Best Reusable Water Bottles on Amazon Ahead of Earth Day

Hydro Flask wide mouth straw lid (Photo: Amazon) Are people still putting stickers on their Hydro Flask water bottles? I'm not sure, but I do know that Hydro Flasks have some of the best lids around -- this straw lid comes with a loop, making it easy to carry and comfortable to hold, as well as more enjoyable to drink. The Color Last powder coat is dishwasher-safe and will keep your Hydro Flask brightly colored. It's made with 18/8 pro-grade durable stainless steel, which offers a pure taste with zero flavor transfer. This version holds 32 ounces. Hydro Flask 32-ounce wide mouth straw lid, $40 (reduced from $50) $40 at Amazon

Opard motivational water bottle with time markers (Photo: Amazon) Do you struggle to keep up with your water intake? This sleek, motivational water bottle from Opard boasts time markers that help you drink water every hour at 64 ounces a day total if you follow the directions. The "Fill Me Up" side starts at 8 a.m. and goes until noon. Then it reminds you to refill the water bottle and keep drinking all the way until 6 p.m. The plastic water bottles are made of Tritan, renewable and durable plastic that is non-toxic and eco-friendly. Each bottle is 32 ounces. Opard 32-ounce motivational water bottle with time markers, $10 (lowered from $19) $10 at Amazon

Nalgene Sustain Tritan Renew water bottle (Photo: Amazon) Do you prefer a hard plastic water bottle? Don't worry, we're not judging you. In fact, Nalgene makes this 32-ounce water bottle derived from 50% plastic waste with Tritan Renew, which is certified recycled plastic material. This offsets the usage of fossil fuels and lowers greenhouse gas emissions. The Nalgene Sustain is suitable for cold and hot beverages (how many plastic water bottles can say that?) and free of BPA, BPS and phthalates. You can also keep an eye on just how much water you're drinking, since this one is marked with both ounces and milliliters. Nalgene Sustain Tritan Renew 32-ounce water bottle, $16 (lowered from $17) $16 at Amazon

Klean Kanteen classic stainless steel water bottle with sport cap (Photo: Amazon) This non-insulated, 27-ounce water bottle is a great, budget-friendly option. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles of a Hydro Flask or Stanley tumbler, but it does have a sport cap making it easy for workouts. It's way more lightweight due to the fact that it's not insulated, so if you're camping or hiking and don't want to be weighed down, this might be a good choice. Klean Kanteen 27-ounce classic stainless steel water bottle with sport cap, $20 $20 at Amazon

Owala FreeSip insulated stainless steel water bottle with straw (Photo: Amazon) The No. 1 bestselling water bottle on Amazon is the Stanley Quencher tumbler. The No. 2 bestselling water bottle is this one: the much more affordable Owala FreeSip. Seen here in the "Shy Marshmallow" color, the FreeSip spout has a push-button lid with a lock, which also functions as a loop to make carrying it even easier. This model holds 24 ounces and is safe for cold liquids and dishwashers. No hot liquids though, please. Owala FreeSip insulated stainless steel water bottle with straw, $23 (reduced from $28) $23 at Amazon