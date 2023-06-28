Early Prime Day Deal: This Weird Gel Can Clean Your Car and All Your Electronics for Only $7
What is it exactly? It might be magic.
Wait, hear us out. This odd blue goop isn't a toy. It's a cleaning gel -- yes, really. Best of all, this gel is currently 42% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. It's expected to be one of the top-selling items during the Prime Day sale starting on July 11. So pique your curiosity and see what this beloved cleaning gel is all about during this early Prime Day deal. At only $7, what do you have to lose -- other than a lot of dust and dirt?
Get the deal:
How can a gel clean something up, you might ask? Great question. It's designed to get into all the nooks and crannies of surfaces with hard-to-reach areas. Think keyboards, air vents, car consoles, steering wheels, dashboards, door handles, storage bins and cupholders.
If you want to take advantage of Prime Day deals this year, make sure you've an Amazon Prime membership. You can save even more with incredible deals, and even snag some free money.
Pulidiki universal cleaning gel
This car detailing kit can also clean cameras, keyboards, laptops, the outside of cellphones, printers, remotes, calculators and furniture without fabric. Don't use it to clean cellphone screens or monitors. Simply push the cleaning gel into any little crack or crevice, then slowly remove it and watch as the dust, dirt and debris get picked up. It's blue and lightly fragranced. Don't wash the gel -- just keep reusing it until it turns completely black or stops being sticky. And then buy a new one!
Pulidiki universal cleaning gel, $7 (down from $13)
