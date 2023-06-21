Amazon Is Giving Away Free Money for Prime Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, and many early Prime Day deals are already available. But did you know that starting now through July 12, you can get free money from Amazon? That's right. Take advantage of these Amazon offers and the retailer will gift you up to $32 in credit. With the upcoming Prime Day deals event, we're sure you'll find something to spend that money on ASAP.

Top Amazon offers in this article:

Oh hey, one caveat -- some of these deals require you to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of the 2023 Prime Day deals and get free money from Amazon. If you don't have a Prime membership, sign up today.

Amazon Prime, $15 a month

Free money deals on Amazon for 2023

Amazon Prime is dishing out free cash. Prime Day 2023 follows the tradition, and we've gathered all the exciting free money deals available now, along with an upcoming one starting July 3. So why wait? Keep reading to find out how you can get your hands on some free cash at Amazon!

Upload a photo to Amazon Photos and get $15 in credits

(Photo: Amazon)

This free money deal that doesn't even require a purchase! Just download the Amazon Photos app, upload your first photo, and voila. You'll receive a $15 credit in your account to use on Prime Day or whenever you want.

This offer is available from now until July 7, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (July 8 at 2:59 a.m. EDT).

Upload your first photo to Amazon Photos, get $15 free

Reload $100 on a gift card, get $12 free

(Photo: Amazon)

Once you've downloaded Amazon Photos and claimed your free $15 Amazon credit, how about earning an additional $12 credit? All you need to do is reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction, and you'll receive a free $12 credited directly to the card.

Please keep in mind that this reload offer is a one-time deal and exclusive to Amazon Prime members. The $12 bonus will be added to your account within three days. For further information and eligibility requirements, please visit the website.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free

Spend $50 on gift cards, get $5 free (deal starts July 3)

(Photo: Amazon)

Mark your calendars, because July 3-10 is the only week you can take advantage of one of the best gift card deals that Amazon offers. You will receive a $5 promotional credit when you spend $50 or more on an gift card in a single order. Within two days of your purchase, the credit will be added to your account.

But, and this is important: you have to use your credit by August 25, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (August 26, 2023 at 2:59 a.m. EDT) or it disappears forever.

Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $5 credit

