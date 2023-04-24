Amazon Echo Buds Are $40 Off Right Now -- and Cheaper Than AirPods

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wireless earbuds are great. But, they can be pricy. Right now, however, you can get Amazon Echo Buds for $40 off -- cheaper than the cheapest pair of Apple AirPods.

(Photo: Getty Images)

A pair of earbuds can change the way you listen to music or take phone calls. There's a reason so many people love them -- especially when they're wireless and you can go anywhere with them. The price point, however, can be a tough sell since so many wireless earbuds are $100 or more. But not the Amazon Echo Buds. Right now, they are $40 off.

Get a pair of Amazon Echo Buds:

Amazon Echo Buds are similar to Apple's AirPods in that they are completely wireless, but they also offer some additional features, such as hands-free access to Alexa (Amazon's virtual assistant), though you can also pair them with Siri or Google. The Echo Buds can be paired with any Bluetooth-enabled device and are ideal for listening to music, making calls and using voice commands. They are compatible with both Android and iOS devices and come with a charging case for convenient storage and recharging.

You can get up to five hours of music playback per charge and up to fifteen hours if you use the charging case. A 15-minute quick charge provides up to two hours of play if you're in a rush.

Amazon Echo Buds

(Photo: Amazon)

With dynamic audio, active noise cancelation (with passthrough mode when you want to be able to hear the world around you) and audio personalization, you can customize the ultimate listening experience with Amazon Echo Buds. Plus, this is the new, improved second-generation version of Echo Buds.

"I have purchased several pairs of various brands of noise cancelation of earbuds in all price ranges," said one reviewer. "The Echo's have by far been the best set. They have various ear buds to find perfect fit. They seal up great for me and once I turn cancellation on and start listening to my audiobooks, it makes it very easy to focus on the book and drift away!"

Amazon Echo Buds, $80 (discount applied at checkout)

Related content: