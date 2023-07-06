Amazon's July 2023 Deals Offer Big Savings Ahead of Prime Day (Including Free Money)
Get great deals on tech, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Kindle Unlimited and more ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Amazon Prime Day is happening July 11 through July 12, and there are already early Prime Day deals to be had on the retailer's site for its flagship products and services. Not only can you get top-rated tech, apparel, home essentials and more from your favorite brands (including iRobot, Apple, Samsung, Crocs and Under Armour), but there are huge deals on Fire TVs, Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Music, Prime Video and Prime Gaming. Amazon Prime members, it's time to get excited.
You can even get free money.
Our favorite Amazon early Prime Day deals:
Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, $199 (down from $250)
- 43" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $230 (down from $370)
Remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of many of these deals. So sign up now if you haven't already. It's only $15 a month, but you may be able to receive even more of a discount (up to 50% off the monthly fee) if you're receiving government assistance or if you're a student.
These Amazon deals are not to be missed. Prices change rapidly on Amazon -- so get these early Prime Day deals while they're still available.
Spend $50 on gift cards, get $5 free
Mark your calendars, because July 3-10 is the only week you can take advantage of one of the best gift card deals that Amazon offers. You will receive a $5 promotional credit when you spend $50 or more on an gift card in a single order. Within two days of your purchase, the credit will be added to your account.
But, and this is important: you have to use your credit by August 25, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (August 26, 2023 at 2:59 a.m. EDT) or it disappears forever.
Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $5 credit
Amazon devices
Get up to 55% off Alexa-enabled devices like the 3rd generation Echo Show 5 and the all-new Echo Pop. Enjoy up to 63% off kids' devices including Echo Glow and the 3rd generation Echo Show 5 Kids. Secure your home with up to 66% off Ring bundles. Boost your Wi-Fi with up to 56% off Eero mesh systems. Capture every moment at 60% off with 3rd generation Blink Outdoor cameras. And grab up to 43% off smart TVs with Fire TV built right in.
Shop Amazon devices for early Prime Day sales and save big
Amazon Fresh
From June 21 to July 10, Prime members can enjoy a fantastic deal at Amazon Fresh stores. Simply spend $50 or more and get a generous 20% off your Amazon Fresh purchases or up to 30% off of in-store deals.
Take advantage of Amazon Fresh savings of 20% when you spend $50
Amazon Music
Amazon Music has so many features that will make you want to switch to this music streaming service. You'll get on-demand music without any ads, the most ad-free podcasts of any other platform, the ability to listen offline with unlimited skips and high-definition audio and spatial audio settings that let you hear music the way it was meant to be heard.
Try it free now, then pay only $11 a month after three months. If you have an Amazon Prime membership, then it's only $9 a month after your free trial ends. This offer is for a limited time only, and it's only for new Amazon Music subscribers.
Get a three-month free trial of Amazon Music, then Prime members pay $9 a month
Prime Video and Amazon Music
Enjoy early savings on Prime Video with up to 50% off selected titles to rent or buy. Prime members can also get channel subscriptions for 99 cents per month for up to two months. Additional deals include 50% off for two months on AMC+ and Paramount+ and a limited-time bundle of Amazon Music Unlimited and MGM+ for 99 cents per month for three months.
Check out all the Prime Day-exclusive Prime Video deals on Amazon
Kindle Unlimited
Starting now, Prime members can enjoy three months of free unlimited reading with Kindle Unlimited.
Get three free months of Kindle Unlimited as an Amazon Prime Member
Prime Gaming
Starting today until July 11, get ready for a special treat in celebration of Prime Day. Each week, you can claim exciting bonus classic games like Prey, Baldur's Gate II, Shovel Knight: Showdown, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. But that's not all! Over the next four weeks, you can also snag exclusive in-game content and perks for popular games including Overwatch 2, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and Pokémon GO. Don't miss out on these fantastic gaming bonuses.
Explore Prime Gaming perks for Amazon Prime members
Amazon Photos app
For a limited time, from now until July 8 at 2:59 a.m. EDT, Prime members can enjoy a special offer. By simply downloading the Amazon Photos app and uploading their first photo, they will receive a generous $15 Amazon.com credit. Don't miss out on this opportunity!
Download the Amazon Photos app, upload a picture and get a $15 Amazon credit
Amazon Fire TVs
This 43-inch TV is 35% off right now at Amazon. You'll get a brilliant 4K ultra high-definition display, a Fire TV that's connected to WiFi, an Alexa remote and smart home capability. You can even stream select live events without cable. This great deal might not last, so hurry.
43" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $230 (down from $370)
Other Amazon Fire TV options:
- 32" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p HD smart TV, $130 (down from $200)
- 40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV, $190 (down from $250)
IMDbPro
Prime members get a 30-day free trial and save 60% on an annual IMDbPro membership. For just $95, enjoy a full year of access to this essential resource for entertainment professionals. Available from June 28 to July 12.
Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the IMDbPro discount, $15 a month
Pulidiki universal cleaning gel
This weird blue goop is actually a car detailing kit that can also clean cameras, keyboards, laptops, the outside of cellphones, printers, remotes, calculators and furniture without fabric. Don't use it to clean cellphone screens or monitors. Simply push the cleaning gel into any little crack or crevice, then slowly remove it and watch as the dust, dirt and debris get picked up. It's blue and lightly fragranced. Don't wash the gel -- just keep reusing it until it turns completely black or stops being sticky. And then buy a new one!
Pulidiki universal cleaning gel, $7 (down from $13)
Apple AirPods wireless earbuds
You can get the best price of the year on second-generation Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon now. The next-level audio experience has active noise cancellation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first generation Apple AirPods Pro.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, $199 (down from $250)$199 at Amazon
Amazon reviewers love the regular Apple AirPods too -- they've got a 4.8-star rating with over 500,000 reviews.
"I've never had a pair of wireless earbuds, and I'm going on a trip so I thought I'd try them. Boy, oh boy! If I didn't have to charge them, I'd have them in my ears 24/7. I thought they might make my ears sore because they don't come with any kind of pad, but I can wear them for hours and no problem. I always thought people who wore them were kind of nerdy and too attached to their phones, but now I get it. I can talk on the phone or listen to a YouTube and still putter around the house," wrote one reviewer.
Apple AirPods, $99 (down from $129)
Rosyclo unisex cloud slippers
These shoes are going crazy viral for a reason: they're the cloud slippers you'll want to wear around the house, on the beach, at the park and practically everywhere. The 1.6-inch thick sole will provide ultimate comfort and support for your feet, and you'll feel like you're literally walking on a cloud while wearing them. They have excellent stability and shock absorption, too. See what all the fuss is about.
And if you don't like the colors, don't worry -- there are 19 possible colors, available from a women's size 5.5/men's size 5 to a women's size 14.5/men's size 13.5.
Rosyclo unisex cloud slippers, $24 (down from $40)
Apple AirTag 4-pack
It's a great time to buy Apple AirTags. Four-packs of the tracking device are on sale now! Some people put AirTags in their cars, on their bikes or even on their pets, just in case. With the use of Bluetooth technology, you can use Apple's Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology to locate exactly where your missing item is, whether it's your keys, your wallet, luggage, purse or backpack. A one-tap setup will instantly connect the Apple AirTag with your iPhone or iPad.
AirTags are equipped with a replaceable lithium battery that can last up to a year, and they are splash-resistant, dust-resistant and water-resistant. Additionally, each AirTag features a built-in speaker that can play a sound to help locate the lost item. If you don't hear your Apple AirTag, you can put it into Lost Mode, too.
Apple AirTag 4-pack, $90 (reduced from $99)
If the four-pack of Apple AirTags are out of stock, you can get a single Apple AirTag for $28.50.
Plus, keep your AirTags safe (and affix them to your pet, keys, luggage and more) with a keychain case, also for sale on Amazon at a low price.
These colorful AirTags are waterproof and scratchproof. Their durability makes them a great pairing for your new Apple AirTags and ensures extra safety.
DDJ waterproof 4-count AirTag holder, $8 after coupon (down from $11)
KitchenAid 2-count ribbed soft silicone oven mitt set
These cute and durable mitts protect your hands from heat up to 500-degrees Fahrenheit, and they're way cooler than typical cloth oven mitts. They're waterproof, slip-resistant and come in a set of two. The 100% cotton cuff and polyester lining inside the silicone mitts provide extra comfort and protection.
KitchenAid 2-count ribbed soft silicone oven mitt set, $18 (down from $35)
Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 with a 41mm screen is more than just a watch -- it's your ultimate health and fitness partner, and can even help keep you save in emergency situations. This model has GPS + cellular service, but that does require a wireless plan -- and you will have to pay an additional monthly fee to add it to your plan. Contact your wireless service provider for more details.
You can add on the new, upgraded, super-strong Milanese loop Apple Watch band for only $99. It comes in graphite, gold and silver.
