Best Deals on TVs for Amazon Prime Day

55" Samsung The Frame smart TV (Photo: Samsung) This TV is the Picasso of the television world, boasting an artistic appearance and mind-blowing high-tech features that will leave you in awe. With a customizable picture frame exterior, this TV displays high-definition artwork when not in use, thanks to its motion sensor that detects your presence. When you're watching your favorite shows or sports, you'll get 100% color volume through quantum dot technology and HDR for optimal contrast. The anti-reflection matte display ensures clear visibility, while the Tizen-powered smart TV lets you download all your favorite streaming apps and more. It's a perfect blend of artistry, technology and limitless entertainment. 55" Samsung The Frame smart TV, $1,298 (down from $1,498) $1,298 at Amazon

65" LG Class 4K OLED smart TV with Dolby Vision (Photo: Walmart) The self-lit OLED pixels of an LG Class smart TV offer over a billion colors and ideal contrast for watching your favorite films and TV shows. The Dolby features offer premium screen enhancement, and true cinema buffs can watch content in a customized Filmmaker Mode and see the latest movies the way the director intended. It also comes with features specifically for sports fans and gamers, so your LG TV experience can be customized to your entertainment preferences and needs. 65" LG Class 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision, $1,497 (down from $1,900) $1,497 at Amazon