Best Reusable Water Bottles on Amazon Ahead of Earth Day

Reusable water bottles are one of the best and easiest ways to go green. Plastic water bottles end up in landfills and aren't always recycled, and that's bad for our planet. So if you're looking for an eco-friendly alternative to bottled water, we've rounded up some of the most popular and beloved water bottles and tumblers on Amazon. Earth Day is coming up this Saturday, April 22. Wouldn't this be the best way to celebrate?
Top reusable water bottles on Amazon:
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState 40-ounce tumbler, $45 (down from $80)
- Hydro Flask 32-ounce wide mouth straw lid, $40 (reduced from $50)
- Opard 32-ounce motivational water bottle with time markers, $10 (lowered from $19)
We have reusable water bottle options for every style and budget, so you'll pretty much have no excuse to continue using bottled water. Plus, you'll end up saving not just the planet but also money -- those plastic water bottles can really add up in costs over the years.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState stainless steel vacuum-insulated tumbler
If you want to be hydrated all day long, no matter where you go, this 40-ounce travel tumbler from Stanley is the choice for you. The plastic is BPA-free, and it's safe to wash in the dishwasher. It's available in 17 different colors, including recent releases, like rose gold quartz and black glow -- so get this TikTok-famous, highly collectible water bottle today. And you know it has a straw and lid, too, just to make your life even easier.
Hydro Flask wide mouth straw lid
Are people still putting stickers on their Hydro Flask water bottles? I'm not sure, but I do know that Hydro Flasks have some of the best lids around -- this straw lid comes with a loop, making it easy to carry and comfortable to hold, as well as more enjoyable to drink. The Color Last powder coat is dishwasher-safe and will keep your Hydro Flask brightly colored. It's made with 18/8 pro-grade durable stainless steel, which offers a pure taste with zero flavor transfer. This version holds 32 ounces.
Brita insulated filtered water bottle with straw
Maybe one of the reasons you drink bottled water is because your tap water is low-quality or just tastes weird. We get it. But with this Brita filtered water bottle, you can eliminate that excuse. Get great tasting water without buying it, thanks to this water bottle with a Brita filter right in the straw. It reduces chlorine and more. One of these could replace 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year, which is quite a feat. The Brita water bottle itself is made of BPA-free plastic and holds 36 ounces of water.
Opard motivational water bottle with time markers
Do you struggle to keep up with your water intake? This sleek, motivational water bottle from Opard boasts time markers that help you drink water every hour at 64 ounces a day total if you follow the directions. The "Fill Me Up" side starts at 8 a.m. and goes until noon. Then it reminds you to refill the water bottle and keep drinking all the way until 6 p.m. The plastic water bottles are made of Tritan, renewable and durable plastic that is non-toxic and eco-friendly. Each bottle is 32 ounces.
S'well Roamer stainless steel water bottle
Now, here's a stylish water bottle with a teakwood color that reminds you even more of Earth Day. Plus, this thing holds 40 entire ounces of water. The S'well Roamer is triple-layered and vacuum-insulated, which makes it condensation-free when you're using it. The ThermaS'well Technology will keep drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. It's also BPA-free. However, this product is handwash-only -- but devotees swear that it's worth it.
Nalgene Sustain Tritan Renew water bottle
Do you prefer a hard plastic water bottle? Don't worry, we're not judging you. In fact, Nalgene makes this 32-ounce water bottle derived from 50% plastic waste with Tritan Renew, which is certified recycled plastic material. This offsets the usage of fossil fuels and lowers greenhouse gas emissions. The Nalgene Sustain is suitable for cold and hot beverages (how many plastic water bottles can say that?) and free of BPA, BPS and phthalates. You can also keep an eye on just how much water you're drinking, since this one is marked with both ounces and milliliters.
CamelBak Eddy+ insulated stainless steel water bottle with straw
This BPS-, BPF- and BPA-free plastic bottle features a spill-proof bite valve and straw for easy drinking, which CamelBak says produces 25% more water per sip. It comes in a range of colors and sizes and is dishwasher-safe, which makes it super-easy to clean, too. The "Got Your Bak lifetime guarantee" covers all manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship for the entire life of CamelBak's products.
Klean Kanteen classic stainless steel water bottle with sport cap
This non-insulated, 27-ounce water bottle is a great, budget-friendly option. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles of a Hydro Flask or Stanley tumbler, but it does have a sport cap making it easy for workouts. It's way more lightweight due to the fact that it's not insulated, so if you're camping or hiking and don't want to be weighed down, this might be a good choice.
Owala FreeSip insulated stainless steel water bottle with straw
The No. 1 bestselling water bottle on Amazon is the Stanley Quencher tumbler. The No. 2 bestselling water bottle is this one: the much more affordable Owala FreeSip. Seen here in the "Shy Marshmallow" color, the FreeSip spout has a push-button lid with a lock, which also functions as a loop to make carrying it even easier. This model holds 24 ounces and is safe for cold liquids and dishwashers. No hot liquids though, please.
Mira stainless steel vacuum-insulated water bottle
Mira insulated water bottles are double-walled and vacuum-sealed, which helps to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours. This food-grade stainless steel 17-ounce version is rust-resistant, leak-proof and spill-proof with a screw-on lid. The cola-shaped bottle makes it sleek and stylish too.
