Longshore Tides Geneva 2-set striped indoor/outdoor throw pillows
These elegant red-and-white striped throw pillows are reversible, water-resistant and made for outdoor use, but they're attractive enough that you might want them inside, too, and that's okay. Toss them on your favorite patio bench or garden furniture. You get two pillows and they're 18 inches by 18 inches each.
Longshore Tides Geneva 2-set striped indoor/outdoor throw pillows, $40 (reduced from $45)$40 at Wayfair prevnext
Birch Lane Aredale solid wood Adirondack chair with ottoman
Everyone loves (and needs) an Adirondack chair for ultimate relaxation, and lucky for you, this one comes with an ottoman that seamlessly fits into the chair. Made from solid eucalyptus hardwood, it will last and last due to its natural weather resistance. Wayfair says this Birch Lane chair functions like a teak and can hold 300 pounds. Use the code APP15 for more savings.
Birch Lane Aredale solid wood Adirondack chair with ottoman, $189 (down from $330)$189 at Wayfair prevnext
AllModern Englewood 2-set outdoor hammock weave patio chairs
Now these outdoor hammock weave chairs give your patio a modern, streamlined aesthetic that will draw eyes to your deck or balcony. But they're actually really durable and comfortable, too, and with nearly 1,000 reviews, the chairs have a 4.7-star rating. If you don't like the white color, they are also available in orange, teal and yellow. The black chairs have already sold out, so take advantage of this deal as soon as you can.
AllModern Englewood outdoor hammock weave patio chairs, set of 2, $195 (reduced from $215)$195 at Wayfair prevnext
Rosecliffs Heights Angelos rectangular 8-person outdoor dining set
Available in beige, blue or red, this dining set can fit up to eight people. It's really rare to get an outdoor dining set for that many people at a price that affordable, so if you have a big family or like to have parties, consider getting this outdoor dining patio furniture set before it sells out or the price goes back up. Everything is weather-resistant, rust-resistant and water-resistant. Imagine the outdoor dinner parties you could have here.
Rosecliffs Heights Angelos rectangular 8-person outdoor dining set with cushions, $530 (down from $620)$530 at Wayfair prevnext
Charlton Home Adila 3-in-1 birdbath
Bird lovers need this discounted bird bath made of durable resin from Wayfair. There's a planter at the bottom for flowers that will draw the attention of certain bird species, a 3.75-inch-deep bird bath bowl shaped like a leaf and a bird feeder with a decorative bird so that our flying friends can get their drinks and food at one stop. Right now, it's under $50.
Charlton Home Adila 3-in-1 birdbath, $49 (lowered from $69)$49 at Wayfair prevnext
Sol 72 Outdoor Bridgeman steel wood-burning outdoor fire pit
Look, you can have an outdoor wood-burning fire pit that's plain and generic, or you can have one with crescent moons and stars. It's up to you. The cutout patterns will have a gorgeous element at night when you stare at the stars -- the real ones and the ones dancing from the flames, too. The steel is powder-coated to resist rusting, and the fire pit comes with a fire poker and a spark screen for added protection. It's easy to transport on camping trips, to the beach or friends' backyards.
Sol 72 Outdoor Bridgeman steel wood-burning outdoor fire pit, $160 (originally $250)$160 at Wayfair prevnext
Latitude Run Burruss 84.5-inch outdoor sectional with cushions
Available in the pictured brown or gray, this four-piece outdoor sectional can be arranged in multiple ways. The cushions are water-resistant, made of polyester and easy to clean.
Latitude Run Burruss 84.5-inch outdoor sectional with cushions, $670 (lowered from $970)$670 at Wayfair prevnext
Beachcrest Home Kelton 120-inch market umbrella
If you don't have a covered patio or deck, don't worry about it. Buy this standalone market umbrella to beat the heat and stay in the shade. It has a crank lift to easily adjust as needed, is 120 inches across and is available in ten color options.
Beachcrest Home Kelton 120-inch market umbrella, $76 (down from $83)$76 at Wayfair prevnext
17 Stories Burnet Zen tiered pots fountain with light
Made of polyresin and fiberglass, this electricity-powered tiered fountain made of pots looks way more expensive than it actually is. During the day, it's a gorgeous fountain that reuses water in a cascading waterfall pattern to make it eco-friendly, but at night, it's an illuminated fountain with an integrated lighting system powered by an LED lightbulb. Oh, and the whole thing is weatherproof too. It stands nearly two feet tall, so this is truly a backyard (or front yard) statement piece.
17 Stories Burnet Zen tiered pots fountain with light, $200 (down from $350)$200 at Wayfair prevnext
Bungalow Rose Elenna gold metal distressed sunburst wall décor
This ancient sunburst design adds a classic flair to your outdoor décor and would look particularly lovely against a brick wall or right by your backdoor. It has great texture, depth and color with added copper elements in the grooves.
Bungalow Rose Elenna gold metal distressed sunburst outdoor wall décor, $93 (down from $152)