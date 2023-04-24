Our Favorite Wayfair Picks Under $50
Hey, you can buy things from Wayfair for under $50. No, really. We've found our faves -- grab them now before they're gone.
Furniture and other household items can be really expensive. If you're hoping to upgrade your home or just want a little refresh for you living space, you might find that it's pricier than you think. Luckily, Wayfair actually does have home essentials, décor, linens and furniture under $50, so you can rest easy and get a couple of great deals.
Wayfair finds that are $50 or less:
- 17 Stories Arturs 41.5'' desk, $46 (down from $100)
- Wayfair Basics Bridgewater 12-piece assorted glassware set, $29 (reduced from $32)
- KitchenAid Albany 8-count 12" x 12" dishcloths, $21 (down from $29)
Some of these items are only on sale temporarily, so these huge Wayfair savings might not last at these low prices under $50. Come to Wayfair if you want to get new home furnishings at a price you can actually afford. If you want even more savings, check out our Wayfair patio and garden picks or see what the weekly deals at Amazon and Walmart are.
You can choose protection plans or expert assembly with most orders, so you don't even have to worry about assembling the furniture yourself if you don't want to. (We're looking at you, Ikea.) Keep reading to see Wayfair's top items under $50 right now.
Mistana Hillsby performance blue/orange rug
Will you cringe if I say this rug really looks like it brings the whole room together? Because it does, right? If your home is full of neutrals and you need a burst of color, we recommend this high-performance area rug that is designed with high traffic locations in mind and crafted to be anti-fatigue with a low pile height. So, your pets or kids or roommates can run around as much as they want.
With the Turkish-inspired patterns of cream, orange and blue and the purposeful distressing, people won't believe that this rug cost you less than $50. This size is three feet by five feet, but it's available in over 32 size options and has 11 patterns and colors to choose from.
Mistana Hillsby performance 3' x 5' blue/orange area rug, $43 (reduced from $100)$43 at Wayfair prevnext
17 Stories Arturs 41.5'' desk
A whole desk for less than $50? You can believe it. This single pedestal desk would be perfect for some quick writing, working from home, drawing or even just adding beautiful decorative elements. The work area is spacious, and the open-area shelves have room for whatever you need. It's made with a durable metal frame and is beautiful and stylish. The top holds up to 60 pounds, while each shelf can support 30 pounds.
We've shown you the charter oak/black color here, but the desk is also available in white/gold and smoked oak/black.
17 Stories Arturs 41.5'' desk, $43 (down from $100)$43 at Wayfair prevnext
Ebern Designs botanical graphic art on canvas
This is a modern take on a bold floral design with a translucent purple rose and translucent green leaves. It would be a beautiful, eye-catching painting in any room, either as an accent piece or as the main centerpiece of a wall. This sale is for the 8-inch by 8-inch size, but the same graphic print is available in 11 other bigger sizes as well.
Ebern Designs botanical graphic art on canvas, $32 (originally $90)$32 at Wayfair prevnext
Latitude Run Gaille vertical 3-drawer dresser
With a frame of manufactured wood and iron combined with fabric pull drawers, you can get an economical price on storage with this vertical dresser. Assembly comes together in 10 minutes or less, and the top of the drawer can hold up to 33 pounds of weight, so feel free to stack your favorite plant or a lamp on top. The non-woven fabric drawers are resistant to staining and fading, too.
Latitude Run Gaille 28.74'' x 17.71" x 12'' vertical 3-drawer dresser, $50 (down from $76)$50 at Wayfair prevnext
Wayfair Basics Bridgewater 12-piece assorted glassware set
Need new glassware but don't know where to start? Wayfair Basics is here to help. You'll have the right glasses for all your favorite drinks. There are four 12-ounce balloon glasses for red wine, four 12-ounce white wine glasses and four flutes for champagne or sparkling wines. Or just put whatever liquid you want in any of the glasses. Drink up!
Wayfair Basics Bridgewater 12-piece assorted glassware set, $29 (reduced from $32)$29 at Wayfair prevnext
KitchenAid Albany 8-count 12" x 12" dishcloths
Need new dish towels? These lightweight, super-absorbent ones from KitchenAid -- one of the top brands in kitchen essentials -- are part of an eight-piece set; you'll get four solid color dish towels and four striped dish towels. They're machine-washable and made from a cotton-polyester blend that's totally non-abrasive. They also come in aqua, green, light gray, dark gray, blue, red, tan and navy blue if you don't like the black.
KitchenAid Albany 8-count 12" x 12" dishcloths, $21 (down from $29)$21 at Wayfair prevnext
Charlton Home Adila 3-in-1 birdbath
Bird lovers need this discounted bird bath made of durable resin from Wayfair. There's a planter at the bottom for flowers that will draw the attention of certain bird species, a 3.75-inch-deep bird bath bowl shaped like a leaf and a bird feeder with a decorative bird so that our flying friends can get their drinks and food at one stop. Right now, it's under $50.
Charlton Home Adila 3-in-1 birdbath, $36 (lowered from $69)$36 at Wayfair prevnext
Longshore Tides Geneva 2-set striped indoor/outdoor throw pillows
These elegant red-and-white striped throw pillows are reversible, water-resistant and made for outdoor use, but they're attractive enough that you might want them inside, too, and that's okay. Toss them on your favorite patio bench or garden furniture. You get two pillows and they're 18 inches by 18 inches each.
Longshore Tides Geneva 2-set striped indoor/outdoor throw pillows, $40 (reduced from $45)$40 at Wayfair prevnext
Winston Porter Abhishekh 33.07'' metal log rack
It's not too early to start thinking about storing firewood -- especially if you like to go camping, build fires in the backyard to roast s'mores during the summer or keep firewood parked by the house to make your house warmer during the cooler seasons. Either way you probably need a log rack, and this one, measuring in at over 33 inches wide, is on sale.
Winston Porter Abhishekh 33.07'' metal log rack, $50 (originally $72)$50 at Wayfair prevnext
Laurel Foundry Hartranft Blithe Blossom metal and glass garden stake
This garden stake from Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse is so breathtakingly beautiful it's almost ridiculous. Made of glass and metal (so it won't fall apart as easily as wooden garden stakes), it's hand-painted with charming details that add a pop of color to any garden or lawn.
Laurel Foundry Hartranft Blithe Blossom metal and glass garden stake, $36$36 at Wayfair prev