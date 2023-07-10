Best Deals on TVs for Amazon Prime Day
Discover unbeatable deals on smart TVs during Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon has Fire TVs on sale -- including some of the latest models -- in time for Prime Day 2023. The sales event promises great deals and big savings, which is the best time to get a new TV. These smart TVs have vivid ultra high-definition display from a 4K processor, Dolby Digital sound, smart assistant-enabled capabilities and four HDMI inputs. If you need a new TV, you should take advantage of these Fire TV deals from Amazon today.
Top TV deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023:
- 65" LG Class 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision, $1,577 (down from $1,900)
- 55" Samsung The Frame smart TV, $1,298 (down from $1,498)
43" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $260 (down from $370)
With so many streaming services, award-winning films, excellent TV shows and nail-biting sports programs, many of us rely on a high-quality TV to get the best picture and sound available. After all, we want a theatrical experience right in our own homes, don't we? But many smart TVs can be really pricy these days. Luckily we found the best Amazon Prime Day deals on smart TVs, so you can be sure that you're getting the most savings.
Every TV on this list has a four-star rating or higher, plus tons of positive customer reviews. If you're looking to save even more, check out the sales going on at Walmart and Amazon.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
This TV offers brilliant 4K entertainment with support for vivid visuals and hands-free control with Alexa. Stream over one million movies and TV episodes, play games and enjoy live TV and music with all your favorite streaming apps. Connect devices easily with three HDMI inputs and enjoy a more enhanced audio experience.
The Omni Series 4K smart TV currently has a 4.5-star rating with over 23,000 reviews. One reviewer stated, "Love this TV. It's user friendly and easy to set up your apps and preferences. Even for someone like me who isn't very tech savvy. Great sound, great picture. I've recommended this TV to several people who are looking to replace their old ones."
Right now the TV is only $100. Yup, that's 75% off. But there's a catch: it's invite-only and you'll need to click here to get the Prime Day Event invitation. If you get in, it's worth it.
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $100 (down from $400)100 at Amazon prevnext
55" Samsung The Frame smart TV
This TV is the Picasso of the television world, boasting an artistic appearance and mind-blowing high-tech features that will leave you in awe. With a customizable picture frame exterior, this TV displays high-definition artwork when not in use, thanks to its motion sensor that detects your presence. When you're watching your favorite shows or sports, you'll get 100% color volume through quantum dot technology and HDR for optimal contrast. The anti-reflection matte display ensures clear visibility, while the Tizen-powered smart TV lets you download all your favorite streaming apps and more. It's a perfect blend of artistry, technology and limitless entertainment.
55" Samsung The Frame smart TV, $1,298 (down from $1,498)$1,298 at Amazon prevnext
Amazon Fire TVs
This 43-inch TV is 35% off right now at Amazon. You'll get a brilliant 4K ultra high-definition display, a Fire TV that's connected to WiFi, an Alexa remote and smart home capability. You can even stream select live events without cable. This great deal might not last, so hurry.
43" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $230 (down from $370)$230 at Amazon
Other Amazon Fire TV options:
- 32" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p HD smart TV, $130 (down from $200)
- 40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV, $190 (down from $250)
55" Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV
A brand new smart TV can make a big difference when you're watching the latest hit shows, your favorite sports or new movie releases on Amazon Prime Video. The Samsung Neo offers quality sound from Dolby Atmos and exquisite color and contrast with its mini LED high-definition resolution settings. It's a great price right now.
55" Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,548 (down from $2,598)$1,548 at Amazon prevnext
Insignia Fire TVs
The absolute most inexpensive TV on this list is this one: the 24-inch Insignia Fire TV. It has the Fire TV experience built into a more affordable model. The picture quality is slightly lower, but it's still a high-definition TV that allows you to watch all your favorite streaming platforms and supports Alexa and Apple AirPlay, along with HDMI ARC.
24" Insignia Class F20 Series smart HD 720p Fire TV, $65 (down from $170)$80 at Amazon
Other Insignia TVs to choose from on Amazon:
- 32" Insignia Class F20 Series smart HD 720p Fire TV, $80 (down from $180)
- 42" Insignia Class F20 Series smart full HD 1080p Fire TV, $130 (down from $270)
65" LG Class 4K OLED smart TV with Dolby Vision
The self-lit OLED pixels of an LG Class smart TV offer over a billion colors and ideal contrast for watching your favorite films and TV shows. The Dolby features offer premium screen enhancement, and true cinema buffs can watch content in a customized Filmmaker Mode and see the latest movies the way the director intended. It also comes with features specifically for sports fans and gamers, so your LG TV experience can be customized to your entertainment preferences and needs.
65" LG Class 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision, $1,497 (down from $1,900)$1,497 at Amazon prevnext
Toshiba Fire TVs
Right now, this 50-inch Toshiba model is $250, and it's one of the cheapest Fire TVs you can get at that size. The stats on this TV are legit, too. There's DTS Virtual: X for an immersive audio experience, Dolby Vision HDR 10 for cinema-worthy image technology and Toshiba's high-performance Regza Engine 4K processor for ideal picture quality.
50" Toshiba Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV, $380 (down from $430)$380 at Amazon prev