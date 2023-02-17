Wayfair's Huge Presidents Day Furniture Sale: Our Favorite Finds
You're definitely going to want to shop the Wayfair furniture sale this weekend. So much of the company's inventory is on sale, including 70% off rugs, 60% off mattresses, 60% off bedding, 50% off bakeware and cookware, 50% off kitchen and dining room furniture and 40% off living room seating. These deals are almost too good to be true, but they only last through Presidents Day.
Top deals in this article:
- Indira power-loomed performance forest green rug, starting at $195 (down from $760)
- Helmick six-dresser wooden drawer, $285 (down from $689)
- Sealy Cool 12" queen-sized medium memory foam mattress, $370 (down from $1,199)
- Ketron six-person dining set, $700 (down from $1,576)
If you're wanting to upgrade your bedroom, dining room, living room or home office, the Wayfair Presidents Day clearance sale can help you do it. There's fast and free shipping on all orders over $35, so you can get your new pieces quickly.
Keep reading to see our favorite deals from the Wayfair furniture sale.
Helmick six-drawer dresser
This mid-century modern six-drawer dresser (32.75" x 52" x 16") is made primarily from solid pine, and is available in multiple finishes. It has cut-out handles for a minimalist appearance and comes with a wall anchor to ensure that it stays put.
Helmick six-drawer dresser, $285 (reduced from $689)$285 at Wayfair
If you also need a bookshelf, check out this iron etagere bookshelf (72.6" x 23.6") with a 50-pound weight capacity. It's under $100, and matches the decor of just about any room.
Cayden-James iron etagere bookcase, $88 (reduced from $117)$88 at Wayfair prevnext
Ocean Breeze three-piece on canvas
Bring a sense of peace and serenity to your home with this three-piece Ocean Breeze artwork on canvas. A triptych like this will bring all the charm of the shoreside to your living room, or bedroom, or anywhere else you want to put it. It's available in three size options, too, so it can fit any space.
Ocean Breeze three-piece on canvas (24" x 48"), $67 (reduced from $86)$67 at Wayfair
Not much for coastal art? Check out this rustic painting of dandelions instead, also available in three sizes.
Farmhouse Fluff print on canvas (10" x 10"), $23 (down from $50)$23 at Wayfair prevnext
Indira power-loomed performance forest green rug
Every space looks better with an area rug. The bright colors and distressed style of this power-loomed rug will really add a pop of color and sophistication to any room. There are multiple sizes to choose from.
Indira power-loomed performance forest green rug (8' x 10'), $195 (reduced from $760)$195 at Wayfair
If you prefer a more neutral-colored rug, there are plenty of great options too, like this Griffiths power-loomed performance rug in gray and cream. It's available in a variety of sizes.
Griffiths power-loomed gray and cream rug, $164 (reduced from $315)$164 at Wayfair prevnext
Ketron six-person dining set
This gorgeous seven-piece dining set adds elegance to your dining area. The table measures 30" x 36" x 60", which is perfect for most homes. Each chair has an open backing and can hold up to 300 pounds. If you don't like the brown and black, it also comes in solid black or in cream and brown.
Ketron six-person dining set, $700 (reduced from $1,576)$700 at Wayfair
Another thing that might go well in your dining room or kitchen is this standard baker's rack. It can store microwaves, mugs, recipe books, plants, kitchenware or other pantry items, keeping them them in easy reach.
Daphne steel standard baker's rack with microwave compatibility, $140 (reduced from $204)$140 at Wayfair prevnext
Sealy Cool 12" medium memory foam mattress with CopperChill technology
Presidents Day is known for mattress sales, so it's no surprise Wayfair has marked down popular models: You can get this Sealy memory foam mattress for less than $400.
The gel-infused foam makes the mattress cool and breathable, while the traditional memory foam offers adaptive back support for all bodies and all kinds of sleepers. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king.
Sealy Cool 12" queen-sized medium memory foam mattress, $370 (reduced from $1,199)$370 at Wayfair
If you want a couple of good pillows with your new mattress, splurge for the Tempur-pedic memory foam pillows for head and neck support. They're on deep discount for Presidents Day, too.
Tempur-Ergo neck memory foam firm pillow, $69 (down from $159)$69 at Wayfair prevnext
Louise velvet task chair
This task chair from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection is distinctive and sophisticated, while providing the ergonomic support of a typical office chair. Feel glam, even as you work all day. The chair comes in 16 different velvet colors.
Louise velvet task chair, $218 (reduced from $260)$218 at Wayfair
While you're updating your office, you can get the most out of your seating and your storage by purchasing a flip-top storage bench. It can be used as storage and seating: The bench holds up to 250 pounds. It's available in gray, green or rose, so you can coordinate the colors with the velvet office chairs above.
Schmucker upholstered flip-top storage bench, $150 (reduced from $217)$150 at Wayfair prevnext
