Best Samsung TVs on Sale for Presidents Day

We'll get straight to the point: Samsung TVs are thousands of dollars off on Amazon right now. You can save up to $2,000 on the new Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV, for example. You can even add on professional mounting services if you don't want to deal with the hassle of setting up your new smart TV yourself.

We don't know how long these Presidents Day deals will last, so it's better to order sooner rather than later. Check out these Presidents Day Samsung TV deals at Amazon right now.

Samsung has so many televisions available on Amazon. No matter which model or size you pick, you can be sure to get a clear picture and a well-made product. In addition to the new Neo QLED 8K TVs, Samsung also currently has sales on its artwork-inspired smart TV entitled The Frame, as well as its ultra high definition Crystal 4K TV.

The Samsung TVs on Amazon not only deliver big savings, but they also give the best quality picture. With the lowest prices ever on Samsung smart TVs, you can watch your favorite shows and movies during the three-day-weekend on the latest Samsung model. You'll be a winner with how much you'll save at the Amazon Samsung TV sale.

And if you'd rather skip the TV deals and turn your living room into a giant home projection screen instead, you can do that too.

The best Amazon deals on Samsung TVs right now

Looking for a new Samsung TV during the Amazon Presidents Day sales event? These Amazon deals make buying a new TV worth it.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV

(Photo: Amazon)

How often does a TV offer you $2,000 off its listing price? Not very often. Samsung's latest TV model, the Neo QLED 8K, has nearly edge-to-edge screening in high-definition resolution. The picture has billions of colors in ultra-fine precision and a 8K processor that adjusts automatically to play your favorite content at its full potential. The smart TV also offers support for multiple voice assistants, so choose your favorite.

85" Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV, $6,498 (down from $8,498)

Even more savings for QLED and OLED Samsung TVs:

Samsung The Frame smart TV

(Photo: Samsung)

This TV can be a work of art, literally. With its customizable picture frame exterior, you can display elegant works of art in high definition when the television isn't in use -- it has a motion sensor to detect when you are or aren't in the room. When you are watching a show (or football), you can see 100% color volume via quantum dot technology, with HDR that delivers optimal contrast and vividness. Its anti-reflection matte display ensures more screen visibility. The smart TV Is powered by Tizen, so you can download all your favorite streaming apps and more.

75" Samsung The Frame smart TV, $1,978 (down from $2,998)

Other lifestyle TVs from Samsung:

Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV

(Photo: Amazon)

Less expensive than "The Frame" is Samsung's Class Crystal smart TV. The smart TV is powered by Tizen with Alexa and Bixby built right in. It supports your favorite apps, like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Netflix. The HDR display is even better than HDTV, and a 65-inch model is currently under $700 on Amazon.

65" Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV, $648 (down from $800)

Other HD smart TV and TV projector options:

