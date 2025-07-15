‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Star Hospitalized After Wearing Too-Tight Pants

Suki Waterhouse is recovering after becoming a fashion victim.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress, 33, revealed on social media Monday that she’d been taking a social media break after wearing tight pants gave her a hernia.

“‘Suki you never tweet anymore,’” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you?”

Suki Waterhouse performs live on stage during Kilby Block Party at Utah State Fairpark on May 18, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

The singer then shared a selfie from her hospital bed alongside a photo of herself performing in tight leather pants on the tour for her Memoir of a Sparklemuffin album. Waterhouse didn’t clarify if the pants in the photo were the ones that caused her to develop a hernia, but fans responded in the replies with photos that seemingly showed the trousers fitting quite snugly around her hips.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a hernia occurs “when part of your insides bulges through an opening or weakness in the muscle or tissue that contains it.” Most hernias involve one of the abdominal organs pushing through one of the walls of the abdominal cavity.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 05, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Waterhouse didn’t share any other details of her recovery, but she’s due to perform on stage once again in Aspen, Colo., on Aug. 7.

Waterhouse’s confession comes more than a year after she gave birth to her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson. In July 2024, the new mom told British Vogue that she found the early stages of motherhood “shocking in every way.”

As for the decision to become parents, Waterhouse said that she and the Twilight star decided to welcome “more chaos” into their home. “One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,’” she said. “I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’”