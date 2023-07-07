Prime Day's Best TV Deal: How To Get This 43" Amazon Fire 4K TV for $100

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You already have a smart TV? But you don't have this smart TV, however. With all the deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, we're perhaps most excited about this Omni Series of the Fire TV with a ultra high-definition display 4K display. The 43-inch model is typically $400, but for Prime Day, it's only $100. Yup, that's a 75% savings. But there's a catch: it's invite-only and you'll need to click here to get the Prime Day Event invitation. If you get in, it's worth it.

Get the invite-only Prime Day deal now:

The TV is also available in 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models, with or without a four-year protection plan at an additional cost. It's built with privacy protections and controls in mind, and includes a switch that electronically disconnects the microphones when not in use. It's one of the best tech products out there.

This is only one of many incredible offers ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which lasts from July 11-12. And to take advantage of invite-only deals like these, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. It's only $15 a month, but you may be able to receive even more of a discount (up to 50% off the monthly fee) if you're receiving government assistance or if you're a student. Get more info here.

Amazon Prime, $15 a month

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

(Photo: Amazon)

This TV offers brilliant 4K entertainment with support for vivid visuals and hands-free control with Alexa. Stream over one million movies and TV episodes, play games and enjoy live TV and music with all your favorite streaming apps. Connect devices easily with three HDMI inputs and enjoy a more enhanced audio experience.

The Omni Series 4K smart TV currently has a 4.5-star rating with over 23,000 reviews. One reviewer stated, "Love this TV. It's user friendly and easy to set up your apps and preferences. Even for someone like me who isn't very tech savvy. Great sound, great picture. I've recommended this TV to several people who are looking to replace their old ones."

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $100 (down from $400)

