Best Apple AirPods Deals at Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023

(Photo: Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Calling all Apple fans: Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

If you love Apple, then you know that Apple's products don't go on sale very often -- even at Amazon. That's why it's amazing that the retailer has slashed the price on the Apple AirPods Pro and Apple AirPods. Never had a pair of Apple AirPods before? This amazing Amazon deal is your chance to try these customer-loved listening devices for less.

Get Apple AirPods and EarPods on sale now:

But what kind of AirPods should you get? Well, Apple AirPods are great. However, the second generation of the Apple AirPods Pro have all this: a next-level audio experience with active noise cancellation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes, an adaptive transparency mode for when you want to listen into the world around you, a MagSafe charging case and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first generation Apple AirPods Pro, too.

The regular AirPods are $60 off, while the AirPods Pro are $50 off. You can get the best price of the year on second-generation Apple AirPods Pro or Apple AirPods at Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro

(Photo: Amazon)

But don't just take our word for it. Amazon reviewers love Apple AirPods Pro 2 -- they've got a 4.7-star rating with over 20,000 reviews.

"The build quality, sound quality, comfort, noise cancellation, iPhone compatibility, call quality, everything about these are the best out there. I've tried numerous other brands (Sony, Raycon, Sennheiser) trying to avoid the stereotypical AirPods, and can assure you these are the best. You might as well pony up and buy these first instead of doing what I did and buying pair after pair of highly rated earbuds that ultimately disappointed or were too uncomfortable to wear all day, or sounded like crap on a phone call," wrote one reviewer. "10/10 this is an Apple product that actually lives up to the hype (and surpasses it). If and when these wear out or I lose them, I'll immediately replace with another pair of AirPods,"

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods

(Photo: Amazon)

Amazon reviewers love the regular Apple AirPods too -- they've got a 4.8-star rating with over 500,000 reviews.

"I've never had a pair of wireless earbuds, and I'm going on a trip so I thought I'd try them. Boy, oh boy! If I didn't have to charge them, I'd have them in my ears 24/7. I thought they might make my ears sore because they don't come with any kind of pad, but I can wear them for hours and no problem. I always thought people who wore them were kind of nerdy and too attached to their phones, but now I get it. I can talk on the phone or listen to a YouTube and still putter around the house," wrote one reviewer.

Apple AirPods, $99 (down from $159)



But if this is still out of your budget, no worries -- you can get the wired ones for less than $20.

Apple EarPods headphones with lightning connector, $18 (lowered from $29)

