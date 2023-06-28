Amazon Prime Day Deal: Get Three Months of Amazon Music for Free

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Getty Images)

We're gearing up for Amazon Prime Day 2023 and we couldn't be more stoked for great deals and big savings on Amazon products and Amazon Music. If you haven't tried Amazon Music yet, it's time to give the platform a listen. (Literally.) Normally, when you sign up for Amazon Music, you get one month free. But ahead of Prime Day, however, you can get three months free. That's a quarter of a year. Sign up for this deal now, because after Prime Day is over on July 13, you won't be able to get this Amazon offer any more.

After the three months of the Amazon Music free trial are up, you can cancel your subscription or pay a fee of $11 a month, or $9 a month for Amazon Prime members.

How to get three months of Amazon Music for free

(Photo: Amazon)

Amazon Music has so many features that will make you want to switch to this music streaming service. You'll get on-demand music without any ads, the most ad-free podcasts of any other platform, the ability to listen offline with unlimited skips and high-definition audio and spatial audio settings that let you hear music the way it was meant to be heard.

Try it free now, then pay only $11 a month after three months. If you have an Amazon Prime membership, then it's only $9 a month after your free trial ends. This offer is for a limited time only, and it's only for new Amazon Music subscribers.

Get a three-month free trial of Amazon Music, then Prime members pay $9 a month

To improve your audio experience, take advantage of these top deals on headphones and earbuds while you can.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds

(Photo: Amazon)

Score second-generation Apple AirPods Pro at the best price of the year on Amazon now. The next-level audio experience has active noise cancelation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second-generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first generation Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, $189 (down from $250)

The second-generation Apple AirPods don't have as many features as the AirPods Pro, but they're also on sale.

Apple AirPods wireless earbuds, $99 (down from $129)

Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones

(Photo: Amazon)

The coveted Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones are in high demand, probably because they have it all: active noise cancelation, transparency mode for when you want to be able to hear the world around you, dynamic, spatial audio and ultra low-power mode to extend your battery life. Plus, the headphones are designed with a comfortable canopy made from knit-mesh and memory foam ear cushions for the perfect fit. These are truly exceptional and worth the price.

Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones, $480 (reduced from $549)

Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones

(Photo: Amazon)

If you've been holding out on buying a pair of high-performance, name-brand noise-canceling headphones, your patience has been rewarded with these headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre. They're compatible with Android and iOS, have naturally adaptive noise canceling features, have up to 22 hours of battery life and a ten-minute charge with their Fast Fuel charging system can give you three full hours of listening time. Get a premium audio experience with these high-quality over-ear headphones -- on sale now.

Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones, $272 (reduced from $350)