Apple Watch Series 8, $351 (down from $399)
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum
The Roomba 694 is your new vacuum companion powered by IRobot OS. It learns your habits, offers personalized cleaning suggestions and tackles dirt with three-stage cleaning power. Simply command it through the app or voice assistant, and let it navigate your home with advanced sensors. From carpets to hardwood, this adaptable robot vaccuum automatically adjusts for the best clean.
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $215 (down from $275)
Coleman Skydome camping tent
Camping season is upon us! You know that Coleman is one of the top camping brands, but you may not know that its Skydome camping tent is now on sale at Amazon for less than $100 -- the same price as a two-person tent. This four-person tent made with mesh has a wider door with superior weather protection formulated to keep rain and water out while offering protections from winds up to 35 mph. The tent is roomy, being eight by seven feet in size with a 4 foot 8 inch center height, so it's easier to move things around. You can fit a queen-sized bed in one tent, plus gear! Plus, it's super easy to pitch this tent -- the pre-attached poles mean you can have it set up in less than five minutes.
Coleman Skydome 7' x 5' four-person camping tent, $110 (down from $115)
Crocs unisex adult classic clogs
This particular pair of shoes is currently available for $28, but the prices vary based on color and size. The majority of shoes at on-sale, discounted prices range from $28 to $35, however, which is still well below the normal Crocs price of $50. And hey, reviewers love them too. Over 400,000 five-star reviews can't be all wrong, can they?
Each of these shoes is available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, with 31 colors available and size options ranging from size 2 men's/size 4 women's to size 17 men's/size 19 women's. The huge range of shoe sizes make this footwear perfect for everybody, so get them while they're on sale now.
Crocs unisex adult classic clogs, $28 (down from $50)
Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts
The Under Armour brand is beloved for a reason -- the tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft and feels natural. If you need shorts that wick away moisture during exercise, there's no better brand than Under Armour -- especially when these shorts are over 50% off, with an encased elastic waistband and an internal drawcord.
There's a great range of size options, too, from XS to 5XL, which includes separate tall sizes.
Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts, $18 (down from $30)
Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones
If you've been holding out on buying a pair of high-performance, name-brand noise-canceling headphones, your patience has been rewarded with these headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre. They're compatible with Android and iOS, have naturally adaptive noise canceling features, have up to 22 hours of battery life and a ten-minute charge with their Fast Fuel charging system can give you three full hours of listening time. Get a premium audio experience with these high-quality over-ear headphones -- on sale now.
Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones, $272 (reduced from $350)
Rockland Journey 4-piece luggage set
Picture it: the warm sun on your skin, a cool drink in your hand, the wind in your hair -- and best of all, you're nowhere close to home. While we can't buy you an airplane ticket to some beach destination or book you an oceanside condo, we can help you take the first step of your vacation by telling you about this incredible Amazon deal on a four-piece luggage set.
Rockland Journey 4-piece expandable softside upright luggage set, $108 (down from $219)
Carote 10-piece nonstick granite pots and pans kitchen cookware set
If you need (or want) an attractive cookware set, Carote has you covered. The eco-friendly nonstick granite coating looks similar to the pricier Caraway kitchenware collection at a fraction of the cost. Right now they're on sale for less than $100. The 10-piece cookware collection comes with an 11-inch frying pan, a 9.5-inch frying pan, a 2.4-quart saucepan with a lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid and a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid.
Carote 10-piece nonstick granite pots and pans kitchen cookware set, $90 (originally $150)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" Wi-Fi 32GB Android tablet
Take your entertainment anywhere with the Tab A7 Lite. It's a compact and portable tablet that features an 8.7-inch screen, durable metal frame and faster performance. With expandable storage and a long-lasting battery at a fraction of the cost of the non-Lite models, it's perfect for entertainment on the go. Plus, you can enjoy seamless connectivity across your Samsung Galaxy devices.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" Wi-Fi 32GB Android tablet, $128 (down from $160)
75" Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV
A brand new smart TV can make a big difference when you're watching the latest hit shows, your favorite sports or new movie releases on Amazon Prime Video. The Samsung Neo offers quality sound from Dolby Atmos and exquisite color and contrast with its mini LED high-definition resolution settings. It's a great price right now.
75" Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,798 (down from $2,598)
Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool
Gua sha is an ancient practice from China, in which one takes a tool to scrape the skin in order to bring blood and vitality to the skin. People who use gua sha tools claim that it helps reduce inflammation, puffiness and even sinus pressure -- and that it could help fight off wrinkles and sagging skin. Either way, gua sha is becoming increasingly popular -- for a reason.
Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool, $7 after coupon (down from $19)
Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot
This is it: the kitchen tool you've been waiting for. No matter how small your space may be, you'll have room for this 12-in-1 Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot. It's a seven-quart pot that comes with an integrated stainless steel roasting rack, a 10.25-inch glass lid and an integrated detachable spoon. Plus, it comes with recipes and user guides.
This one pot can replace a stock pot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting pan, baking dish, strainer, braising pan, deep fryer, spoon-ladle, serving dish, steamer and lid. The pot can go from any stovetop to any oven up to 500 degrees, and the NeverStick technology (which won't chip, flake or stick) is backed by a 10-year warranty when used as directed. It's free of cadmium and lead.
Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot, 7-quart pot, $100 (down from $130)
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches
If you're having a pimple emergency, these zit patches can absorb pimple gunk in six to eight hours. They're made from medical-grade hydrocolloid, a gummy-like gel which helps heal wounds, absorbs pimple gunk and draws out pus from your pimple. Put a patch on top of your blemish or zit before going to sleep and wake up with clearer-looking skin. It will reduce or eliminate the pimples on your face overnight.
You get 36 of them in each pack, ready to extract pus, help unclog pores and give you clearer skin. If you like to pick your skin (*guilty*) when you get blemishes, stop. Buy these instead. I bought some myself, skeptical, and it absolutely worked on one of the deep, painful zits I get on my chin right before my period.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original 36-count pimple patches, $12 (down from $13)
Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush kit
Hum by Colgate connects to an app via Bluetooth to track your dental care. The handle is unique (and designed by experts) while the toothbrush itself offers two powerful modes, and it's all battery-powered to boot. This kit includes an electric adult toothbrush, a charger, a carrying case and a refill brush head. Right now, it's all on sale.
Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush kit, $41 (down from $80)
Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks
With hardened, rough callouses or dry and flaky skin, it can be hard to get beach-ready feet. What if I told you there's a product that will give your feet a super-soft feeling -- without having to go get a pricy pedicure? Well, all you need is a Grace & Stella foot peel mask. And right now, you can get four of them on sale.
Not only do the Grace & Stella foot masks contain the special blend of acids, but it's also vegan and free of parabens and sulfates. There are 17 natural fruit and vegetable extracts that help exfoliate the rough callouses and tough skin on your feet. If you don't love the product, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund. But with a deal like this, what do you have to lose?
Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks, $7 after coupon (down from $30)
Potaroma Flopping Fish cat toy with silvervine and catnip
This is a pet item I own personally, and I was so excited to see it on sale that I might buy another one. You charge the fish with a USB charger (one is included, but we lost ours, so I can attest that any USB charger will work), and it comes with a pouch of silvervine and catnip to put inside the fish's belly. (Silvervine is another cat-friendly herb that they love, in case you've never heard of it.) The battery lasts for hours.
Then, at each movement, the fish starts flopping around -- just like a real fish. Our black cat, Salem, goes absolutely nuts for it. He has never gotten tired of it yet, and it's by far his favorite cat toy. If your cat pounces on it, it will start moving. This is the carp model, but you can also get this toy in clownfish, rainbow trout or red carp versions.
Potaroma Flopping Fish cat toy with silvervine and catnip, $12 (originally $20)
Mophie universal wireless charge pad
If you've been jonesing for a wireless charger but don't want to spend a fortune, do we have a sale for you. This universal wireless charge pad from Mophie can charge Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel and other Qi compatible mobile devices with ease. The pad is nonslip for optimal wireless charging, and with 15 watts of power, it charges faster than many other kinds of chargers. Get this stylish universal wireless charger today.
Mophie universal wireless charge pad, $30 (down from $50)
CGK Unlimited 4-piece king-size sheet set
This set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all made of the highest quality double-brushed microfiber yarns. The sheets are incredibly soft, cool and breathable, making them perfect for any room in your home. The sheets have deep pockets and fit mattresses up to 16-inches tall. Get the quality of expensive sheets at a budget-friendly price.
CGK Unlimited 4-piece king-size sheet set, $33 after coupon (down from $50)
EXQ Home silky satin pillowcases
Get a pair of two silky satin pillowcases for only $8. Satin can make a big difference when it comes to taming frizzy hair and avoiding pillow lines -- plus, they feel smooth and cool. These pillowcases have an envelope enclosure and will feel incredible when you lay down on them. At a price like this, you can afford to try them out. The pillowcases are available in 31 color options and in standard, queen, king and body pillow sizes.
EXQ Home silky satin pillowcases, set of 2, $7 after coupon (down from $10)