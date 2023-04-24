Our Favorite Wayfair Picks Under $50

Mistana Hillsby performance blue/orange rug (Photo: Wayfair) Will you cringe if I say this rug really looks like it brings the whole room together? Because it does, right? If your home is full of neutrals and you need a burst of color, we recommend this high-performance area rug that is designed with high traffic locations in mind and crafted to be anti-fatigue with a low pile height. So, your pets or kids or roommates can run around as much as they want. With the Turkish-inspired patterns of cream, orange and blue and the purposeful distressing, people won't believe that this rug cost you less than $50. This size is three feet by five feet, but it's available in over 32 size options and has 11 patterns and colors to choose from. Mistana Hillsby performance 3' x 5' blue/orange area rug, $43 (reduced from $100) $43 at Wayfair prevnext

17 Stories Arturs 41.5'' desk (Photo: Wayfair) A whole desk for less than $50? You can believe it. This single pedestal desk would be perfect for some quick writing, working from home, drawing or even just adding beautiful decorative elements. The work area is spacious, and the open-area shelves have room for whatever you need. It's made with a durable metal frame and is beautiful and stylish. The top holds up to 60 pounds, while each shelf can support 30 pounds. We've shown you the charter oak/black color here, but the desk is also available in white/gold and smoked oak/black. 17 Stories Arturs 41.5'' desk, $43 (down from $100) $43 at Wayfair prevnext

Ebern Designs botanical graphic art on canvas (Photo: Wayfair) This is a modern take on a bold floral design with a translucent purple rose and translucent green leaves. It would be a beautiful, eye-catching painting in any room, either as an accent piece or as the main centerpiece of a wall. This sale is for the 8-inch by 8-inch size, but the same graphic print is available in 11 other bigger sizes as well. Ebern Designs botanical graphic art on canvas, $32 (originally $90) $32 at Wayfair prevnext

Latitude Run Gaille vertical 3-drawer dresser (Photo: Wayfair) With a frame of manufactured wood and iron combined with fabric pull drawers, you can get an economical price on storage with this vertical dresser. Assembly comes together in 10 minutes or less, and the top of the drawer can hold up to 33 pounds of weight, so feel free to stack your favorite plant or a lamp on top. The non-woven fabric drawers are resistant to staining and fading, too. Latitude Run Gaille 28.74'' x 17.71" x 12'' vertical 3-drawer dresser, $50 (down from $76) $50 at Wayfair prevnext

Wayfair Basics Bridgewater 12-piece assorted glassware set (Photo: Wayfair) Need new glassware but don't know where to start? Wayfair Basics is here to help. You'll have the right glasses for all your favorite drinks. There are four 12-ounce balloon glasses for red wine, four 12-ounce white wine glasses and four flutes for champagne or sparkling wines. Or just put whatever liquid you want in any of the glasses. Drink up! Wayfair Basics Bridgewater 12-piece assorted glassware set, $29 (reduced from $32) $29 at Wayfair prevnext

KitchenAid Albany 8-count 12" x 12" dishcloths (Photo: Wayfair) Need new dish towels? These lightweight, super-absorbent ones from KitchenAid -- one of the top brands in kitchen essentials -- are part of an eight-piece set; you'll get four solid color dish towels and four striped dish towels. They're machine-washable and made from a cotton-polyester blend that's totally non-abrasive. They also come in aqua, green, light gray, dark gray, blue, red, tan and navy blue if you don't like the black. KitchenAid Albany 8-count 12" x 12" dishcloths, $21 (down from $29) $21 at Wayfair prevnext

Charlton Home Adila 3-in-1 birdbath (Photo: Wayfair) Bird lovers need this discounted bird bath made of durable resin from Wayfair. There's a planter at the bottom for flowers that will draw the attention of certain bird species, a 3.75-inch-deep bird bath bowl shaped like a leaf and a bird feeder with a decorative bird so that our flying friends can get their drinks and food at one stop. Right now, it's under $50. Charlton Home Adila 3-in-1 birdbath, $36 (lowered from $69) $36 at Wayfair prevnext

Winston Porter Abhishekh 33.07'' metal log rack (Photo: Wayfair) It's not too early to start thinking about storing firewood -- especially if you like to go camping, build fires in the backyard to roast s'mores during the summer or keep firewood parked by the house to make your house warmer during the cooler seasons. Either way you probably need a log rack, and this one, measuring in at over 33 inches wide, is on sale. Winston Porter Abhishekh 33.07'' metal log rack, $50 (originally $72) $50 at Wayfair prevnext