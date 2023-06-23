Best Early Prime Day Deals at Amazon Under $50

Apple AirTag (Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images) Track and find your belongings effortlessly with Apple AirTag's Bluetooth and Precision Finding technology. Set it up in a tap and enjoy peace of mind during your travels. With a replaceable battery, water resistance, dust resistance and a built-in speaker, AirTag will help you keep track of your things. Apple AirTag, $29 $29 at Amazon prevnext

Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set (Photo: Amazon) This impact socket set is packed with both SAE and metric sockets, along with handy additions like an extension, adaptor and quick release ratchet. The 72-tooth count ratchet features a convenient quick-release button for effortless socket attachment and removal. With DirectTorque technology, this socket set ensures a firm grip and helps prevent fastener rounding. Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set, $50 (down from $105)

Rosyclo unisex cloud slippers (Photo: Amazon) These shoes are going crazy viral for a reason: they're the cloud slippers you'll want to wear around the house, on the beach, at the park and practically everywhere. The 1.6-inch thick sole will provide ultimate comfort and support for your feet, and you'll feel like you're literally walking on a cloud while wearing them. They have excellent stability and shock absorption, too. See what all the fuss is about. And if you don't like the colors, don't worry -- there are 19 possible colors, available from a women's size 5.5/men's size 5 to a women's size 14.5/men's size 13.5. Rosyclo unisex cloud slippers, $24 (down from $40)

$24 at Amazon

Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara (Photo: Amazon) This volumizing mascara from Urban Decay promises lashes that will look so good, it's almost perverse. The formula includes hairdensyl, which is a a blend of proteins and amino acids known to stimulate eyelash growth. You can build your lashes from root to tip and nourish them in the process. Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara, $22 (down from $28)

Carhartt men's loose fit heavyweight short-sleeve t-shirt (Photo: Amazon) Looking for a durable, heavy-duty T-shirt that can handle any tough job? Look no further than this Carhartt heavyweight tee. Unlike cheap shirts, this one is built to last. Designed to flatter all body types, it's a versatile option for anyone, regardless of gender. This 4.6-star-rated, 100% cotton tee features a chest pocket with a Carhartt label. It's available from sizes XS to 5XL -- including many options for tall sizes. "Carhartt T-shirts are a great buy. They last forever. The color remains good for years of washing, and they fit me perfectly," says an Amazon reviewer. "They're heavy enough to feel good wearing out (not flimsy like an undershirt), have the pocket I have become [used] to, and are just a great purchase. There is nothing that I don't like about these shirts." Carhartt men's loose fit heavyweight short-sleeve t-shirt, $17 and up

Dewalt 20V Max LED work light (Photo: Amazon) Let there be light! If you need a reliable and adaptable flashlight choose the Dewalt 20V Max with LED lights. It offers brighter visibility, thanks to increased lumens, and comes with a handy pivoting head and hands-free capabilities. When paired with lithium batteries, it can provide up to 11 hours of light. Dewalt 20V Max LED work light, $39 (down from $84)

Crocs unisex adult classic clogs (Photo: Amazon) Over 400,000 five-star reviews can't be all wrong, can they? Each of these shoes is available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, with 31 colors available and size options ranging from size 2 men's/size 4 women's to size 17 men's/size 19 women's. The huge range of shoe sizes make this footwear perfect for everybody, so get them while they're on sale now. Crocs unisex adult classic clogs, $28 (down from $50)

Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts (Photo: Amazon) The Under Armour brand is beloved for a reason -- the tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft and feels natural. If you need shorts that wick away moisture during exercise, there's no better brand than Under Armour -- especially when these shorts are over 50% off, with an encased elastic waistband and an internal drawcord. There's a great range of size options, too, from XS to 5XL, which includes separate tall sizes. Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts, $14 (down from $30)

Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool (Photo: Amazon) Gua sha is an ancient practice from China, in which one takes a tool to scrape the skin in order to bring blood and vitality to the skin. People who use gua sha tools claim that it helps reduce inflammation, puffiness and even sinus pressure -- and that it could help fight off wrinkles and sagging skin. Either way, gua sha is becoming increasingly popular. Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool, $8 (down from $19)

EXQ Home silky satin pillowcases (Photo: Amazon) Get a pair of silky satin pillowcases for only $8. Satin can make a big difference when it comes to taming frizzy hair and avoiding pillow lines -- plus, these bedding essentials feel smooth and cool. These pillowcases have an envelope enclosure and will feel incredible when you lay down on them. At a price like this, you can afford to try them out. The pillowcases are available in 31 color options and in standard, queen, king and body pillow sizes. EXQ Home silky satin pillowcases, set of 2, $7 after coupon (down from $10)

$7 at Amazon

Mophie universal wireless charge pad (Photo: Amazon) If you've been jonesing for a wireless charger but don't want to spend a fortune, do we have a sale for you. This universal wireless charge pad from Mophie can charge Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel and other Qi compatible mobile devices with ease. The pad is nonslip for optimal wireless charging, and with 15 watts of power, it charges faster than many other kinds of chargers. Get this stylish universal wireless charger today. Mophie universal wireless charge pad, $25 (down from $50)

Potaroma Flopping Fish cat toy with silvervine and catnip (Photo: Amazon) This is a pet item I own personally, and I was so excited to see it on sale that I might buy another one. You charge the fish with a USB charger (one is included, but we lost ours, so I can attest that any USB charger will work), and it comes with a pouch of silvervine and catnip to put inside the fish's belly. (Silvervine is another cat-friendly herb that they love, in case you've never heard of it.) The battery lasts for hours. Then, at each movement, the fish starts flopping around -- just like a real fish. Our black cat, Salem, goes absolutely nuts for it. He has never gotten tired of it yet, and it's by far his favorite cat toy. If your cat pounces on it, it will start moving. This is the carp model, but you can also get this toy in clownfish, rainbow trout or red carp versions. Potaroma Flopping Fish cat toy with silvervine and catnip, $14 (originally $20)

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches (Photo: Amazon) If you're having a pimple emergency, these zit patches can absorb pimple gunk in six to eight hours. They're made from medical-grade hydrocolloid, a gummy-like gel which helps heal wounds, absorbs pimple gunk and draws out pus from your pimple. Put a patch on top of your blemish or zit before going to sleep and wake up with clearer-looking skin. It will reduce or eliminate the pimples on your face overnight. You get 36 of them in each pack, ready to extract pus, help unclog pores and give you clearer skin. If you like to pick your skin (*guilty*) when you get blemishes, stop. Buy these instead. I bought some myself, skeptical, and it absolutely worked on one of the deep, painful zits I get on my chin right before my period. Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches, $12 (down from $13)